“Welcome to Chippendales” Co-Showrunner Robert Siegel Signs Overall Deal with 20th Television

Writer, executive producer and co-showrunner of Welcome to Chippendales, Robert Siegel, has signed a multi-year overall deal with 20th Television, the studio behind the Hulu limited series starring Kumail Nanjiani, which premiered today.

What’s Happening:

According to Deadline

Under the deal, which was made a little while ago, Siegel will develop, write and executive produce series for all platforms.

Siegel is executive producing Welcome to Chippendales , about the creation and downfall of Chippendales, with Dylan Sellers, Jenni Konner, Kumail Nanjiani, Emily Gordon, Rajiv Joseph, Mehar Sethi, Matt Shakman and Nora Silver. In addition to Nanjiani, the series stars Dan Stevens, Murray Bartlett, Juliette Lewis and Annaleigh Ashford.

Welcome to Chippendales follows Pam & Tommy as Siegel's second true-crime limited series for Hulu.

What They’re Saying:

Karey Burke, President of 20th Television said: “Rob is a brilliant storyteller and a vivid world builder, with a preternatural ability to tap deeply into the zeitgeist to tell nuanced, provocative and wildly entertaining stories. From Pam & Tommy to our limited series Welcome to Chippendales for Hulu, we are so excited to have Rob join our studio family, and are looking forward to developing projects with him in the years to come.”

Robert Siegel said: "I'm beyond thrilled to be officially joining the 20th Television family. I've had the best experience working with Karey and the rest of the gang over there on Welcome to Chippendales and can't wait to do it again and again."