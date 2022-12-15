“Dancing with the Stars”: My Hopes for Season 32

After thirty seasons on ABC as an essential part of the network’s Monday night line-up, Dancing with the Stars made the shocking move to Disney+. While initially seeming like a move to save the series from declining ratings, this season of the competition felt rejuvenated. A good group of contestants is always necessary for a successful season, but add in a few small tweaks to the format and we received the most engaging season in years.

Right off the bat, Disney+ streaming live coast-to-coast led to a stronger social media presence. Everyone could join the conversation and, without fail, it led to the show trending on Twitter every Monday night. Add in the benefit of no commercials, while still holding onto a two-hour runtime, and you have a season that allowed viewers to still learn about the couples’ dynamics while also witnessing more straight up dancing. Having the troupe return with dance breaks was a great decision. The return of the Sky Box was a great decision. Supporting special performances and bonus challenges was a great decision.

Disney+ has revived the franchise to become something talked about in culture once again. Yet, that doesn’t mean there isn’t still room to improve. Multiple times during the season I audibly sighed thinking about how great a little fix could help. Now that we have the Disney+ kinks out of the way, let’s look towards season 32.

The hosts with the… least ? – We can all agree that Tyra Banks’ hosting has been seen as the biggest issue of the season. While I fully believe that her abilities coalesced with the format by the season’s end, she did have a rough go at it. Live TV and Tyra don’t always mix. It seems that producers knew about this issue going into season 31, so they tried pairing her with Alfonso Ribeiro. Unpopular take incoming: I don’t think he was that good either. He never seemed to have a handle on what his tone should be in the Sky Box (and don’t get me started on him hyping Witney up so often that it felt like he hated every other professional.) If new hosts are announced for next season, so be it. There’s the obvious suggestion of pulling Tom Bergeron back into the ballroom. (Obvious, but correct.) He was made to host DWTS. (Hey, if they can bring back Iger, why not Bergeron?!) As far as a co-host is concerned, I think Cheryl Burke is up for the job. While she is retiring from dancing on the show, her rapport with everyone involved is gangbusters. She knows what it’s like to lose, to win, and to thrive. She is in the perfect position to talk to the couples post-dance, no matter the impending scores.

– I love a theme. Honey, I a theme. Especially when it comes to DWTS, the themes are breeding grounds for creativity. Trevor’s Halloween contemporary routine, Charli’s Bond number, and Shangela’s Prom Night dance all took their respective themes and flipped them on their head. Yet, when a theme doesn’t work, it really doesn’t work. Elvis Night was painful. My Most Memorable Year doesn’t hit as hard as it used to, surrounded by even more engaging themed performances. Next year, prior to the season beginning, why not have viewers vote on a theme night? That way, if it’s not strong, only we are to blame. Select three possible options and let the audience run wild! (May I suggest a holiday night, where every couple has to select a dance and theme it to a different celebration?) The Judging Space – With Len Goodman gone, what is the right move here? For most of the series’ run, there were only three judges. Len has always added a certain gravitas to the proceedings, understanding when to critique with heart and when to critique with his head. Yet, without Len, the table feels more loosey-goosey than before. Let it be known that I feel that the judges on DWTS are some of the best in reality television. They can be absolutely wackadoo, but they are all great at giving constructive criticism. However, Derek being deemed as a “head judge” would feel incorrect to me. Something might need to happen going forward with the panel, whether it be adding another well-respected legend of the ballroom, or figuring out a power structure within the three that feels more correct.