Everything Coming to Hulu in May 2023

Hulu has revealed all of their May 2023 new additions, including new seasons of The Kardashians, Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi, and The Great; new episodes of How I Met Your Father; FX’s Class of ‘09; and the remake of White Men Can’t Jump. Here’s everything coming to Hulu next month.
Hulu Originals
Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Complete Season 2 – May 5
In season two of “Taste the Nation,” award-winning cookbook author, host and executive producer Padma Lakshmi, takes viewers on a culinary adventure across American soil, exploring the rich and diverse communities who have so heavily shaped what American food is today. Over borscht, cornbread, pasteles and more, Padma uncovers the roots and relationship between our food, our humanity and our history — ultimately uncovering stories that challenge notions of identity, belonging, and what it means to be American.
FX's Class of '09: Two-Episode Series Premiere – May 10
“Class of ’09″ is a suspense thriller limited series that follows a class of FBI agents set in three distinct points in time who grapple with immense changes as the U.S. criminal justice system is altered by artificial intelligence. Spanning multiple decades and told across interweaving timelines, the series examines the nature of justice, humanity and the choices we make that ultimately define our lives and legacy. The series stars Brian Tyree Henry as “Tayo,” one of the most unorthodox agents to ever join the bureau, and Kate Mara as “Poet,” one of the most successful undercover agents of all time. Sepideh Moafi (“Hour”), Brian J. Smith (“Lennix”), Jon Jon Briones (“Gabriel”), Brooke Smith (“Drew”), Jake McDorman (“Murphy”) and Rosalind Eleazar (“Vivienne”) round out the cast.
The Great: Complete Season 3 – May 12
Season 3 of “The Great” sees Catherine (Elle Fanning) and Peter (Nicholas Hoult) attempt to make their marriage work after some seemingly insurmountable problems. Peter witnessed his own attempted murder at Catherine’s hands and she also imprisoned all of his friends. On top of this, Peter is at a loose end playing First Husband to Catherine’s reign, so he busies himself with fathering, hunting and salty culinary ventures. But they’re not enough to keep him contented as visions of his late father (played by Jason Isaacs), get in his head about his failures as Peter the Great’s son. Catherine the Great starts making a name for herself beyond her borders and inspired by a visit from the US ambassador, sets up a conference where peasants, nobles and merchants can all give their input on developing a new Russia. She learns that even the best political leaders sometimes need to make compromises in order to progress.
La Chica Invisible: Complete Season 1 – May 16
Seventeen-year-old Aurora has been murdered at the high school during Cárdena's local festivities. Two investigations are opened in parallel, an official one by Civil Guard lieutenant Miguel Ángel and an informal one by his daughter Julia, the victim's classmate. Father and daughter will start to put the puzzle together and embark on a journey full of enigmas, clues and traps.
Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl (2023) – May 17
In the height of heiress-era NYC, an anonymous blogger infiltrated Manhattan’s elite, bringing socialite celebrity to new heights. When the website’s creator was unmasked, the mastermind was not who anybody expected.
White Men Can't Jump (2023) – May 19
From 20th Century Studios,’ the all-new comedy “White Men Can’t Jump” is a modern remix of the iconic 1992 film that celebrates the streetball hustling culture of Los Angeles. Multi-platinum rap superstar Jack Harlow makes his big-screen debut as Jeremy, a former star of the game whose injuries stalled his career, and Sinqua Walls stars as Kamal, once a promising player who derailed his own future in the sport. Juggling tenuous relationships, financial pressures and serious internal struggles, the two ballers—opposites who are seemingly miles apart—find they might have more in common than they imagined possible.
How I Met Your Father: Season 2B Premiere – May 23
In the near future, Sophie is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the present where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.
The Clearing: Two-Episode Series Premiere – May 24
“The Clearing” is an eight-part psychological thriller based on the best-selling crime thriller ‘In The Clearing’ by author J.P. Pomare, inspired by the darkness of real-life cults in Australia and around the world. Filmed across Victoria, “The Clearing” is an emotional and psychological thriller that follows the nightmares of a cult and a woman who’s forced to face the demons from her past in order to stop the kidnapping and coercion of innocent children in the future. The series burrows under the skin and inside the mind, blurring the lines between past and present, reality and nightmare in a truly unnerving way.
The Kardashians: Season 3 Premiere – May 25
The cameras return as Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie invite viewers back into their lives as they navigate motherhood, coparenting, and building their own empires. Their bond will be tested and tensions arise, but as a family they will stand together through the storm.
Jelly Roll: Save Me: Special (From ABC News) – May 30
A 38-year-old rapper turned country rocker named Jelly Roll is taking the country by storm. Unvarnished, raw, authentic. Addressing his own struggles with mental health and addiction, his music and life story are inspiring millions to hold on, get help, and begin to heal. In April, he won three CMT Music Awards including male video of the year. This documentary tells the story of the meteoric rise of the musician and Nashville native: Jelly Roll. Having been incarcerated as a youth and an adult, Jelly Roll now uses his platform to help raise funds for disadvantaged, at-risk youth and works with detention facilities around the country as they inspire positive change in their communities. The film weaves all-access footage of Jelly on the biggest tour of his career as he balances life on the road with his philanthropic work, alongside intimate interviews with friends, family, industry heads, and community voices to reveal a story of hope when the going gets tough.
New On Hulu in May
May 1
- Naruto Shippuden: Complete Seasons 7- 8 (DUBBED) (Viz)
- After Earth | 2013
- Annabelle | 2014
- Atonement | 2007
- Beetlejuice | 1988
- Best in Show | 2000
- Black Dynamite | 2009
- Billionaire Boys Club | 2018
- Bless MeUltima | 2013
- Bobby Jones: Stroke Of Genius | 2004
- Blue Thunder | 1983
- The Book Of Eli | 2010
- Bottle Rocket | 1996
- Boogie Nights | 1997
- Clash Of The Titans | 2010
- The Comedian | 2017
- CrazyStupidLove. | 2011
- Cyrus | 2010
- The Darkest Hour | 2011
- Eat Pray Love | 2010
- El Condorito | 2018
- The First Monday In May | 2016
- Frank | 2014
- The Haunting in Connecticut | 2009
- Horrible Bosses | 2011
- The Hunger Games | 2012
- The Hunger Games: Catching Fire | 2013
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 | 2015
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 | 2014
- Identity | 2003
- IT | 2017
- Joshua | 2007
- Johnny Mnemonic | 1995
- The Joy Luck Club | 1993
- Last Action Hero | 1993
- The Last Exorcism | 2010
- Little Man | 2006
- The Little Things | 2021
- The Mask | 1994
- The Meddler | 2016
- Meet the Spartans | 2008
- Once | 2007
- Once Upon a Time in America | 1984
- Out of the Furnace | 2013
- Patriots Day | 2016
- Pokemon Detective Pikachu | 2019
- The Power Of One | 1992
- Premium Rush | 2012
- Rampage | 2018
- Selena | 1997
- Sex Drive | 2008
- Speed | 1994
- Speed 2: Cruise Control | 1997
- Stan & Ollie | 2018
- Stuck On You | 2003
- Taken 2 | 2012
- Twilight | 2008
May 2
- A Small Light: Limited Series Premeire (National Geographic)
- Lucky | 2017
May 4
- 1000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
- Beach Hunters: Complete Seasons 1-3 (HGTV)
- Build It Bigger: Complete Seasons 2-4 (Discovery)
- Cake Wars: Complete Seasons 3, 4, 9 (Food Network)
- Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1 (ID)
- The Case That Haunts Me: Complete Season 1 (ID)
- Children of the Snow: Complete Season 1 (ID)
- Curb Appeal: Complete Seasons 20-21 (HGTV)
- Curb Appeal: The Block: Complete Seasons 1-2 (HGTV)
- Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 7 (Food Network)
- Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Seasons 1-3 TLC
- Evil Talks: Chilling Confessions: Complete Season 1 (ID)
- Flea Market Flip: Complete Seasons 6-9 (HGTV)
- The Golden State Killer: It's Not Over: Complete Season 1 (ID)
- Island Life: Complete Seasons 1-4 (HGTV)
- Jodi Arias: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1 (ID)
- Man Vs Wild: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Discovery)
- Murder Comes Home: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)
- Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 1 (ID)
- Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 3(Discovery)
- Pamela Smart: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1 (ID)
- Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1-4 (TLC)
- Susan Powell: An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1 (ID)
- Unexpected: Complete Seasons 1-3 (ID)
- Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein: Complete Season 1(Discovery)
- Apollo 18 | 2011
- A Walk to Remember | 2002
- Both Sides of the Blade | 2022
- The Libertine | 2004
May 5
- Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
- Alone at Night | 2022
- Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium | 2022 (Disney Plus)
- Bloods | 2022
- Manifest West | 2022
May 8
- Beyblade QUADSTRIKE: Season 7A (Disney XD)
- To The End | 2022
May 9
- Jeopardy Masters: Series Premiere (ABC)
- The Last Warrior | 2022
May 10
- FX's Class of '09: Two-Episode Series Premiere (Only on Hulu)
- Judge Steve Harvey: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
May 11
- Bar Fight! | 2022
- Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with David Letterman | 2023 (Disney Plus)
May 12
- The Great: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)
- Boonie Bears: Back to Earth | 2022
- The Last Unicorn | 1982
- Saint Omer | 2022
May 13
- The Locksmith | 2023
May 15
- Dangie Bros Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1 (Pocketwatch)
- District B13 | 2004
- Hammer Of The Gods | 2013
- Point Break | 2015
May 16
- La Chica Invisible: Complete Season 1 (Star)
- The Break-Up | 2006
- Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping | 2016
May 17
- Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl (2023) (Hulu Original)
May 18
- Texas True Crime: Complete Season 2 (ABC)
- Slash/Back | 2022
May 19
- White Men Can't Jump (2023) (Hulu Original)
- American Murderer | 2022
- Sliding Doors | 1998
- Sophie’s Choice | 1982
May 20
- The Secrets of Hillsong: Two-Episode Docuseries Premiere (FX)
May 23
- How I Met Your Father: Season 2B Premiere (Hulu Original)
- Crime Scene Kitchen: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)
- Paris Can Wait | 2017
May 24
- The Clearing: Two-Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
- Beat Shazam: Season 6 Premiere (Fox)
- Don't Forget the Lyrics: Season 2 Premiere(Fox)
- Broker | 2022
May 25
- The Kardashians: Season 3 Premiere (Hulu Original)
- Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars: Series Premiere (Fox)
- MasterChef: Season 13 Premiere (Fox)
- Mayans M.C.: Final Season Premiere (FX)
- Prank Panel: Series Premiere (ABC)
- I Still Believe | 2020
May 26
- Mummies | 2023
- The Old Way | 2022
May 30
- Jelly Roll: Save Me: Special (Hulu Original)
May 31
- The Square | 2017
Leaving Hulu in May
May 1
- Nightmare Alley | 2021
- Nightmare Alley (Black and White Version) | 2021
May 3
- Passion of the Christ | 2004
May 6
- Nekrotronic | 2018
May 7
- Are We Done Yet? | 2007
May 10
- Antlers | 2021
May 14
- The China Hustle | 2017
- Journey To The West | 2013
- Monsters | 2010
- Nymphomaniac Volume I – Extended Director's Cut | 2013
- Nymphomaniac Volume II – Extended Director's Cut | 2013
- Red Cliff | 2008
- What Just Happened | 2008
- Whose Streets? | 2017
May 15
- Elysium | 2013
May 17
- Alita: Battle Angel | 2019
- Downhill | 2020
- Ford v Ferrari | 2019
- The Personal History Of David Copperfield | 2020
- Underwater | 2020
May 18
- The King's Man | 2022
May 20
- Ceremony | 2010
- The Double | 2013
- The Extra Man | 2010
- FoodInc. | 2008
- Good Day To Be Black And Sexy | 2008
- Nobody Walks | 2012
- Ondine | 2009
- Outrage: Way of the Yakuza | 2010
- Pusher I | 1996
- Pusher II : With Blood On My Hands | 2004
- Pusher III: I'm The Angel Of Death | 2005
- The Sacrament | 2013
- Steve Jobs: The Man In The Machine | 2015
- Synchronicity | 2015
May 21
- Julia | 2008
May 24
- The French Dispatch | 2021
May 27
- The Book Thief | 2013
- Three Identical Strangers | 2018
May 30
- TAAF AAPI Heritage Heroes | 2022
May 31
- 30 Days of Night | 2007
- A Madea Christmas | 2013
- All The King's Men | 2006
- American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story | 2021
- Amour | 2012
- Anastasia | 1997
- Another Earth | 2011
- As Good As It Gets | 1997
- Baby's Day Out | 1994
- Big | 1988
- Big Daddy | 1999
- Black Swan | 2010
- Broken Arrow | 1996
- Brown Sugar | 2002
- Cast Away | 2000
- The Choice | 2016
- Commando | 1985
- Compadres | 2016
- The Count Of Monte Cristo | 2002
- Dangerous Beauty | 1998
- Dear John | 2010
- Despicable Me | 2010
- Despicable Me 2 | 2013
- Diggers | 2006
- Disturbing The Peace | 2020
- Doctor Dolittle | 1998
- Don Jon | 2013
- Enemy of the State | 1998
- Fight Club | 1999
- Firehouse Dog | 2007
- Forever My Girl | 2018
- The Gallows | 2015
- Go For It | 2011
- Groundhog Day | 1993
- High-rise | 2015
- History Of The World: Part 1 | 1981
- How Stella Got Her Groove Back | 1998
- How To Train Your Dragon 2 | 2014
- Humpday | 2009
- In Her Shoes | 2005
- In The Cut | 2003
- Kicking & Screaming | 2005
- L.A. Confidential | 1997
- Love And Basketball | 2000
- Marmaduke | 2010
- Nanny Mcphee | 2006
- Nanny Mcphee Returns | 2010
- Pretty Woman | 1990
- Rio | 2011
- Self/Less | 2015
- Son Of God | 2014
- Takers | 2010
- That Thing You Do! | 1996
- There's Something About Mary | 1998
- Third Person | 2014
- Unstoppable | 2010
- Waiting… | 2005
- The Waterboy | 1998
- Wall Street | 1987
- Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps | 2010
- When A Man Loves A Woman | 1994
- Witless Protection | 2008)
