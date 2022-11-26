“Big City Greens” Takes the Green Family Into The Virtual World This Christmas

The Green family is set to celebrate the season in a new digital way, taking their adventures into the virtual world for their upcoming Christmas episode of Big City Greens.

What’s Happening:

is set to unveil a new episode for the holidays, which was previously The new episode will reportedly take the Green family (and Remy!) into a VR world to celebrate the season together. There, they will encounter numerous obstacles and perhaps a boss level or two.

has ventured into this kind of territory. In Season 2’s “Level Up,” we see Bill get addicted to a farm simulator game, continuously playing to a point where the whole family has to save him from the game, and the episode unfolds as though we were watching the family play on their console. Set to be released on December 3rd, 2022, “Virtually Christmas” See Cricket gets snowed in at the Remingtons’ on Christmas Eve, where he attempts to recreate his family’s Christmas Eve traditions in a virtual reality video game. The episode is also set to guest star Alfonso Ribeiro (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air) as a virtual reality video game character, Mr. Extras.

stars Chris Houghton as Cricket Green, Artemis Pebdani ( ) as Gramma Alice, Marieve Herington as Tilly Green and Bob Joles ( ) as Bill Green. Big City Greens’ episode “Virtually Christmas” arrives on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 9:00 a.m. EST on Disney Channel