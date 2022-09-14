First of Three Specials Concluding “The Owl House” Debuts October 15th

Fans who’ve been clamoring for more of The Owl House since the season finale earlier this summer won’t have to wait nearly as long as they have in the past! The first of three specials that will conclude the story from creator Dana Terrace is set to debut on October 15th.

What’s Happening:

When we last left our friends The Owl House , we were left with a lot of questions, and a lot of strings were left dangling. What else would we expect from a season finale?!

we were left with a lot of questions, and a lot of strings were left dangling. What else would we expect from a season finale?! Human Luz and her friends from the Boiling Isles were now left in the Human Realm after escaping through the portal as it was destroyed while King was unleashing The Collector from his proverbial (and almost literal) cage. Emperor Belos was also destroyed(?), and most of the witches of the Boiling Isles were subjected to the draining spell.

Fans will get their answers when the first of three specials debuts on Disney Channel

Devotees will recall the mid-season hiatus of Season two that left fans wondering what was going to happen next for over nine months. With the conclusion of the second season earlier this summer, fans again were left wondering how long they would have to wait, but now we have a date!

The third and final season of The Owl House will be composed of three 44 minute specials, the first of which is now due to debut on October 15th.

will be composed of three 44 minute specials, the first of which is now due to debut on October 15th. Picking up immediately following the events of the season two finale, the first special, "Thanks to Them," finds Luz and her friends stuck in the human realm and willing to go to daring lengths to return to the Boiling Isles.

The Peabody Award-winning show will debut the first of its final specials with a simulstart on Disney Channel and Disney XD at 9:00 PM. The following and final two installments of the series will premiere some time in 2023.

New Key Art for the series has also been released, showcasing Luz and her friends (and family!) in the human realm with Emperor Belos lurking in the shadows (I knew it!).

The Owl House follows Luz, a self-assured teenage girl who stumbles upon a portal to a magical realm where she befriends a rebellious witch, Eda, and a tiny warrior, King. Despite not having magical abilities, Luz pursues her dream of becoming a witch by serving as Eda's apprentice at the Owl House and ultimately finds a new family in an unlikely setting. In 2021, the series won the prestigious Peabody Award in the Children & Youth category for "building a wildly inventive other world that makes room for everyone."

follows Luz, a self-assured teenage girl who stumbles upon a portal to a magical realm where she befriends a rebellious witch, Eda, and a tiny warrior, King. Despite not having magical abilities, Luz pursues her dream of becoming a witch by serving as Eda's apprentice at the Owl House and ultimately finds a new family in an unlikely setting. In 2021, the series won the prestigious Peabody Award in the Children & Youth category for "building a wildly inventive other world that makes room for everyone." The voice cast includes Sarah-Nicole Robles ( Star Darlings ) as Luz, Wendie Malick ( Just Shoot Me ) as Eda, Alex Hirsch ( Gravity Falls ) as King and Hooty, Matthew Rhys (The Americans) as Emperor Belos, Issac Ryan Brown ( Raven's Home ) as Gus, Tati Gabrielle ( Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Willow, Mae Whitman ( Good Girls ) as Amity, Cissy Jones ( Little Big Awesome ) as Lilith, and Zeno Robinson ( Big City Greens ) as Hunter.

) as Luz, Wendie Malick ( ) as Eda, Alex Hirsch ( ) as King and Hooty, Matthew Rhys as Emperor Belos, Issac Ryan Brown ( ) as Gus, Tati Gabrielle ( as Willow, Mae Whitman ( ) as Amity, Cissy Jones ( ) as Lilith, and Zeno Robinson ( ) as Hunter. You can catch up with the series with our recaps here, Disney+