First Trailer for “The Marvels” Coming Tomorrow

It’s almost time to go higher, further and faster once again. Marvel has announced that the first trailer for their upcoming film, The Marvels, will be dropping tomorrow.
- The official Marvel Studios Twitter account tweeted an incoming transmission from space.
- The tweet features a voice asking “where’s Captain Rambeau?” before telling us the trailer will be coming tomorrow.
- Marvel Studios also shared that the trailer will be revealed during Good Morning America tomorrow morning.
- Directed by Nia DaCosta, The Marvels brings together Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris as the aforementioned Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel.
- They will be joined Park Seo-joon and Zawe Ashton.
- Laura Karpman is on board to compose the music for the film.
- The Marvels soars into theaters on November 10th.