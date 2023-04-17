Everything Coming to Hulu in May 2023

Hulu has revealed all of their May 2023 new additions, including new seasons of The Kardashians, Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi, and The Great; new episodes of How I Met Your Father; FX’s Class of ‘09; and the remake of White Men Can’t Jump. Here’s everything coming to Hulu next month.

Hulu Originals

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Complete Season 2 – May 5

In season two of “Taste the Nation,” award-winning cookbook author, host and executive producer Padma Lakshmi, takes viewers on a culinary adventure across American soil, exploring the rich and diverse communities who have so heavily shaped what American food is today. Over borscht, cornbread, pasteles and more, Padma uncovers the roots and relationship between our food, our humanity and our history — ultimately uncovering stories that challenge notions of identity, belonging, and what it means to be American.

FX's Class of '09: Two-Episode Series Premiere – May 10

“Class of ’09″ is a suspense thriller limited series that follows a class of FBI agents set in three distinct points in time who grapple with immense changes as the U.S. criminal justice system is altered by artificial intelligence. Spanning multiple decades and told across interweaving timelines, the series examines the nature of justice, humanity and the choices we make that ultimately define our lives and legacy. The series stars Brian Tyree Henry as “Tayo,” one of the most unorthodox agents to ever join the bureau, and Kate Mara as “Poet,” one of the most successful undercover agents of all time. Sepideh Moafi (“Hour”), Brian J. Smith (“Lennix”), Jon Jon Briones (“Gabriel”), Brooke Smith (“Drew”), Jake McDorman (“Murphy”) and Rosalind Eleazar (“Vivienne”) round out the cast.

The Great: Complete Season 3 – May 12

Season 3 of “The Great” sees Catherine (Elle Fanning) and Peter (Nicholas Hoult) attempt to make their marriage work after some seemingly insurmountable problems. Peter witnessed his own attempted murder at Catherine’s hands and she also imprisoned all of his friends. On top of this, Peter is at a loose end playing First Husband to Catherine’s reign, so he busies himself with fathering, hunting and salty culinary ventures. But they’re not enough to keep him contented as visions of his late father (played by Jason Isaacs), get in his head about his failures as Peter the Great’s son. Catherine the Great starts making a name for herself beyond her borders and inspired by a visit from the US ambassador, sets up a conference where peasants, nobles and merchants can all give their input on developing a new Russia. She learns that even the best political leaders sometimes need to make compromises in order to progress.

La Chica Invisible: Complete Season 1 – May 16

Seventeen-year-old Aurora has been murdered at the high school during Cárdena's local festivities. Two investigations are opened in parallel, an official one by Civil Guard lieutenant Miguel Ángel and an informal one by his daughter Julia, the victim's classmate. Father and daughter will start to put the puzzle together and embark on a journey full of enigmas, clues and traps.

Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl (2023) – May 17

In the height of heiress-era NYC, an anonymous blogger infiltrated Manhattan’s elite, bringing socialite celebrity to new heights. When the website’s creator was unmasked, the mastermind was not who anybody expected.

White Men Can't Jump (2023) – May 19

From 20th Century Studios,’ the all-new comedy “White Men Can’t Jump” is a modern remix of the iconic 1992 film that celebrates the streetball hustling culture of Los Angeles. Multi-platinum rap superstar Jack Harlow makes his big-screen debut as Jeremy, a former star of the game whose injuries stalled his career, and Sinqua Walls stars as Kamal, once a promising player who derailed his own future in the sport. Juggling tenuous relationships, financial pressures and serious internal struggles, the two ballers—opposites who are seemingly miles apart—find they might have more in common than they imagined possible.

How I Met Your Father: Season 2B Premiere – May 23

In the near future, Sophie is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the present where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

The Clearing: Two-Episode Series Premiere – May 24

“The Clearing” is an eight-part psychological thriller based on the best-selling crime thriller ‘In The Clearing’ by author J.P. Pomare, inspired by the darkness of real-life cults in Australia and around the world. Filmed across Victoria, “The Clearing” is an emotional and psychological thriller that follows the nightmares of a cult and a woman who’s forced to face the demons from her past in order to stop the kidnapping and coercion of innocent children in the future. The series burrows under the skin and inside the mind, blurring the lines between past and present, reality and nightmare in a truly unnerving way.

The Kardashians: Season 3 Premiere – May 25

The cameras return as Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie invite viewers back into their lives as they navigate motherhood, coparenting, and building their own empires. Their bond will be tested and tensions arise, but as a family they will stand together through the storm.

Jelly Roll: Save Me: Special (From ABC News) – May 30

A 38-year-old rapper turned country rocker named Jelly Roll is taking the country by storm. Unvarnished, raw, authentic. Addressing his own struggles with mental health and addiction, his music and life story are inspiring millions to hold on, get help, and begin to heal. In April, he won three CMT Music Awards including male video of the year. This documentary tells the story of the meteoric rise of the musician and Nashville native: Jelly Roll. Having been incarcerated as a youth and an adult, Jelly Roll now uses his platform to help raise funds for disadvantaged, at-risk youth and works with detention facilities around the country as they inspire positive change in their communities. The film weaves all-access footage of Jelly on the biggest tour of his career as he balances life on the road with his philanthropic work, alongside intimate interviews with friends, family, industry heads, and community voices to reveal a story of hope when the going gets tough.

New On Hulu in May

May 1

Naruto Shippuden: Complete Seasons 7- 8 (DUBBED) (Viz)

After Earth | 2013

Annabelle | 2014

Atonement | 2007

Beetlejuice | 1988

Best in Show | 2000

Black Dynamite | 2009

Billionaire Boys Club | 2018

Bless MeUltima | 2013

Bobby Jones: Stroke Of Genius | 2004

Blue Thunder | 1983

The Book Of Eli | 2010

Bottle Rocket | 1996

Boogie Nights | 1997

Clash Of The Titans | 2010

The Comedian | 2017

CrazyStupidLove. | 2011

Cyrus | 2010

The Darkest Hour | 2011

Eat Pray Love | 2010

El Condorito | 2018

The First Monday In May | 2016

Frank | 2014

The Haunting in Connecticut | 2009

Horrible Bosses | 2011

The Hunger Games | 2012

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire | 2013

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 | 2015

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 | 2014

Identity | 2003

IT | 2017

Joshua | 2007

Johnny Mnemonic | 1995

The Joy Luck Club | 1993

Last Action Hero | 1993

The Last Exorcism | 2010

Little Man | 2006

The Little Things | 2021

The Mask | 1994

The Meddler | 2016

Meet the Spartans | 2008

Once | 2007

Once Upon a Time in America | 1984

Out of the Furnace | 2013

Patriots Day | 2016

Pokemon Detective Pikachu | 2019

The Power Of One | 1992

Premium Rush | 2012

Rampage | 2018

Selena | 1997

Sex Drive | 2008

Speed | 1994

Speed 2: Cruise Control | 1997

Stan & Ollie | 2018

Stuck On You | 2003

Taken 2 | 2012

Twilight | 2008

May 2

A Small Light: Limited Series Premeire (National Geographic)

Lucky | 2017

May 4

1000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

Beach Hunters: Complete Seasons 1-3 (HGTV)

Build It Bigger: Complete Seasons 2-4 (Discovery)

Cake Wars: Complete Seasons 3, 4, 9 (Food Network)

Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1 (ID)

The Case That Haunts Me: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Children of the Snow: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Curb Appeal: Complete Seasons 20-21 (HGTV)

Curb Appeal: The Block: Complete Seasons 1-2 (HGTV)

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 7 (Food Network)

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Seasons 1-3 TLC

Evil Talks: Chilling Confessions: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Flea Market Flip: Complete Seasons 6-9 (HGTV)

The Golden State Killer: It's Not Over: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Island Life: Complete Seasons 1-4 (HGTV)

Jodi Arias: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Man Vs Wild: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Discovery)

Murder Comes Home: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 3(Discovery)

Pamela Smart: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1-4 (TLC)

Susan Powell: An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Unexpected: Complete Seasons 1-3 (ID)

Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein: Complete Season 1(Discovery)

Apollo 18 | 2011

A Walk to Remember | 2002

Both Sides of the Blade | 2022

The Libertine | 2004

May 5

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Alone at Night | 2022

Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium | 2022 (Disney Plus)

Bloods | 2022

Manifest West | 2022

May 8

Beyblade QUADSTRIKE: Season 7A (Disney XD)

To The End | 2022

May 9

Jeopardy Masters: Series Premiere (ABC)

The Last Warrior | 2022

May 10

FX's Class of '09: Two-Episode Series Premiere (Only on Hulu)

Judge Steve Harvey: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

May 11

Bar Fight! | 2022

Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with David Letterman | 2023 (Disney Plus)

May 12

The Great: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)

Boonie Bears: Back to Earth | 2022

The Last Unicorn | 1982

Saint Omer | 2022

May 13

The Locksmith | 2023

May 15

Dangie Bros Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1 (Pocketwatch)

District B13 | 2004

Hammer Of The Gods | 2013

Point Break | 2015

May 16

La Chica Invisible: Complete Season 1 (Star)

The Break-Up | 2006

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping | 2016

May 17

Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl (2023) (Hulu Original)

May 18

Texas True Crime: Complete Season 2 (ABC)

Slash/Back | 2022

May 19

White Men Can't Jump (2023) (Hulu Original)

American Murderer | 2022

Sliding Doors | 1998

Sophie’s Choice | 1982

May 20

The Secrets of Hillsong: Two-Episode Docuseries Premiere (FX)

May 23

How I Met Your Father: Season 2B Premiere (Hulu Original)

Crime Scene Kitchen: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)

Paris Can Wait | 2017

May 24

The Clearing: Two-Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Beat Shazam: Season 6 Premiere (Fox)

Don't Forget the Lyrics: Season 2 Premiere(Fox)

Broker | 2022

May 25

The Kardashians: Season 3 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars: Series Premiere (Fox)

MasterChef: Season 13 Premiere (Fox)

Mayans M.C.

Prank Panel: Series Premiere (ABC)

I Still Believe | 2020

May 26

Mummies | 2023

The Old Way | 2022

May 30

Jelly Roll: Save Me: Special (Hulu Original)

May 31

The Square | 2017

Leaving Hulu in May

May 1

Nightmare Alley

Nightmare Alley (Black and White Version) | 2021

May 3

Passion of the Christ | 2004

May 6

Nekrotronic | 2018

May 7

Are We Done Yet? | 2007

May 10

May 14

The China Hustle | 2017

Journey To The West | 2013

Monsters | 2010

Nymphomaniac Volume I – Extended Director's Cut | 2013

Nymphomaniac Volume II – Extended Director's Cut | 2013

Red Cliff | 2008

What Just Happened | 2008

Whose Streets? | 2017

May 15

Elysium | 2013

May 17

Alita: Battle Angel | 2019

Downhill

Ford v Ferrari | 2019

The Personal History Of David Copperfield

Underwater | 2020

May 18

May 20

Ceremony | 2010

The Double | 2013

The Extra Man | 2010

FoodInc. | 2008

Good Day To Be Black And Sexy | 2008

Nobody Walks | 2012

Ondine | 2009

Outrage: Way of the Yakuza | 2010

Pusher I | 1996

Pusher II : With Blood On My Hands | 2004

Pusher III: I'm The Angel Of Death | 2005

The Sacrament | 2013

Steve Jobs: The Man In The Machine | 2015

Synchronicity | 2015

May 21

Julia | 2008

May 24

May 27

The Book Thief | 2013

Three Identical Strangers | 2018

May 30

TAAF AAPI Heritage Heroes | 2022

May 31

30 Days of Night | 2007

A Madea Christmas | 2013

All The King's Men | 2006

American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story | 2021

Amour | 2012

Anastasia | 1997

Another Earth | 2011

As Good As It Gets | 1997

Baby's Day Out | 1994

Big | 1988

Big Daddy | 1999

Black Swan | 2010

Broken Arrow | 1996

Brown Sugar | 2002

Cast Away | 2000

The Choice | 2016

Commando | 1985

Compadres | 2016

The Count Of Monte Cristo | 2002

Dangerous Beauty | 1998

Dear John | 2010

Despicable Me | 2010

Despicable Me 2 | 2013

Diggers | 2006

Disturbing The Peace | 2020

Doctor Dolittle | 1998

Don Jon | 2013

Enemy of the State | 1998

Fight Club | 1999

Firehouse Dog | 2007

Forever My Girl | 2018

The Gallows | 2015

Go For It | 2011

Groundhog Day | 1993

High-rise | 2015

History Of The World: Part 1 | 1981

How Stella Got Her Groove Back | 1998

How To Train Your Dragon 2 | 2014

Humpday | 2009

In Her Shoes | 2005

In The Cut | 2003

Kicking & Screaming | 2005

L.A. Confidential | 1997

Love And Basketball | 2000

Marmaduke | 2010

Nanny Mcphee | 2006

Nanny Mcphee Returns | 2010

Pretty Woman | 1990

Rio | 2011

Self/Less | 2015

Son Of God | 2014

Takers | 2010

That Thing You Do! | 1996

There's Something About Mary | 1998

Third Person | 2014

Unstoppable | 2010

Waiting… | 2005

The Waterboy | 1998

Wall Street | 1987

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps | 2010

When A Man Loves A Woman | 1994

Witless Protection | 2008)

Click here to see all of Hulu’s upcoming releases.