D23 Expo 2022 Recap: “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” Cast Look Ahead at Season 2 and Give a Live Table Read

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is back for even more fun in Season 2, streaming on February 1st on Disney+. Today, we’re hitting the rewind button for a recap of the D23 Expo preview of the new season, which was held on Sunday, September 11th, 2022. With the series creators and cast taking the stage at the Anaheim Convention Center, it offered diehard fans of The Proud Family a first look at the new season and the chance to experience what it’s like to be in a recording session with the voice cast. One lucky attendee even got to join in the fun!

The panel was moderated by E.J. Johnson, who voices Michael Collins in the series. Welcoming the cast and creative team to the stage, series creator and executive producer Bruce W. Smith announced that Season 1 was like an appetizer, but Season 2 is the “main course.” What he means by that is that Season 2 has given the creators the chance to tackle some pretty big issues, with episodes focusing on race, politics, and a special Juneteenth episode. Executive producer Ralph Farquhar pointed viewers to an episode titled “Grandma’s Hands,” in which Penny is sent to live with Suga Mama as one that is particularly meaningful to him.

“I’m Penny up and down,” exclaimed Kyla Pratt, who has voiced Penny Proud since the original series began on Disney Channel. Although an adult now, Kyla feels like she got to grow up alongside Penny in the original series. As a mother now, Kyla Pratt is happy to be part of the new series, which is able to touch on important issues in a light and funny way. Sitting beside JoMarie Payton, whose natural speaking voice evokes qualities of her character Suga Mama, JoMarie reinforced the idea that The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is poised to solve the world’s problems in a humorous way. “If Suga Mama can be open to things, then everybody should be open to that,” she said.

Paula Jai Parker voices Penny’s mother Trudy and shared that her life has come full circle now that she’s the mother of a 13-year-old in real life, the same age as Penny in the original series. Sitting next to Paula was Cedric the Entertainer, who voices Uncle Bobby, and shared that just like his character, he loves to eat nachos. All joking aside, Cedric praised The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder for being one of the most diverse shows ever created.

Keke Palmer was a huge fan of the original series, so as soon as she heard about the revival, she called up Ralph Farquhar and said “I know I’m in it,” putting pressure on him to cast her (she voices Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins). This panel, by the way, was a bit of a reunion for Keke Palmer and Cedric the Entertainer, who appeared together in Barbershop 2: Back in Business in 2004. Sitting next to Keke Palmer was Alisa Reyes, the voice of LaCienega Boulevardez, who shared that her character is her alter ego in real life and hyped up this season’s quinceanera episode as one of her favorites.

While the voice cast had to record their roles separately during the pandemic, this panel offered them the chance to do a live read-through of the Season 1 premiere episode, “New Kids on the Block.” Since Tommy Davidson wasn’t available to voice Oscar for the panel, one lucky fan was chosen to fill in for his role. And that fan just so happened to be in cosplay as the Black Panther, which was fitting because when the panel was asked about their dream crossover event, Karen Malina White, voice of Dijonay Jones, shared that she’d like to see the Proud’s go to Wakanda.

“It feels like a family,” concluded Soleil Moon Frye, the voice of Zoey Howzer, about sharing the stage with all of her costars. To her, the special ingredient that has made the original Proud Family withstand the test of time has been love. And that is what she and the cast hope audiences take away from Season 2. Guests in attendance at the D23 Expo panel didn’t leave empty-handed, with everyone receiving a cool keychain as a parting gift.

Released during the panel was an advance clip from the Season 2 premiere episode, titled “Old Towne Road Pt 2,” which features Suga Mama coming to Oscar’s rescue when things go wrong during a bull riding scene.

Season 2 is just around the corner, but if you just can’t wait any longer, you can get one last look before all 10 episodes drop with the official Season 2 trailer.

Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now