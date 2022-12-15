Everything Coming to Hulu in January 2023

Hulu has revealed all of their January 2023 new additions, including Season 2 of How I Met Your Father, the adult-animated series Koala Man, the comedy film The Drop, and the sci-fi series Extraordinary. Here’s everything coming to Hulu next month.

Hulu Originals

Death in the Dorms: Complete Limited Series – January 5

The six-episode anthology docu-series, “Death in the Dorms,” tells the unimaginable true stories of six college students whose lives tragically ended in murder: UCLA student Andrea DelVesco, University of Florida first-year student Christian Aguilar, University of Virginia lacrosse player Yeardley Love, Baruch College first-year student Michael Deng, University of South Carolina senior Samantha Josephson, and Western Kentucky University first-year student Katie Autry. Through emotional testimony from family and friends and interviews with key law enforcement, each episode focuses on the life of one bright young student, diving into their lost potential, their loved ones’ grief, and the fight to bring their killers to justice.

Koala Man: Complete Season 1 – January 9

"Koala Man" follows middle-aged dad Kevin and his titular not-so-secret identity, whose only superpower is a burning passion for following rules and snuffing out petty crime in the town of Dapto. Though it may seem like any other Australian suburb, forces of evil both cosmic and man-made lie in wait to pounce on unsuspecting Daptonians. On a quest to clean up his hometown, and often roping his frustrated family into his adventures, Koala Man stands at the ready. He’ll do whatever it takes to defeat villainous masterminds, supernatural horrors, or worse: jerks who don’t take their rubbish bins down on the proper days.

How I Caught My Killer: Complete Season 1 – January 12

“How I Caught My Killer” is a true-crime docu-series that highlights the real-life stories behind unique homicide cases with in-depth interviews, authentic archival material and cinematic recreations all packaged together into a fresh spin in the genre. Whether it’s a fraught letter to a friend, an urgent text message detailing a heated argument, a private diary entry describing a horrifying experience, or an ominous social media post revealing a motive for murder…these victims all leave a case-breaking clue that will one day help to solve their crime. Every curated case details a complex portrait of a human being whose life was cut short by a killer that would have escaped justice if it hadn’t been for the victim’s own actions. Ultimately, the twists and turns of the investigations into these victim-solved crimes expose an awful truth in America today: our systemic failures as a nation all too frequently deny many citizens justice. Each episode forces us to confront the harsh reality that our system is blind to many underserved and invisible communities that make up a disproportionate percentage of the people who lose their lives to homicide every year.

The Drop (2022) January 13

Lex (“PEN15’s” Anna Konkle) and Mani (“Coming 2 America’s” Jermaine Fowler) are a happily married young couple, running their dream artisanal bakery in Los Angeles and excited about starting a family together. A trip to a tropical island resort for a friend’s destination wedding, coinciding with Lex’s ovulation cycle, feels like the perfect opportunity to conceive. But good vibes and high hopes are cut short when, shortly after their arrival to paradise, Lex accidentally drops her friend’s (Aparna Nancherla, “Search Party”) baby in front of all their friends. Paradise becomes purgatory for our couple as recriminations, passive-aggression and old wounds begin to permeate the island reunion and throw Mani and Lex’s future into deep uncertainty.

Web of Death: Complete Limited Series – January 19

“Web of Death,” a six-episode docu-series, follows the investigations of online sleuths as they use digital footprints, DNA databases and the power of social media to solve gruesome, mysterious and bizarre murder cases. Each episode chronicles a new investigation, focusing on one amateur detective and one case ― from identifying a skull found inside a bucket of cement at a truck stop to a Jane Doe in a California orchard to tracking down a lottery winner who suddenly disappeared to more personal tragedies like a father’s search for his teenage daughter’s shooter. The program highlights the incredible persistence, attention to detail and vast networks that help these web sleuths find answers others could not.

How I Met Your Father: Season 2 Premiere – January 24

In the near future, Sophie (Hilary Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the present where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

Extraordinary: Complete Season 1 – January 25

Welcome to a world where everyone over the age of 18 develops a superpower. Everyone except for 25-year-old Jen, who feels like she’s being left behind. Luckily, Jen’s flatmates – Carrie, Kash, and a mysterious stray – keep her from falling into a well of self-pity. Adrift in a big, confusing world, and armed with nothing but a bit of hope and a lot of desperation, Jen begins her journey to find her maybe-superpower. But in doing so, she might discover the joy of being just kind of ok.

The 1619 Project: Two-Episode Series Premiere – January 26

Hulu’s upcoming six-part limited docu-series “The 1619 Project,” is an expansion of “The 1619 Project” created by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and The New York Times Magazine. In keeping with the original project, the series seeks to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the very center of our national narrative. The episodes — “Democracy,” “Race,” “Music,” “Capitalism,” “Fear,” and “Justice” — are adapted from essays from The New York Times No. 1 bestselling “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” and examine how the legacy of slavery shapes different aspects of contemporary American life. The series, hosted by Nikole Hannah-Jones, is a Lionsgate Production in association with One Story Up Productions, Harpo Films and The New York Times. It was executive produced by Nikole Hannah-Jones; Academy Award®-winning director Roger Ross Williams; Caitlin Roper, an editor of The 1619 Project and The New York Times’ executive producer for film and television; Kathleen Lingo, The New York Times’ editorial director for film and television; and Oprah Winfrey. Peabody Award-winning executive producer Shoshana Guy served as the showrunner.

Killing County: Complete Limited Series – January 26

“Killing County” takes a look at Bakersfield, a big city with the soul of a small town deep in California’s heartland, where things are not always what they seem. A deadly hotel shooting makes the Ramirez family question everything they know about their town. Desperate to find out what really happened to their loved one, they soon learn they are not alone in their tragedy and fight for the truth. The three-part series is a story of twists and turns, alleged corruption and cover-up. Raising the question: who do you turn to when the ones who are supposed to serve and protect you are the ones you can’t trust?

New On Hulu in January

January 1

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023: Special Premiere ( ABC

Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023: Special Premiere (ABC)

The Amazing Race: Complete Seasons 3-4 (CBS)

America's Next Top Model: Complete Seasons 15-16 (CBS)

Are You The One?: Complete Season 8 (MTV)

Beverly Hills 90210: Complete Seasons 3-4 (CBS)

Black Ink Crew: Complete Seasons 1-2 (VH1)

The Challenge: Complete Seasons 20 (MTV)

CSI: Miami: Complete Seasons 3-4 (CBS)

Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Complete Season 3 (MTV)

Love and Hip Hop Atlanta: Complete Seasons 6-7 (VH1)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 2 (VH1)

Survivor: Complete Seasons 40-41 (CBS)

Undercover Boss: Complete Season 6 (CBS)

3 Idiotas (2017)

The 40 Year-Old Virgin (2005)

A League Of Their Own (1992)

A Troll in Central Park (1994)

Barbarians (2021)

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2010)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

The Company You Keep (2013)

Couples Retreat (2009)

Dante's Peak (1997)

Empire Records (1995)

Gamer (2009)

Heat (1995)

Hacksaw Ridge (2016)

Hell or High Water (2016)

Home Alone (1990)

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)

Home Alone 3 (1997)

The Internship (2013)

Irrational Man (2015)

The King Of Comedy (1983) (40th Anniversary)

Kingdom Come (2001)

The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003) (20th Anniversary)

Little Manhattan (2005)

The Mummy (1999)

The Mummy Returns (2001)

The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor (2008)

One Fine Day (1996)

Pearl Harbor (2001)

Predestination (2015)

The Prestige (2006)

Professor Marston And The Wonder Women (2017)

Prometheus (2011)

The Proposal (2009)

Real Steel (2011)

S.W.A.T. (2003) (20th Anniversary)

Snatch (2000)

Someone Like You (2001)

Take Shelter (2011)

This Christmas (2007)

The Triplets Of Belleville (2003) (20th Anniversary)

Truth (2015)

Zack And Miri Make A Porno (2008)

Zeros And Ones (2021)

Zombieland (2009)

January 3

Fantasy Island: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)

Mia and Me: Hero of Centopia (2022)

December 3

Huda's Salon (2021)

January 4

January 5

Death in the Dorms: Complete Limited Series (ABC News/Hulu Original)

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test: Series Premiere (Fox)

January 6

Bromates (2022)

January 7

Cesar Millan: Better Human, Better Dog: Season 3 Premiere (National Geographic)

House of Darkness (2022)

January 8

True Things (2021)

January 9

Koala Man: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Alert: Series Premiere (Fox)

January 11

Port Protection Alaska: Season 6 Premiere (National Geographic)

January 12

How I Caught My Killer: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Name That Tune: Season 3 Premiere (Fox)

Riotsville, USA (2022)

January 13

The Drop (2022) (Hulu Original)

January 15

Cooks vs. Cons: Complete Seasons 2-4 (Food Network)

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Seasons 6 & 15 (Food Network)

Deadly Women: Complete Season 14 (ID)

Murder Comes To Town: Complete Seasons 4-5 (ID)

A Kind Of Murder (2016)

Paris, 13th District (2021)

January 18

9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 4 Premiere (Fox)

January 19

Web of Death: Complete Limited Series (ABC News/Hulu Original)

National Geographic Investigates: El Chapo's Narco Bling: Special Premiere (National Geographic)

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller: Season 3 Premiere (National Geographic)

January 20

One Way (2022)

January 21

Dig (2022)

January 22

Happening (2021)

The Tax Collector (2020)

January 23

Accused: Series Premiere (Fox)

January 24

How I Met Your Father: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Bachelor: Season 27 Premiere (ABC)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 2A (Disney XD)

January 25

Extraordinary: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

January 26

The 1619 Project: Two-Episode Series Premiere (Onyx Collective/Hulu Original)

Killing County: Complete Limited Series (ABC News/Hulu Original)

National Geographic Investigates: LSD and Psychedlics: Special Premiere (National Geographic)

January 27

The Deer King (2021)

Maneater (2022)

January 31

The Watchful Eye: Series Premiere ( Freeform

Love, Gilda (2018)

Baggage Claim (2013)

Voyagers (2020)

Leaving Hulu in January

January 14

Black Death (2010)

Compliance (2012)

Drunk Stoned, Brilliant, Dead: The Story Of The National Lampoon (2015)

January 15

Being Flynn (2012)

January 24

King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword (2017)

January 28

A Cat in Paris (2010)

Ernest & Celestine (2012)

Permanent (2017)

January 29

Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos (2015)

January 30

American Assassin (2017)

Legends Of The Fall (1994)

January 31

12 Dates Of Christmas (2011)

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)

A River Runs Through It (1992)

The Age Of Innocence (1993)

Anger Management (2003)

Aquamarine (2006)

Arctic (2018)

Arthur Christmas (2011)

Black Christmas (2006)

Can't Hardly Wait (1998)

Carpool (1996)

Cast Away

Christine (1983)

Cliffhanger (1993)

Deck the Halls (2011)

Fools Rush In (1997)

Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla II (1993)

Godzilla Vs. Destoroyah (2000)

Godzilla Vs. Spacegodzilla (2000)

Godzilla, Mothra, And King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack (2003)

Godzilla Vs. Megaguirus: The G Annihilation Strategy (2003)

Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla (2004)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Goodbye Lover (1999)

How I Live Now (2013)

The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)

I Am Number Four (2011)

I, Frankenstein (2014)

Kollek (1995)

Layer Cake (2005)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Meet Joe Black (1998)

The Mortal Instruments (2013)

Mr. Popper's Penguins (2010)

My Bloody Valentine (2009)

The Net (1995)

Night Of The Living Dead (1990)

The Nutcracker (1993)

Once Upon A Time In Mexico (2003)

Ong Bak (2003)

Ong Bak 2 (2008)

Ong Bak 3 (2010)

Person To Person (2017)

The Royal Tenenbaums (2002)

Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)

Santa Who? (2000)

Saw (2004)

Saw 2 (2005)

Saw 3 (2006)

Saw 4 (2007)

Saw 5 (2008)

Saw 6 (2009)

Saw: The Final Chapter (2010)

Say Anything (1989)

Second Best (1994)

The Sessions (2012)

Shanghai Knights (2003)

Snowglobe (2007)

Sommersby (1993)

Take This Waltz (2011)

This Means War (2010)

Tootsie (1982)

The Three Stooges (2011)

Underworld (2003)

Underworld Evolution (2006)

Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans (2009)

Underworld Awakening (2012)

White Bird In A Blizzard (2014)

You Don't Mess With The Zohan (2008)

