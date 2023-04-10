First Trailer for “The Marvels” Coming Tomorrow

It’s almost time to go higher, further and faster once again. Marvel has announced that the first trailer for their upcoming film, The Marvels, will be dropping tomorrow.

The official Marvel Studios Twitter account tweeted an incoming transmission from space.

BREAKING: newly obtained audio from space 🔉🌌 pic.twitter.com/x7Z71gPWXl — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 10, 2023