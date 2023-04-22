It’s Always Sunny (Or Is It) In This Week’s Episode of “The Ghost and Molly McGee”

A milestone in a girl’s life will likely become a milestone in the series as The Ghost and Molly McGee takes a bit of a different look (compared to other television episodes tackling the topic) at a girl’s first period.

A Period Piece

Molly is getting ready to host the best slumber party ever, but Libby is nervous because Molly has invited Andrea Davenport to spend the night with them, and the last time Libby had a sleepover with Andrea was when “The Incident” occurred. A callback, yet also, still no new information on that.

Andrea arrives and the pair are already looking forward to the evening, almost outcasting Libby who is uncomfortable and runs to the bathroom, where she ends up having her first period. As Molly and Andrea find out what is happening, Andrea rushes to assist, telling her she had hers several months ago, and seemingly becomes Libby’s best friend taking care of her, and even giving her a spare set of silk pajamas.

Molly, meanwhile, is scouring the house for Tampons and seeks out her father, who is celebrating the lifetime milestone, thinking Molly had her first period. No, it was Libby, but Pete is still willing to help and heads to the store to get more while Scratch tags along – the store = snacks. Pete, arguably the worst character to send on this adventure, nervously buys as many tampons as he can get, all while Scratch fills the cart with various foods.

Back at the house, Molly sees that now Andrea and Libby are bonding, almost to a point of excluding Molly, and acting, you know, more like adults. After all, Libby just had a first period, a crucial step into entering adulthood which Molly has yet to experience herself.

So, Molly tries to make herself more of an adult, which means dressing up in a blazer, and putting on a ton of makeup. She then presents her new self to Libby and Andrea, who are equally as confused as they are enticed by her charcuterie board.

The whole thing falls apart quickly though, including the charcuterie board, and of course we have that heartfelt moment when Molly explains to them that now she feels like less of a grown up compared to them, pitfully leaving the slumber party. Libby and Andrea stop her, and Andrea uncharacteristically (though we are seeing a new side of her) consoles Molly and tells her that every girl has their period on their own time, and that doesn’t mean she needs to feel left out because hers hasn’t happened yet.

The entire B storyline of the episode also sees Daryl wheeling and dealing various goods with not much story purpose, only serving as comic relief and the conclusionary explanation of what Pete is now going to do with all these leftover tampons and snacks.

It’s Always Sunny in Sunnyland

It’s almost time for the McGees to head out on their long-awaited vacation, heading to the world famous theme park, Sunnyland (Complete with catchy theme song). However, just before the family leaves, news breaks and we discover that a rainstorm has flooded the park, and as such, cancels their trip.

Molly, ready to “enhappify” the family who is now somber and bleak, turns the staycation into something special be recreating the theme park at home, complete with rides, snack stands, and entertainment.

However, Molly quickly realizes that you can’t run an entire theme park operation on your own and even gets Libby to help. Though, as soon as Libby arrives, she decides she’d rather partake in the fun that Molly has created instead of actually helping Molly.

Molly exhausts herself helping the family have fun, and is suddenly reminded this is only the first day of the vacation, what does she have planned for the rest of the week?

Whoops.

On day two, Molly continues to try and operate her makeshift theme park, but inadvertently floods the whole house, ruining the staycation. Molly goes to bed, but when she wakes up she finds everyone taking care of her. The McGees (and Libby!) feel bad and apologize that while Molly did everything she could to make their vacation a great time, nobody made sure Molly was having a good time. The tables have been turned and now they spend the time together, with Molly riding the homemade rides alongside with them instead of operating the rides for them.

While this story was full of heart and charm, I have to admit….Potatoland did it better.

This episode of The Ghost and Molly McGee is now available on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW app. You can also catch earlier episodes of the series streaming on Disney+.