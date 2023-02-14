From Page to Screen: 5 Current Marvel Comics That Should be Adapted for the MCU

Marvel Comics have been telling incredible, amazing and fantastic stories for over 80 years and many of them have been adapted for films and television series. The MCU is showing no signs of stopping anytime soon and Marvel Comics is still telling a lot of great stories that we could see on the screen in the future.

In fact, here’s five current Marvel Comics I think could be adapted for the MCU.

Monica Rambeau: Photon

Monica Rambeau, also known as Photon, is tasked with a cosmic delivery but her past keeps coming back at all the wrong times. This intergalactic story is a great spotlight for a character who is so often in a shadow. We know Monica is going to show up in The Marvels after her big role in WandaVision so it seems possible she gets her own project beyond that. There are plenty of stories they can go with for the MCU, but this one would be a lot of fun.

Check out “Monica Rambeau: Photon #1″ now.

Miles Morales: Spider-Man

In typical Spider-Man fashion, Miles is struggling balancing his personal life, school and his great responsibilities when a new villain enters the picture to really push him to his limits. With Kevin Feige letting us know work has started on a fourth Spider-Man film, fans are going to start counting down the days until we see Miles in the MCU. It’s likely to be a classic Spidey story we see him in, but Peter Parker will have already worked through most of the well-known villains by then. Why not introduce everyone to someone new, like Rabble.

Check out “Miles Morales Spider-Man #1″ now.

Strange

Stephen Strange is dead and the title of Sorcerer Supreme has been passed on to his wife, Clea Strange. Of course, not everyone is happy with this change so there are a lot of… old friends knocking on Clea’s door. Plus, in the Marvel Universe, the dead never really stay dead for too long. There are a lot of interesting aspects of this story that would be very interesting in the MCU and Clea has already been introduced, with Charlize Threron portraying the character in the post-credits scene of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Check out “Strange #1″ now.

Damage Control

There were rumors a while back that Marvel would be producing a workplace comedy series about “Damage Control,” the government agency tasked with cleaning up after the battles of superheroes. Now, we’ve seen a very different version of Damage Control in the MCU already, but there’s no reason this concept couldn’t still work. Not every member of the agency is going to be a sonic weapon-wielding special agent. Someone needs to actually handle the cleanup. That group and those handling the logistics of it all could really make for a funny series. Don’t believe me? Check out this comic series, which is essentially just this concept on a page instead of a screen.

Check out “Damage Control #1″ now.

Strange Academy

A surprise to no one, “Strange Academy” rounds out my list. The series is Marvel meets Harry Potter. Doctor Strange opens a school for young magic users to be trained on their abilities. Of course, things don’t go exactly according to plan, what with a prophecy saying one of them will destroy the school and pretty much the whole world. Rumors have been out there regarding a potential series adaptation and this story would work so well on Disney+. In fact, of all the comics out there, current or not, this is the one I most want to see adapted for the MCU right now.

Check out “Strange Academy #1″ now.