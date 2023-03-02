Video Unboxing: D100 x RSVLTS Collection Drop #1 – Steamboat Mickey, Hiya Pal, Sketches to Screen

If you’ve been following Laughing Place for a while you know that one of our favorite lifestyle brands is RSVLTS (The Roosevelts). The company was founded in 2012 to deliver comfortable and practical Americana fashions that just happen to feature (fully licensed) epic patterns inspired by pop culture. This year RSVLTS is joining in the Disney100 celebration with a series of shirts featuring the characters that have made our lives magical.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Disney100 x RSVLTS

Last month RSVLTS kicked off their D100 Collection with three fantastic shirts themed around Mickey Mouse and Disney movies. While the first drop quickly sold out, RSVLTS was kind enough to send us each design to unbox and review. Jeremiah received the D100 series, and as a fan of the brand already he was thrilled at the opportunity to check out the Disney offerings.

RSVLTS D100 collection will include several drops throughout 2023 and for the first release this year, they focused on three designs: Steamboat Mickey, Hiya, Pal, and Sketches to Screen.

The Most Magical Shirts Out There

There are a few factors that come into play for this collection that make it extra special. First of all, in celebration of the milestone anniversary, Disney is allowing mashups of its legendary properties and characters to appear together as never before. So RSVLTS took the opportunity to flex their creative muscles and the result is an exciting collection full of charm and so many personalities!

Another thing we love about the collection is RSVLTS’ signature KUNUFLEX 4-way stretch material featured on each shirt. The comfortable poly spandex blend (combined with practically no wrinkling) makes these great for all day wear, whether at the office or on your Disney vacation. In fact, Jeremiah lives in Florida and commented on the fabric saying, “I can go outside wearing just an undershirt and a RSVLTS shirt, [I’m] completely comfortable, never gets too hot or too cold. I love these shirts!”

Finally, each shirt in the D100 x RSVLTS Collection includes a limited edition neck label and placket patch, both that feature the special platinum D100 logo.

Delightful Disney Designs

So now you know why we love RSVLTS apparel, but what about the designs?! As mentioned above, D100 x RSVLTS kicks off with two Mickey Mouse inspired designs that will take you back in time, along with a cavalcade of characters spanning Disney and Pixar’s beloved films.

“Steamboat Mickey” is an off white shirt that almost transitions to grey in some lighting, which is perfect for replicating a black and white cartoon! The pattern features Mickey in his sailor attire, complete with cap, manning the wheel of the seaworth vessel. The ship itself and the large-beaked parrot are part of the design too.

“Hiya, Pal” takes Mickey’s signature gloved hands and spreads them out across a periwinkle blue background that’s dotted with moons and stardust. Behind the bright white icons are dark blue silhouettes of the Main Mouse, striking his most popular poses.

“Sketches to Screen” is the final shirt in this drop and the bright blue background gives way to a crazy character collaboration that’s overflowing with fun surprises. Friendly faces from the Disney and Pixar films are drawn in blue stencil and include characters from Cinderella, The Princess and the Frog, Encanto, Raya and the Last Dragon, Coco, Monsters Inc., Luca, Finding Nemo and so many more! Oh and Mickey and Minnie are here too!

If you look below the characters sketches, you’ll see white stenciling of icons and objects that are part of the characters’ stories. Some of the items we spotted are Cinderella’s carriage, the Star Command insignia, Mulan’s hair comb, Boo’s door, the Magic Lamp, and a pair of round eyeglasses that could belong to Edna Mode or Mirabel Madrigal.

Sizing and Pricing

The shirts in this collection are short sleeve traditional button down tops and come in sizes XS-4XL for the classic/unisex cut. This assortment also featured pre-orders (now sold out) on their Womens cut, also in sizes XS-4XL. Both adult styles sell for $70.

Select collections will feature a Youth cut in XS-2XL and for the youngest members of the family Preschool sizes between 2T-5T sizes. Youth shirts sell for $45 and preschool styles go for $39.

Good to Know

While this wave of D100 has sold out, oftentimes, RSVLTS will restock their collections so that fans who previously missed out can get ahold of the awesome shirts. Of course there is no guarantee, but we’ve found checking back frequently can be rewarding.

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.