Gallery Nucleus To Host Special “Disney Destinations” Exhibition

Fresh on the heels of an exhibit dedicated to the hit Disney Channel series, The Owl House, Gallery Nucleus will be home to a new exhibition featuring artwork depicting various destinations in the Disney universe.
What’s Happening:
- Located in the greater Los Angeles area, Gallery Nucleus and Cyclops Print Works are proud to present the next installment of their Dream Destination Series, taking guests on a tour of magical lands from their favorite Disney films.
- Over 20 new and original travel posters inspired by specific Disney animated locales by a huge roster of our favorite artists will be on display, and new Gallery Nucleus exclusive Limited Editions print releases from Disney Fine Art print and screen-prints from Cyclops Print Works will be available.
- Featured Artists Include:
- Beverly Arce
- Drake Brodahl
- Jennifer Ely
- Vanessa Gillings
- Jenna Gray
- Liana Hee
- Jackie Huang
- Patrick Hruby
- Abigail Larson
- Samantha Mash
- Sibylline Meynet
- Zoe Persico
- Pernille Orum
- Bailie Rosenlund
- Danny Schwartz
- Anoosha Syed
- An official opening reception will take place on December 10, 2022, from 5pm – 8pm PST, and will feature FREE Admission with No RSVP needed. New artwork will be available for display and sale, and exclusive official Disney prints will be released at this time.
- Since October of 2004, Gallery Nucleus has strived to be a welcoming gathering place for the art loving community by offering quality art, art-related goods, and rarities. Focusing primarily on gallery exhibits, we have also had benefit auctions, product signings, music events, and artist lectures. Having exhibited both local artists and artists from abroad, and catering to an international customer base, the gallery offers an extensive collection of original contemporary, illustrated, graphic, commercial, and narrative art – all of which are carefully catalogued on our website. Recently, the gallery showcased a special exhibition celebrating the fan-favorite hit Disney Channel series, The Owl House, to great fanfare.