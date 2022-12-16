Caribe Royale Orlando Celebrates a Chocolate Christmas

The Central Florida area has more resorts than just about any other location in the United States so as a local it becomes an event when you discover something new to visit, and the Caribe Royale Orlando just became a new MUST VISIT during the holiday season. Just minutes from the Walt Disney World Resort the Caribe Royale is Central Florida’s premier family vacation destination and I was lucky enough to visit as they kicked off the festive season with the debuts holiday-themed displays made completely of chocolate!

The resort’s lobby is home to The Caribe Royale North Pole Express, a 32-foot-long locomotive train; and “Santa’s Magical Flight” featuring Santa and his reindeer, all made completely out of chocolate. The displays are surrounded by festive decor, an illuminated tree, and plenty of yuletide cheer.

But the holiday fun doesn't stop there, from the merry movies under the stars, specialty meals and menus, a “Jingle Jog,” Holiday Gnome Hunt, visits from Santa and more, all offered through January 1st, 2023. Guests who don’t want to fight the theme park crowds can have a whole day of fun without even leaving the property.

During my visit I had the opportunity to spend some time with Chef Cain, the mastermind behind the “Chocolate Holiday Wonderland” displays, and learn not only what went into creating these massive displays but also get a peek behind the curtain at some of the magic that goes on in the chocolate room.

Chef Cain has over 25 years of pastry and culinary experience, and specializes in working with chocolate. The displays are made inside the resort’s new “chocolate room,” which houses all the highly specialized tools needed to bring these sweet sculptures to life. Cain uses a tempering machine, marble slabs for molding and silicone and plaster molds.

Chef Cain shared with us that he recently returned from France where he took his love of chocolate to the next level and created his own that will be featured at the hotel in the upcoming year, also reflecting Chef Cain and his team’s desire to continue making this incredible display bigger and better each year he has his sights on breaking the world record for longest chocolate display hopefully next year with a train stretching at least 150 feet to start then in the future going even longer and breaking his own record.

Guests can also enjoy a number of festivities taking place around the property including a Hidden Holiday Gnome Hunt, a scavenger hunt to find 12 hidden gnomes across the property and receiving a special prize for completion. The resort will also house a station where children can draft and send letters to Santa, to be delivered directly to the North Pole. Upon checking into the resort on weekends, guests will receive a warm cup of cocoa while enjoying views of the festive decor. Other activities include poolside holiday movies, crafting stations, a “Jingle Jog” fun run and more.

On Christmas Eve, the resort’s team will host a tree lighting ceremony with refreshments, caroling and a visit from guests of honor, Santa and Mrs. Claus. On December 22rd, 23th and 24th, Santa will also be making appearances to take photos with guests. In celebration of Hanukkah, the resort will light the lobby Menorah nightly from December 18th through the 25th.

To learn more about Caribe Royale Orlando’s offerings, dining, amenities and rooms, visit www.cariberoyale.com.