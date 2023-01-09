First Trailer Released for YA Mystery “School Spirits” from Paramount+

Check out the first teaser trailer for School Spirits, coming to Paramount+ on March 9th.

What’s Happening:

During a TCA School Spirits , a new young adult series that launches with a double-episode premiere on March 9th.

, a new young adult series that launches with a double-episode premiere on March 9th. School Spirits is centered around Maddie, a teen girl stuck in the afterlife investigating her mysterious disappearance. Maddie goes on a crime-solving journey as she adjusts to high school in the afterlife, but the closer she gets to uncovering the truth, the more secrets and lies she discovers.

is centered around Maddie, a teen girl stuck in the afterlife investigating her mysterious disappearance. Maddie goes on a crime-solving journey as she adjusts to high school in the afterlife, but the closer she gets to uncovering the truth, the more secrets and lies she discovers. The series is produced by Awesomeness Live-Action Studios and is based on the upcoming graphic novel by Nate & Megan Trinrud and Maria Nguyen.

Oliver Goldstick (Pretty Little Liars, Bridgerton) serves as showrunner and executive producer, along with creators Nate and Megan Trinrud, who wrote the pilot. Max Winkler (Cruel Summer, Jungleland) directed the first two episodes and also executive produced.

School Spirits Cast: