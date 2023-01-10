“Making The Wish: Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship” To Debut on Disney+ in March

After originally airing on National Geographic on Christmas Eve, the new special, Making the Wish: Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship, is making its way to Disney+ in March.

What’s Happening:

Making the Wish: Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship originally debuted on National Geographic on Christmas Eve, and is now making its way to all subscribers of Disney+ on March 3rd.

From the complexity of the design to the thrill of each milestone, ship-building is truly awe-inspiring. So it’s no wonder that National Geographic decided to document the ship’s construction, and now, they’re sharing a behind-the-scenes look at this incredible process with the world!

At a two-centuries old shipyard on Germany’s North Sea, a marvel of modern engineering is taking shape. Hundreds of construction workers, engineers, architects, designers, animators, composers, storytellers, cast and crew are transforming 144,000 tons of steel into perhaps the most enchanting vessel ever to take to sea. They’re making the Disney Wish a reality.

This 90-minute special follows the process of designing, constructing and launching the Disney Wish through the eyes of the incredible Disney Cruise Line and Walt Disney Imagineering teams that brought the ship to life.

At the helm of this first-of-its-kind Disney Cruise Line documentary are National Geographic filmmakers Chad Cohen (director, writer and producer) and Bethany Jones (producer and writer) in partnership with Disney Yellow Shoes.

Making the Wish: Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship debuts on Disney+ on March 3rd.

