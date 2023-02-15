Disney+ Watch Guide: February 15th-21st

As Marvel Studios takes audiences into the quantum realm on the big screen, Disney+ explores a different multiverse with a new original series from Brazil, Mila in the Multiverse. Disney Channel’s newest animated hit also takes its inspiration from Marvel Comics, with the first 6 episodes of Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. Whatever you choose to stream, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, February 15th

Mila in the Multiverse – All Episodes Streaming

Mila is 16 years old and living the adventure of her life traveling through the multiverse in search of her mother, Elis. As she travels, she will come face to face with The Operators, a mysterious and dangerous group that wants to exterminate all universes. She will have to face them in order to save the vast multiverse.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – “The Crossing”

When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, February 15th

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog

“The Dog Whisperer” is back with Season 3 of his current Nat Geo series.

Dian Fossey: Secrets in the Mist

A 2017 three-part documentary series about the legendary primatologist

Mars

Brian Grazer and Ron Howard produce this hybrid scripted/documentary series that looks forward at what colonized life on the red planet could be like.

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

The first 6 episodes of Disney Channel’s brand-new musical animated series based on Marvel Comics come to Disney+ within a week of the show’s network debut.

New on Disney+ – Friday, February 17th

Inside Airport Lost & Found

From weird to wonderful, see what happens to all the lost stuff at airports.

Making the Wish: Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship

This 90-minute special follows the process of designing, constructing and launching the Disney Wish through the eyes of the incredible Disney Cruise Line and Walt Disney Imagineering teams that brought the ship to life.

Library Highlights

25th Anniversary – Beauty and the Beast: Belle's Magical World

The result of a scrapped TV series based on Disney’s Beauty and the Beast became a direct-to-video third film on February 17th, 1998, combining three 21-minute stories into a package feature.

5th Anniversary – Black Panther

King T’Challa leaped out of the comics and onto the big screen, portrayed by Chadwick Boseman, released to theaters on February 16th, 2018.

5th Anniversary – ZOMBIES

Disney Channel’s hit musical DCOM about forbidden love at Seabrook High kicked off a powerhouse franchise on February 16th, 2018.

Black History Month

