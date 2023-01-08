What’s New This Week – TV + Streaming + Theaters – January 8-14

In the mood for something new? Here’s your guide to all of the new TV shows and movies this week, spread across all networks, streamers, and a few nationwide theatrical releases. As always, this week kicks off with my personal top 5. Whatever you choose to watch, I hope you have a great week!

Top 5 of the Week

Mayfair Witches When: Sunday, January 8th at 9/8c on AMC What: A series adaptation of Anne Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy starring Alexandra Daddario, Harry Hamlin, Tongayi Chirisa, and Jack Huston.

Koala Man When: Monday, January 9th on Hulu What: Smiling Friends co-creator Michael Cusack brings his unique perspective on Australian culture to this adult animation superhero comedy featuring the voices of Hugh Jackman, Sarah Snook, Demi Lardner, Jemaine Clement, Rachel House, and Jarrad Wright.

A Man Called Otto When: Friday, January 13th Exclusively in Theaters What: The expanded wide release of Sony’s dramedy starring Tom Hanks as the lead character, an adaptation of the best-selling novel by Fredrik Backman.

SpongeBob SquarePants Presents The Tidal Zone When: Friday, January 13th at 7/6c on Nickelodeon Paramount+ What: An hour-long crossover special event that finds GrandPat from The Patrick Star Show entering the dimensions of SpongeBob SquarePants and Kamp Koral .

The Drop When: Friday, January 13th on Hulu What: A comedy film starring Anna Konkle and Jermaine Fowler as a married couple trying to conceive who become villains when they drop a friend’s baby at a destination wedding.



Sunday, January 8th

New TV Shows

Alert: Missing Persons Unit – Series Premiere – 8/7c on FOX Co-created by John Eisendrath (the Executive Producer of The Blacklist) and superstar Jamie Foxx, Alert: Missing Persons Unit is a procedural drama set in the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit (MPU). Each episode features a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person that runs alongside police officers JASON GRANT (Scott Caan, Hawaii Five-O) and NIKKI BATISTA’s (Dania Ramirez, Devious Maids) season-long quest to find out the truth about their long-lost son. Six years ago, while working overseas, Jason received the call that every parent fears – he and Nikki’s son, KEITH (Graham Verchere, The Good Doctor Only Murders In The Building

– Series Premiere – 8/7c on All Creatures Great and Small – Season 3 U.S. Premiere – 9/8c on PBS James Herriot and crew deal with sick animals, eccentric farmers, courtship, and strict government mandates in a new season of the series lauded for its “soothing tone” by the New York Times. Change is the order of the day as professional and emotional relationships mature in the rural Yorkshire veterinary practice immortalized by author James Herriot’s charming stories. Themes for Season 3 include new partnerships, ghosts from the past, and doing one’s duty—and of course doing right by the animals. “A lovely series grounded in a great respect for nature and all living things,” enthused the Boston Globe.

– Season 3 U.S. Premiere – 9/8c on Bob's Burgers – Season 12 Winter Premiere – 9/8c on FOX After a student accuses her of cheating on a test, Tina needs to get back to school to clear her name, but a snowstorm traps her and her family at home.

– Season 12 Winter Premiere – 9/8c on By the Grace of the Gods – Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – TV-14 When 39-year-old Takebayashi Ryoma dies from blood loss (after sneezing and hitting his head on the ground), he is reincarnated as an 8-year-old boy in a fantasy world. Not the greatest way to bite the dust, but at least he reincarnates! Set on this path by three major gods, Ryoma begins to live a life of solitude in the forest, studying slimes. But if you’re a fan of isekai…you know life for him won’t be that simple.

– Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – TV-14 The Cube – Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on TBS Based on the UK megahit and hosted by NBA All-Star Dwyane Wade, this high-octane series spotlights contestant pairs who must demonstrate skill, nerve and determination as they endure seemingly simple physical and mental tasks – all while confined in ‘The Cube,’ an intimidating glass box with its own mind and attitude, in the hope of winning a major cash prize. Working on their own or as a team, each pair has nine lives to complete seven games that are worth an increasing amount of money as they inch closer to taking home the $250,000 jackpot.

– Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on East New York – Season 1 Winter Premiere – 9/8c on CBS With Bentley fighting for his life, Haywood and the team race to track down the shooter, whose true target may have been another one of their own, on EAST NEW YORK.

– Season 1 Winter Premiere – 9/8c on Family Guy – Season 20 Winter Premiere – 9:30/8:30c on FOX The guys recount their first true love stories, leading to parodies of “Castaway,” “Dirty Dancing” and various Meg Ryan rom-coms.

– Season 20 Winter Premiere – 9:30/8:30c on Handyman Saitou in Another World – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – TV-MA Handyman Saito has never been anyone special. All his life, he’s had average grades, ordinary athletic skill, a commonplace job… But his unremarkable path takes a turn when he wakes up in another world. Here, warriors, wizards, and elves accompany him on quests delving deep into dungeons, and Saito realizes for the first time what it’s like to be needed. After all, who other than the handyman could be trusted to open locked treasure chests or to repair his allies’ equipment? Beginning with a simple “thank you,” this is the story of an ordinary person’s fulfilling life.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – TV-MA In/Spectre – Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – TV-14 Iwanaga Kotoko became the god of wisdom to the supernatural beings and spends her days solving problems for them. However, the boy who she fell head over heels for, Sakuragawa Kuro, is someone that is feared by all supernatural creatures. The two of them face various mysterious incidents involving the supernatural in this love x romance x mystery series. Where will these fantastical incidents lead them and what will happen with Kotoko’s crush?

– Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – TV-14 Mayfair Witches AMC Based on Anne Rice’s best-selling trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches, the 8-episode series focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan (Alexandra Daddario), who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations. Mark Johnson (Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, Halt and Catch Fire, Rectify), who is overseeing the Anne Rice Immortal Universe is executive producing, along with Esta Spalding (Masters of Sex, On Becoming a God in Central Florida) and Michelle Ashford (Masters of Sex, The Pacific, John Adams) who are both executive producers and writers of the series. Spalding serves as showrunner. This second series in an expanding Anne Rice Universe, it follows the breakout hit series this fall, Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire. Series stars also include Jack Huston ( Fargo

Miss Scarlet and the Duke – Season 3 U.S. Premiere – 8/7c on PBS Eliza finds herself in fresh and surprising mysteries, ranging from a disappearing magician to police corruption, as she struggles to build her detective agency. Growing competition from a rival agency creates new problems, and all the while she is still juggling her relationship with Inspector William Wellington, the Duke. And she has a new challenge on that front: a beautiful woman from her childhood has caught the Duke’s eye.

– Season 3 U.S. Premiere – 8/7c on NCIS: Los Angeles – Season 14 Winter Premiere – 10/9c on CBS When NCIS investigates a shootout on a boat in which a rare cultural artifact is stolen, they’re shocked to learn who owns the boat, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES.

– Season 14 Winter Premiere – 10/9c on The Tale of Outcasts – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR The demon by her side is her salvation. The girl by his side is his pastime. Their encounter in the late nineteenth-century British Empire begins the tale of a search for someplace to belong. To their fellow outcasts, this demon and girl whisper their tale in the dark of night.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR Vienna Blood – Season 3 U.S. Premiere – 10/9c on PBS 1900s Vienna is a hotbed of philosophy, science and art. Dr. Max Liebermann’s extraordinary skills of perception and Detective Inspector Oskar Rheinhardt’s determination lead them to some of the city’s most mysterious and deadly cases.

– Season 3 U.S. Premiere – 10/9c on Weird Earth – Season 3 Premiere – 10/9c on Weather – Documentary – NR Cameras around the globe capture unexplainable weather phenomena, from a rainfall of blood to clouds that can kill.

– Season 3 Premiere – 10/9c on Weather – Documentary – NR

New Movies

My Sister's Serial Killer Boyfriend – 8/7c on Lifetime Maddie, a local reporter investigating a series of killings targeting similar looking women is caught off guard when her younger sister Olivia, is attacked in her own home. Urging on the side of caution, Maddie suggests they take a self-defense course. When Olivia starts to fall for their instructor, Maddie becomes skeptical when he refuses to reveal anything about himself, and tries to intervene before the relationship turns into a deadly obsession. Stars Brianna Cohen, Rib Hillis, and Revell Carpenter.

– 8/7c on

Monday, January 9th

New TV Shows

Ayakashi Triangle – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR A hilarious and sexy tale of ninja exorcists, supernatural battles, and gender-bending romance by Kentaro Yabuki, the artist of To Love Ru and DARLING in the FRANXX–inspired an upcoming anime! Matsuri Kazamaki’s job as an exorcist ninja means that his livelihood depends on driving away the ayakashi spirits who endanger humans. He’s been protecting his childhood friend, Suzu Kanade, from the shadows for years, as she effortlessly attracts ayakashi. What will happen when Suzu encounters a creature who looks like a simple cat, but who is really Shirogane, the king of ayakashi?

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR Detectorists – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Acorn TV A BAFTA winning comedy about two friends Andy (Mackenzie Crook, Pirates of the Caribbean

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Koala Man – Series Premiere – Streaming on Hulu KOALA MAN follows middle-aged dad Kevin and his titular not-so-secret identity, whose only superpower is a burning passion for following rules and snuffing out petty crime in the town of Dapto. Though it may seem like any other Australian suburb, forces of evil both cosmic and man-made lie in wait to pounce on unsuspecting Daptonians. On a quest to clean up his hometown, and often roping his frustrated family into his adventures, Koala Man stands at the ready. He’ll do whatever it takes to defeat villainous masterminds, supernatural horrors, or worse: jerks who don’t take their rubbish bins down on the proper days.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Malevolent Spirits: Monogatari – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR Filled with rage against spirits known as tsukumogami, Kunato Hyoma is sent to live with Nagatsuki Botan to help him see a different side. Though both are part of a clan that return the spirits back to their world with divine powers, their experiences with the otherworldly vessels are vastly different. Kunato, robbed of a loved one, and Nagatsuki, saved by them. Can she get through to him?

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR Reborn to Master the Blade – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR After living a life devoted to serving his country and people, Inglis’ one wish to be free of a king’s burden and to train was actually heard, but as a beautiful girl! Reborn in the far future as a daughter to renowned knights, Inglis can now focus on mastering the martial arts. A wish has been granted, and Inglis will be on the front lines fulfilling the dream of becoming the strongest knight.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR The Vampire Dies in No Time – Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – TV-14 Legendary vampire hunter Ronaldo finds an unlikely (and unwilling) ally in Draluc, the world’s weakest vampire who turns to dust at the slightest attack. Together they’re in for more hilarious misadventures than you can shake a stake at, including enemy vampires, axe-wielding editors, and other pains in the neck.

– Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – TV-14 Vinland Saga – Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – TV-MA A new millennium begins in the southern part of the Jutland peninsula in Denmark. After the death of his longtime enemy, Askeladd, Thorfinn lost his purpose in life. He was bought by the landowner Ketil as a "slave" and engaged in land reclamation work on his farm. Thorfinn meets a young man there, Einar, who was also a slave like him. The encounter of Einar led Thorfinn to face the sins he had committed and began to find meaning in life. On the other hand, Canute, who became the King of England, attempted to extend his territory for the establishment of "the promised land". This is "The Story of a True Warrior (Saga)". "The story of Atonement and Salvation (Saga) "that lies beyond the prologue.



Tuesday, January 10th

New TV Shows

80th Golden Globe Awards – Special – 8/7c on NBC Comedian Jerrod Carmichael is hosting the 2023 Golden Globes. Ryan Murphy will receive the fourth Carol Burnett Award at the ceremony. Presenters include Quentin Tarantino, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Billy Porter, Ana Gasteyer, Colman Domingo, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Natasha Lyonne, Nicole Byer, Niecy Nash-Betts, and Tracy Morgan.

– Special – 8/7c on Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger – Special – Streaming on Netflix No topic is safe in this unfiltered stand-up set from Andrew Santino as he skewers everything from global warming to sex injuries to politics.

– Special – Streaming on Campfire Cooking in Another World With My Absurd Skill – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR Mukoda Tsuyoshi, an ordinary salaryman, is suddenly transported to another world one day. The unique skill he gains upon arrival in this world is the seemingly useless "Online Grocery." Mukoda is discouraged at first, but the modern foods he's able to bring to his new world using this skill prove to have some unbelievable effects!

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR Sex Before the Internet – Series Premiere – 9/8c on Vice – Documentary – NR Exploring a world before "Pornhub" and "OnlyFans" — an era where porn wasn't as accessible; a time when X-rated magazines, VHS tapes and 1-900 lines let people to get in touch with what touched them.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Vice – Documentary – NR

New Movies

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker – Streaming on Netflix This shocking documentary chronicles a happy-go-lucky nomad's ascent to viral stardom and the steep downward spiral that resulted in his imprisonment.

– Streaming on

Wednesday, January 11th

New TV Shows

Brother vs. Brother: No Rules – Season 8 Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Lifestyle – TV-G Superstar home renovation and real estate experts Drew and Jonathan Scott are ready to scrap the rules and reignite their sibling rivalry when they boldly put their house-flipping skills to the ultimate test in Brother vs. Brother: No Rules. Premiering Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and available to stream the same day on discovery+, the six-episode season kicks-off with a surprising twist: zero constraints on budgets, renovations or house locations. In a clash of limitless possibilities, anything goes as the Brothers max out their renovation ingenuity and real estate savvy in hopes of adding the most value to their chosen properties – a hillside fixer upper for Drew versus a beach-adjacent home for Jonathan. Throughout the season, older brother JD referees the action, Jonathan’s girlfriend Zooey Deschanel (Elf, New Girl and What Am I Eating?) offers advice as a lifelong Angeleno, while a slew of stars from HGTV, Food Network and discovery+ arrive to evaluate the weekly design challenges. In the end, whomever adds the most home value will walk away with the coveted prize – bragging rights and title of Best Brother.

– Season 8 Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Lifestyle – TV-G Celebrity Name That Tune – Season 3 Premiere – 8/7c on FOX Beloved one-hour musical game show Name That Tune is back for Season Three and features all celebrity contestants! This season will feature celebrity singers, actors, Olympians and NFL champions, all playing for their favorite charities. Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski hosts, and Grammy Award-winning producer Randy Jackson serves as band leader. Professional wrestler Chris Jericho, playing for Juvenile Diabetes Research vs. Olympic medalist Adam Rippon, playing for Pups Without Borders and singer/choreographer/YouTuber Todrick Hall, playing for Broadway Cares Equity Fights Aids vs. Naismith basketball Hall of Famer and three-time Olympic gold medalist Sheryl Swoopes, playing for Back To Our Roots . Each one-hour episode of Name That Tune is comprised of two stand-alone half-hour contests, each pitting two players against each other, as they race against the clock to test their knowledge of songs, performed by the live band. Each contest features a rotating variety of games from the original format, before the iconic Bid-a-Note round. The player with the most money at the end of Bid-a-Note wins the game and takes his or her bank into the final Golden Medley round, for a chance to win additional cash and potentially the $100,000 grand prize in the all-new “The Main Event For Big Gold” season premiere episode of Name That Tune.

– Season 3 Premiere – 8/7c on Chasing Waves – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Disney+ In the wake of surfing’s Olympic debut in Tokyo, "Chasing Waves" shines a spotlight on the people and places that are defining Japan’s reach in the global surf culture. This character-driven documentary series follows multicultural athletes in pursuit of their dreams, paints a captivating picture of Japanese life and showcases what it takes to succeed in the international surf industry.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on The Conners – Season 5 Winter Premiere – 8/7c on ABC The death of a beloved teacher from Dan and Jackie’s high school brings old classmates together. Elsewhere, Becky asks Darlene and Ben for a big favor on “The Conners.”

– Season 5 Winter Premiere – 8/7c on Gina Yei – Series Premiere – Streaming on Disney+ Gina, a cheerful and creative girl, has a dream to write songs. Thanks to her lyric-writing abilities, she gets the chance of a lifetime when she wins a scholarship to the prestigious Caribbean Music Institute (CMI) on the island of Puerto Rico. It’s the best place in the world to study Latin music and the birthplace of reggaeton.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Goldbergs ABC Adam’s creative funk is revitalized by a new job in the arts, but his overzealous management style causes Beverly to do something unthinkable! Meanwhile, as a young father, Geoff finds it difficult to relate to the JTP on the midseason premiere of “The Goldbergs.”

Kaina of the Great Snow Sea – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR Kaina of the Great Snow Sea is an original new story from manga artist Tsutomu Nihei (Knights of Sidonia, Aposimz). The series follows the story of Kaina and Liliha, two young people from different worlds, whose journey to save the world begins upon their introduction.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR Lingo – Series Premiere – 9/8c on CBS LINGO is a new, supercharged adaptation of the word-twisting, fast-thinking game show. Host RuPaul Charles brings his one-of-a-kind personality to this clever, competitive and unpredictable game where teams of two face off in fast-paced puzzle rounds to guess letters that reveal seemingly simple words. At the end of each one-hour episode, packed with witty commentary and gameplay, the two winning teams will make it through to a nerve-racking final showdown where one team will walk away with an additional big cash prize. The “Lingo” format has been sold in more than 17 territories, with versions of the hit show produced in major markets, including the U.K., Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and France. There is a “Lingo” boardgame, Facebook game and app available.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Sexify – Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix An ambitious computer science student, Natalia dreams of winning a prestigious competition. Her key to success is to create an innovative application that will satisfy the curiosity and sexual needs of her peers. The problem is that she knows a lot about programming but very little about sex. So she decides to join forces with her best friend Paulina and her dorm mate Monika. In order to invent an algorithm for female orgasm, the girls begin to explore the mysterious and intricate world of sex, learning more and more about themselves in the process. Sexify is a funny and provocative story about the lives of young girls today – growing up, discovering female power and sexuality.

– Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on This is Life with Lisa Ling – Season 9 Premiere – Streaming on discovery+ This is Life with Lisa Ling returns for a ninth season with award-winning journalist and author Lisa Ling as she ventures to the far corners of America, exploring communities that are often unknown or misunderstood. In this series, produced by Part2 Pictures, Ling investigates some of our country's most pressing issues and uncovers some surprising solutions along the way.



New Movies

Noise – Streaming on Netflix Julia is a mother– or rather, one of many mothers, sisters, daughters, colleagues, who have had their lives torn by the widespread violence in a country gaging a war against its women. Julia is searching for Ger, her daughter. And in her search, she will weave through the stories and struggles of the different women she will meet.

– Streaming on

Thursday, January 12th

New TV Shows

Accused: Guilty or Innocent? – Season 4 Premiere – 9/8c on A&E “Accused: Guilty or Innocent?” follows the dramatic inside stories – as they unfold – of people facing trial for serious crimes they are alleged to have committed. Each claims to be not guilty or that their actions were justifiable. The acclaimed true crime series offers an extraordinary and compelling account of what happens when someone is formally charged with a crime and sent to trial – all solely from the perspective of the accused, their legal team and family members. Each immersive episode follows the accused person’s journey through the planning of their legal defense, their appearances in court, and, ultimately, awaiting justice. As evidence mounts and the trial approaches, these riveting and emotional stories provide an unprecedented look at what happens when your freedom is on the line.

– Season 4 Premiere – 9/8c on Christina in the Country – Series Premiere – 8/7c on HGTV – Lifestyle – TV-G Christina Hall begins a new chapter in life as she expands her design business across the country and puts down roots on a Tennessee farm.

– Series Premiere – 8/7c on HGTV – Lifestyle – TV-G The Climb – Series Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max The Climb is a visually-arresting and life-changing adventure that represents the foundations of rock climbing and exploration of the human spirit. In this all-encompassing competition, amateur climbers are put through a rigorous series of mental and physical challenges, utilizing some of the most intimidating ascents in the world to crown the world’s best amateur climber with a prAna sponsored climbing career and a $100,000 cash prize. The series is created by Jason Momoa, through his production company On the Roam, legendary rock climber Chris Sharma, and The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), a part of Sony Pictures Television.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on A House Divided – Season 5 Premiere – Streaming on ALLBLK – Drama – TV-14 All bets are off as Cameron Sanders Sr. relentlessly exacts his revenge on all who plotted against him. Brother James becomes increasingly uneasy about his role in the Sanders family crimes, and he begins to violently cover his tracks. Stephanie and Auntie Mae lock in a perilous power struggle to continue to take control of the Sanders family financial empire. All of this and more as the ruthless drama continues on A House Divided Season 5.

– Season 5 Premiere – Streaming on ALLBLK – Drama – TV-14 How I Caught My Killer – Series Premiere – Streaming on Hulu How I Caught My Killer is a true-crime docu-series that highlights the real-life stories behind unique homicide cases with in-depth interviews, authentic archival material and cinematic recreations all packaged together, giving a fresh spin to the genre. Whether it’s a fraught letter to a friend, an urgent text message detailing a heated argument, a private diary entry describing a horrifying experience, or an ominous social media post revealing a motive for murder…these victims all leave a case-breaking clue that will one day help to solve their crime. Every curated case details a complex portrait of a human being whose life was cut short by a killer that would have escaped justice if it hadn’t been for the victim’s own actions. Ultimately, the twists and turns of the investigations into these victim-solved crimes expose an awful truth in America today: our systemic failures as a nation all too frequently deny many citizens justice. Each episode forces us to confront the harsh reality that our system is blind to many underserved and invisible communities that make up a disproportionate percentage of the people who lose their lives to homicide every year.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Jack Black returns to KUNG FU PANDA in the new series KUNG FU PANDA: THE DRAGON KNIGHT. When a mysterious pair of weasels set their sights on a collection of four powerful weapons, Po must leave his home to embark on a globe-trotting quest for redemption and justice that finds him partnered up with a no-nonsense English knight named Wandering Blade. Together, these two mismatched warriors set out on an epic adventure to find the magical weapons first and save the world from destruction — and they may even learn a thing or two from each other along the way.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix After graduating from junior high school, 16-year-old Kiyo leaves her home of Aomori and heads to Kyoto with her friend Sumire with dreams of becoming a beautiful maiko (apprentice geisha). However, she is told she is not suited to being one. As a tearful Kiyo is about to return to Aomori, her skill for cooking is discovered and she is hired as a makanai, a cook for a house where maiko live together. During this time, Sumire rapidly grows into a beautiful maiko and becomes famous along the streets of the traditional Gion town. The beautiful, fun, and delicious days of a makanai and a maiko start here.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on The Makery – Series Premiere – Streaming on Peacock Each themed episode inspires our host to take our viewers on an arty adventure to make, bake and create. Ideas are exciting yet simple enough to get every age to engage. THE MAKERY is an incredible place with huge personality, where imaginations can run wild. Prepare for the unexpected as its quirky ideas inspires everyone at home to be passionate about creating – whether that’s scribbling in a sketchpad or concocting tasty treats in the kitchen.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Married to Real Estate – Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Lifestyle – TV-G Real estate broker and designer Egypt Sherrod, alongside her husband, builder Mike Jackson, juggle their busy professional and personal lives while helping clients land their perfect home in a dream neighborhood.

– Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Lifestyle – TV-G One Lane Bridge – Season 3 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Sundance Now – Crime – TV-14 It’s been a bumpy two months since Detective Sergeant Ariki Davis (Dominic Ona-Ariki, The Common) used police work and his second sight to uncover who killed his best friend, Joe Turner, on One Lane Bridge. Now it’s all change at Queenstown CIB as a big gun has been sent in to clean up the mess Stephen Tremaine (Joel Tobeck, 30 Days of Night) left behind.

– Season 3 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Sundance Now – Crime – TV-14 Taking the Stand – Season 2 Premiere – 10/9c on A&E TAKING THE STAND tells the story of a crime from the unique lens of the accused as they take the witness stand. Hosted by Dan Abrams each episode will cover everything from first-hand defendant testimony, juxtaposed with the contentious cross examination.

– Season 2 Premiere – 10/9c on The Traitors – Series Premiere – Streaming on Peacock Hosted by Alan Cumming, this unscripted competition series is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. Twenty contestants (including reality A-listers) come together to complete a series of challenges with the objective of earning a cash prize. The catch? Three of the contestants coined "the traitors" will devise a plan to steal the prize from the other contestants coined "the faithful.”

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Velma – Series Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max VELMA is an adult animated comedy series telling the origin story of Velma Dinkley, the unsung and under appreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang. This original and humorous spin unmasks the complex and colorful past of one of America’s most beloved mystery solvers.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Vikings: Valhalla – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Set over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century, VIKINGS: VALHALLA chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived — the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter). Season Two finds our heroes shortly after the tragic fall of Kattegat; an event that has shattered their dreams and altered their destinies. Finding themselves suddenly fugitives in Scandinavia they are forced to test their ambitions and courage in worlds beyond the fjords of Kattegat.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Walker – Season 3 Winter Premiere – 8/7c on The CW In the aftermath of the Walker's dramatic Thanksgiving dinner with Abeline's (Molly Hagan) traumatic hospitalization, the family rings in the new year with members of the Walker family resolving to make better choices across the board. While Cordell (Jared Padalecki) throws himself into family matters, Cassie (Ashley Reyes) pulls Trey (Jeff Pierre) into a case tracking down an elusive tech mogul. But Cassie gets the sense she's in hot water with Captain James (Coby Bell).

– Season 3 Winter Premiere – 8/7c on Walker: Independence – Season 1 Winter Premiere – 9/8c on The CW Abby (Kat McNamara) finds her secret identity in jeopardy when an estranged family member arrives in town and demands Tom’s (Greg Hovanessian) help finding Liam Collins’ missing wife. A restless Hoyt (Matt Barr) reconnects with his outlaw roots, Kai (Lawrence Kao) contemplates his future as his past begins to catch up with him, and Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez) receives a dire warning from a mysterious woman that may drive him back to Independence.

– Season 1 Winter Premiere – 9/8c on

Friday, January 13th

New TV Shows

The Big Soiree – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max Toni Acosta and Silvia Abril celebrate their 50th birthdays together.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Break Point – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix From the team behind F1: Drive to Survive, Break Point follows a select group of top tennis players on and off the court as they compete in gruelling Grand Slams and tournaments all over the world. Their dream: lifting a trophy and becoming number one. As some of tennis’ legends reach the twilight of their careers, this is the chance for a new generation to claim the spotlight. Break Point gets up close and personal with these players over a year competing across the globe in the ATP and WTA tours. From career-threatening injuries and emotional heartbreak, to triumphant victories and personal moments off the court, viewers will get a behind the scenes look at the pressure-tested lives of some of the best tennis players in the world.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Fruit of Evolution: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made – Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – TV-14 High school student Hiiragi Seiichi is bullied by his classmates for being a "loser." One day, his entire school is suddenly transported to a video game-like world of swords and sorcery, and when he accidentally eats "the Fruit of Evolution," his life as a successful "winner" begins. All is going smoothly until he gets invited to become an instructor at a magic academy. Will Seiichi be able to continue as a “winner”?

– Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – TV-14 Gold, Lies & Videotape – Series Premiere – 9/8c on Discovery – Documentary – TV-14 One family has been fighting for over 70 years to recover what they say is rightfully theirs – a $28 billion treasure buried deep inside a mountain in the New Mexico desert. Some believe the U.S. Government stole the 16,000 gold bars and priceless artifacts, while skeptics claim it never existed. Now, for the first time ever, the family and its supporters reveal exclusive evidence to prove their case and crack open the mystery of America’s greatest treasure story. The truth of Victorio Peak has never been told…until now. From Mark Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson and Archie Gips’ Unrealistic Ideas, the company behind the Emmy-nominated hit series McMillions, the six-part docuseries GOLD, LIES & VIDEOTAPE premieres on Friday, January 13 at 9:00PM ET/PT on Discovery Channel and will be available to stream the same day on discovery+.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Discovery – Documentary – TV-14 Hunters – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video After an accident derails their exploits in Europe, The Hunters must band back together to hunt down history's most infamous Nazi—Adolf Hitler—who's hiding in South America. Meanwhile, a look to the past reveals Meyer Offerman (Al Pacino) encountering a dangerous threat that could unravel his secret and expose his true identity, with explosive reverberations for our Hunters. Al Pacino returns for the epic series conclusion of Hunters alongside previously announced new series regular Jennifer Jason Leigh and returning series regulars Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Lena Olin, Josh Radnor, Tiffany Boone, Carol Kane, Louis Ozawa, Kate Mulvany, and Greg Austin.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on I Don't Like Driving – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max Pablo is a somewhat self-absorbed and grumpy 40-year-old university professor who is forced to get his driver's license. Pablo is a know-it-all who, when he enrolls in the driving school, discovers that he still has a lot to learn about driving and life in general.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Servant – Season 4 Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ Following the suspenseful season three finale, season four will bring the final chapter of the Turner story to an epic and emotional conclusion. Leanne’s war with the Church of Lesser Saints heightens, threatening Spruce Street, the city of Philadelphia, and beyond. Meanwhile, the shattered Turner family must not only confront the increasing threat of Leanne, but the certain reality that Dorothy is waking up. As the Turner family brownstone continues to crumble, questions are finally answered: who is Leanne Grayson and who is the child in their home?

– Season 4 Premiere – Streaming on Sky Rojo – Season 3 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix The new episodes will take place six months after the final battle. Coral (Verónica Sánchez), Wendy (Lali Espósito) and Gina (Yany Prado) discover that peace is nothing more than that deceptive feeling between periods of terror. When their new life is blown to pieces, the girls understand that the past always returns and that if they ever really want to be free, they’ll have to bury it. Or bury Romeo (Asier Etxeandia) – same difference.

– Season 3 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on SpongeBob SquarePants Presents The Tidal Zone – Special – 7/6c on Nickelodeon – Animation – NR SpongeBob SquarePants Presents The Tidal Zone is a journey into an hour of television where two dimensions can become three, and French divers can wear black ties. Narrated by the French Narrator, the one-hour special encompasses all three animated series within the SpongeBob Universe, SpongeBob SquarePants, The Patrick Star Show, and the Paramount+

– Special – 7/6c on Nickelodeon – Animation – NR Super League: The War for Football – Series Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ “Super League: The War for Football” is a four-part series that documents the high stakes battle that is set off when plans for a breakaway league emerge and the past, present and future of European football collide, leaving the game’s most powerful leaders to defend, or upend, the traditions of the sport.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Test – Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video The Test Season Two follows the journey of the Australian men’s cricket team after the exit of Captain Tim Paine and the subsequent departure of Coach Justin Langer. Navigating their way through disruption, discontent and an uncertain world, the players pull back the curtain to the inner-workings of the team. The series goes behind closed doors and follows the 2021/22 Test season where the players face off against arch-rivals England, break an over two-decade-long spell of not playing cricket in Pakistan, and duel with Sri Lanka in the middle of anti-government protests. This series offers a rare behind-the-scenes look into the lives of The Australian men’s cricket team, which includes, Captain Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, David Warner and Usman Khawaja among others both on and off the field.

– Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Trial by Fire – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix 59 lives lost, over 100 injured and a 25-year-long battle. The fire that took over the Uphaar Cinema in 1997, is still clear as day in the minds of many. In the trailer that dropped today for the upcoming limited series Trial By Fire, Netflix takes audiences through a hard-hitting yet compelling journey of parents who take on powerful forces for over two decades, in their enduring struggle for justice. Tracing the story of Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy, the series portrays the grueling legal battle and the unbelievably trying journey that ensues when two parents lose their children. Based on the best-seller, Trial by Fire: The Tragic Tale of the Uphaar Fire Tragedy written by Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy, the series will stream from January 13th, 2022. Directed by Prashant Nair and produced by Endemol Shine India and House of Talkies, the human drama stars Rajshri Deshpande, Abhay Deol, Rajesh Tailang, Ashish Vidyarthi, Anupam Kher, Ratna Pathak, Shilpa Shukla and Shardul Bharadwaj.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

A Man Called Otto – Exclusively in Theaters Based on the comical and moving New York Times bestseller, A Man Called Otto tells the story of Otto Anderson (Tom Hanks), a grumpy widower whose only joy comes from criticizing and judging his exasperated neighbors. When a lively young family moves in next door, he meets his match in quick-witted and very pregnant Marisol, leading to an unexpected friendship that will turn his world upside-down.

– The Devil Conspiracy – Exclusively in Theaters A powerful biotech company has breakthrough technology allowing them to clone history’s most influential people with just a few fragments of DNA. Behind this company is a cabal of Satanists that steals the shroud of Christ, putting them in possession of Jesus’ DNA. The clone will serve as the ultimate offering to the devil. The Archangel Michael comes to earth and will stop at nothing to end the devil’s conspiracy.

– Disconnect: The Wedding Planner – Streaming on Netflix After falling victim to a scam, a desperate man races the clock as he attempts to plan a luxurious destination wedding for an important investor.

– Streaming on Dog Gone – Streaming on Netflix After a young man and his beloved dog are separated on the Appalachian Trail, he and his father must begin a desperate search to find him before it’s too late. Based on an incredible true story of humanity and everyday heroism. Based on the book “Dog Gone: A Lost Pet's Extraordinary Journey and the Family Who Brought Him Home” by Pauls Toutonghi.

– Streaming on The Drop – Streaming on Hulu Lex (“ PEN15

– Streaming on Plane – Exclusively in Theaters In the white-knuckle action movie PLANE, pilot Brodie Torrance (Gerard Butler) saves his passengers from a lightning strike by making a risky landing on a war-torn island — only to find that surviving the landing was just the beginning. When most of the passengers are taken hostage by dangerous rebels, the only person Torrance can count on for help is Louis Gaspare (Mike Colter), an accused murderer who was being transported by the FBI. In order to rescue the passengers, Torrance will need Gaspare's help, and will learn there's more to Gaspare than meets the eye.

– Sick – Streaming on Peacock As the pandemic steadily brings the world to a halt, Parker and her best friend Miri decide to quarantine at the family lake house alone—or so they think. Directed by John Hyams (Alone), written by Kevin Williamson (Scream, I Know What You Did Last Summer) and Katelyn Crabb, SICK stars Gideon Adlon (Blockers, The Craft: Legacy), Bethlehem Million (And Just Like That), Marc Menchaca (The Outsider, Ozark) and Jane Adams (Twin Peaks, Poltergeist, Hacks).

– Streaming on Suzan & Freek: Between You & Me – Streaming on Netflix When your world is turned upside down overnight, the pressure to stay afloat is high. In a time where people vent about everything, and are always looking for “the next big thing” or searching for drama, singing duo Suzan and Freek are at great peace. In the midst of all the hustle and bustle, they actually form a strong team. Sometimes things are good just the way they are, and sharing exactly that story is what can inspire others.

– Streaming on

Saturday, January 14th

New TV Shows

71st Miss Universe Competition – Special – 7/6c on The Roku Channel – Awards Show – NR The international event will be hosted at New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center where almost 90 women from around the world will compete for the coveted title of Miss Universe. The competition, which will feature categories such as interviews, evening gown, swimwear, and community impact, will culminate with the 70th Miss Universe, Harnaaz Sandhu, crowning her successor.

– Special – 7/6c on The Roku Channel – Awards Show – NR Crash Course in Romance – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix A mother with a heart of gold navigates the cutthroat world of private education when her daughter tries to join a celebrity math instructor's class.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on The Fire Hunter – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR Outside the magical barriers lies a world overrun by fiery beasts known as Flame Demons, and the only ones who can protect humanity are the Fire Hunters. In the dark woods where the beasts roam is where Toko, a young villager, is rescued from attack by one of these skilled trackers, Koshi. But their meeting was no accident, and a new destiny begins.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR

New Movies

How to Murder Your Husband – 8/7c on Lifetime Based on a true story, Nancy Crampton-Brophy (Cybill Shepherd), seemed to have a knack for writing about murder. The Portland-based romance-thriller novelist authored books about relationships that were tumultuous, while using seductive men on the covers to lure in her readers. Often, her books featured women protagonists who fantasized about killing their own husbands or fleeing their husbands and faking their own deaths. And then, in 2022 in a shocking turn of events, Brophy was convicted of killing her own husband (Steve Guttenberg).

– 8/7c on

