ATX TV Festival Adds First Looks at New Seasons of Freeform’s “Cruel Summer” and “grown-ish”

ATX TV Festival has added panels for Freeform’s Cruel Summer and grown-ish to the lineup for its 12th season in 2023.

What’s Happening:

  • Fans of Freeform’s Cruel Summer and grown-ish can be among the first to get a look at the upcoming seasons at the ATX TV Festival, taking place June 1-4, 2023 in Austin, TX.
  • The Season 2 premiere of Cruel Summer features a brand-new cast and resets the story to the Pacific Northwest. Following the screening, cast & creatives will join for a conversation about the new season, set across three timelines surrounding Y2K. Panelists will be announced at a later date.
  • Season 6 of grown-ish will be presented through a conversation with the cast & showrunner that explores the show's honest portrayal of the collegiate experience, in addition to giving fans an exclusive first look at the new season coming this summer.
  • Highlights of the 12th ATX TV Festival include inside looks at:
    • HBO’s Righteous Gemstones
    • NBC’s Late Night with Seth Myers
    • FOX’s Accused
    • NBC’s Cheers 30th Anniversary Reunion
  • For more information and to purchase a festival badge, visit atxfestival.com/attend.