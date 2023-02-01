Disney+ Watch Guide: February 1st-7th

Black History Month kicks off this week on Disney+ with the arrival of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Season 2 of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, plus a Black History Collection. Whatever you choose to stream, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, February 1st

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – All Season 2 Episodes Streaming

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” picks up the story of its central character, Penny Proud, and her iconic family: parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and grandmother Suga Mama (and Puff!). By Penny's side is her loyal crew: Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez, Zoey Howzer, Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins and Michael Collins. Building off the standout success of the series' debut, season two of "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" continues to tell entertaining and laugh out-loud stories, while highlighting culturally specific experiences of the Black community and addressing universal topics. Various storylines this season include self-worth, interracial dating and Juneteenth.

The Chorus: Success, Here I Go – All Episodes Streaming

Ten young artists reach the final round of auditions to join the Theater Company. They will face their dreams, passions, fears, and uncertainties of the past, which may define their future.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – "Tribe"

When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.

National Treasure: Edge of History – “A Meeting with Salazar”

After getting captured by Billie, all hope of saving the treasure seems lost for Jess. Tasha, Oren, Ethan, and Liam try to track Jess down using Tasha’s tech skills. Meanwhile, Liam finds a hidden cypher left behind by his grandpa, which holds the truth about Billie and the mysterious Salazar.

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, February 1st

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The blockbuster sequel arrives on Disney+ ahead of its home video release, with the optional expanded IMAX aspect ratio viewing option.

Dead End Express

Rain, sleet, snow, or hail, these men deliver anything and everything to the most remote places in the U.S.

Life Below Zero

Season 19 of Nat Geo’s long-running documentary series about life in remote areas of Alaska.

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir

Disney+ becomes the exclusive streaming home of the complete series (so far) with the arrival of seasons 1-3.

Puppy Dog Pals

Season 5 is now complete on Disney+ with the arrival of episodes 18-20.

New on Disney+ – Friday, February 3rd

Clan of the Meerkats

Filmed over the course of a year, WILD follows a family that stands just 12 inches tall.

Water and Power: A California Heist

Go inside the ruthless exploits of those who profit off California's water supply.

Library Highlights

70th Anniversary – Peter Pan

Walt Disney’s animated classic about a boy who will never grow up was first released on February 5th, 1953.

30th Anniversary – Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey

Shadow, Sassy, and Chance starred in their first big-screen adventure on February 3rd, 1993, a remake of the 1963 Disney film The Incredible Journey.

15th Anniversary – Snow Buddies

B-Dawg, Buddha, Budderball, Mudbud, and Rosebud embarked on the second Air Buddies adventure in this direct-to-video film, released on February 5th, 2008.

Black History Month

