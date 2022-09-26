Gallery Nucleus To Host Special Exhibit Celebrating The Art of “The Owl House”

Fans of The Owl House may want to set their sights on a gallery located in Alhambra, California that will soon be hosting a special exhibit showcasing the art of the hit Disney Channel series.

What’s Happening:

Nucleus, an art gallery in Alhambra, California, is hosting a special exhibition featuring the Art of the Disney Channel series, The Owl House.

The Art of The Owl House exhibition and Fan Celebration is set to be on display at the location from October 29th and running through November 13th. Perfect timing since the highly anticipated first of three specials that will wrap up the story in the series debuts on October 15th.

The exhibit will feature a collection of original art and show art by the production artists from the award-winning Disney Channel series, and the gallery will even host a special Q&A panel featuring some of the show’s cast and production team. The panel’s participants will be revealed at a later date.

Originally opened in 2004, Nucleus has strived to be a welcoming gathering place for the art loving community by offering quality art, art-related goods, and rarities. Though the gallery focuses primarily on gallery exhibits, they have also had benefit auctions, product signings, music events, and artist lectures.

Having exhibited both local artists and artists from abroad, and catering to an international customer base, Nucleus offers an extensive collection of original contemporary, illustrated, graphic, commercial, and narrative art – all of which is carefully cataloged on their official website.

The Owl House follows Luz, a self-assured teenage girl who stumbles upon a portal to a magical realm where she befriends a rebellious witch, Eda, and a tiny warrior, King. Despite not having magical abilities, Luz pursues her dream of becoming a witch by serving as Eda's apprentice at the Owl House and ultimately finds a new family in an unlikely setting.

Q&A PANEL & SIGNING DETAILS (Oct 29, 2022, 3pm – 6pm PST):

In Person Tickets will be available on Eventbrite starting October 1st at 8AM PST. TICKETS HERE The Q&A will be limited to 100 people in-person at $10 a ticket. Limit 2 tickets per purchase. Any purchase of more than 2 tickets will be automatically refunded. The panel will end at 4:45PM The gallery will be closed off during the panel and will reopen afterward for the reception/artwork viewing. This ticket includes a panel ticket AND gallery entrance for viewing. No other RSVP is needed

Online If you can't attend in person, join us live on TWITCH Please note: Twitch requires you to be 13+ in order to create a Twitch account



OPENING WEEKEND RECEPTION DETAILS (Oct 29 – 30, 2022):

$5 RSVP for the opening reception weekend will be available starting October 1st at 8AM PST. **Please note, this ticket does NOT include a panel ticket, only gallery entrance for viewing**

RSVP will be divided into 1-hour time slots for the opening Saturday, and 2-hour time slots on Sunday. Get your RSVP HERE

Please RSVP for no more than ONE time slot to allow others an opportunity to view the work.

All attendees are required to wear a face covering at all times

Saturday attendees will require proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 PCR test at check-in. A negative PCR test must be no older than 1 week old.

Exhibition Details – Nov 1 – Nov 13, 2022

FREE ADMISSION, NO RSVP NEEDED on these dates

The gallery is open Tuesday – Sunday, Nov 1st – Nov 13th from 12PM – 8PM

Closed on Mondays