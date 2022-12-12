Photos / Video: “Disney Dream Destinations 4” Travel Art Exhibit Opens at Gallery Nucleus in Southern California

This past weekend at Gallery Nucleus in Alhambra, California, the gallery opened the latest installation of its recurring “Disney Dream Destinations” exhibitions.

This series collects original travel poster-style artwork celebrating the many wondrous locations– both found in the real-world and fictional– that appear in Disney’s films and theme parks. Check out our full video tour of the exhibit below.

Watch "Disney Dream Destinations 4" art exhibit at Gallery Nucleus:

“Disney Dream Destinations 4″ includes artwork depicting the Hundred-Acre Wood from Winnie the Pooh, the Underworld from Hercules, the Pride Lands from The Lion King, Wonderland from Alice in Wonderland, Neverland from Peter Pan, Salem and the Sanderson Sisters’ cottage from Hocus Pocus, the forest from Bambi, Paris from Ratatouille, the title location from Gravity Falls, the Ink & Paint Club from Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Notre Dame from The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Greece and Bald Mountain from Fantasia, The Haunted Mansion from Disneyland, the Forbidden Mountain from Sleeping Beauty, Ahtohallan from Frozen II, Bavaria from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Treasure Planet from Treasure Planet, and Portorosso from Luca.

The gallery’s official description of “Disney Dream Destinations 4″ is as follows: “Gallery Nucleus and Cyclops Print Works are proud to present the next installment of our Dream Destination Series! Take a tour of magical lands from your favorite Disney films. 19 new and original travel posters inspired by specific Disney animated locales by a huge roster of our favorite artists. New Gallery Nucleus exclusive Limited Editions print releases from Disney Fine Art print and screen-prints from Cyclops Print Works.”

The “Disney Dream Destinations 4″ exhibition runs from now through January 1st at Gallery Nucleus in Alhambra, California. For additional information, be sure to visit the gallery’s official website. In the past, Nucleus has hosted exhibitions focused on Disney’s The Owl House, Mulan, Gravity Falls, and more. Signings by the DuckTales creative team, Don Iwerks, and the Captain Marvel art department have also taken place at the Alhambra gallery.