“Peter Pan & Wendy” Stars Attend the Disney+ Film’s London Premiere

The cast of Disney’s epic movie event, Peter Pan & Wendy, were in London at the Curzon Mayfair earlier this evening for the film’s London premiere.
- Cast members including Jude Law, Yara Shahidi, Ever Anderson, Alexander Molony, Jacobi Jupe, and Joshua Pickering, joined co-writer/director David Lowery, co-writer/executive producer Toby Halbrooks, and producer Jim Whitaker to toast the premiere of the live-action reimagining of the J.M. Barrie novel and the 1953 animated classic, which will debut April 28, 2023, exclusively on Disney+.
- Directed by David Lowery (The Green Knight, Pete’s Dragon), the film introduces Wendy Darling, a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind who meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell, she travels with Peter to the magical world of Neverland. There, she encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever.
- The film stars Jude Law (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore), Alexander Molony (The Reluctant Landlord), Ever Anderson (Resident Evil: The Final Chapter), Yara Shahidi (Grown-ish), Alyssa Wapanatâhk, Joshua Pickering (A Discovery of Witches), Jacobi Jupe, Molly Parker (House of Cards), Alan Tudyk (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), and Jim Gaffigan (The Jim Gaffigan Show).
- Peter Pan and Wendy is directed by David Lowery from a screenplay by David Lowery & Toby Halbrooks (The Green Knight) based on the novel by J. M. Barrie and the animated film “Peter Pan.”
- The producer is Jim Whitaker (“Pete’s Dragon”), with Adam Borba (A Wrinkle in Time), Thomas M. Hammel (Thor: Ragnarok), and Toby Halbrooks serving as executive producers.
