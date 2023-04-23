What’s New This Week – TV + Streaming + Theaters – April 23rd-29th

In the mood for something new? Here’s your guide to all of the new TV shows and movies this week, spread across all networks, streamers, and a few nationwide theatrical releases. As always, this week kicks off with my personal top 5. Whatever you choose to watch, I hope you have a great week!

Top 5 of the Week

Love & Death When: Thursday, April 27th on HBO Max What: Elizabeth Olsen stars in this series based on a true story, adapted by David E. Kelley, about two couples caught in a murderous feud.

Peter Pan & Wendy When: Friday, April 28th on Disney+ What: A live-action adaptation of the classic story by J.M. Barrie starring Jude Law as Captain Hook and Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell.

Citadel When: Friday, April 28th on Prime Video What: A new action series from The Russo Brothers starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi When: Friday, April 28th Exclusively in Theaters What: Relive the classic on the big screen for a limited time in honor of the film’s 40th anniversary.

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. When: Friday, April 28th Exclusively in Theaters What: A film adaptation of Judy Blume’s classic coming of age novel starring Rachel McAdams and Kathy Bates.



Sunday, April 23rd

New TV Shows

Amityville: An Origin Story – Series Premiere – 10/9c on MGM+ The 1979 blockbuster film, The Amityville Horror, inspired by the book of the same title by Jay Anson spawned an ever-expanding universe of movies, books, supernatural theories, and horror superfans. But the mass murder behind the hauntings—and its alleged ties to organized crime—left a long trail of questions that have never been fully explored. Rooted in the dark cultural undercurrents of the 1970s, the series features firsthand accounts from witnesses, family members, and former investigators appearing on-camera for the first time. Exclusive archival footage, newly unearthed images, and stunning original photography are woven together into the most compelling and comprehensive telling of the Amityville story yet, taking viewers on a heart-pounding roller coaster ride through the mythology, factual record, and devastating human toll of this notorious meta-narrative.

Fix My Frakenhouse – Series Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Lifestyle – TV-G Boston-based home renovation experts and husband-wife team Mike and Denese Butler fix what they refer to as "Frankenstein" houses. These are older homes that have become filled with wonky layouts, misplaced staircases and maze-like hallways as different owners make changes over the years. Mike employs his construction know-how to create a functional flow, while Denese will capture the clients' style with custom finishes. By blending elements of the older homes' charm with modern design, the couple will produce stunning and cohesive spaces. Throughtout the episodes, Mike and Denese will overcome choppy rooms and wasted square footage for clients and work with their dads — master carpenters John Butler and Peter Doyle — to deliver one-of-a-kind projects for each family.

Home Town Takeover – Season 2 Premiere – 8/7c on HGTV – Lifestyle – TV-G HGTV held a nationwide call for a town in need of transformation, and with 5,000 submissions, Wetumpka, AL, was chosen! Ben and Erin Napier are joined by celebrity guests as they lead a major overhaul to revitalize the whole town.

FROM unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest – including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down. In season two, hidden truths about the nature and terrifying origins of the town begin to emerge, even as life for its residents is plunged into chaos by the arrival of mysterious newcomers.

Somebody Somewhere – Season 2 Premiere – 10:30/9:30c on HBO From Mighty Mint, Duplass Brothers Productions, and creators and executive producers Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen, the series follows Sam (played by Everett), a true Kansan on the surface, but, beneath it all, struggling to fit the hometown mold. Grappling with loss and acceptance, singing is Sam's saving grace and leads her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders who don't fit in but don't give up, showing that finding your people, and finding your voice, is possible. Anywhere. Somewhere. Season two reminds us that families are hard, even the fun ones. Sam and Joel (Jeff Hiller) have settled into a comfy routine. But nothing stays the same forever.

– Season 2 Premiere – 10:30/9:30c on

Monday, April 24th

New TV Shows

Dalgliesh – Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Acorn TV The new season is based on three more P.D. James novels – Death of an Expert Witness, A Certain Justice and The Murder Room — with Bertie Carvel (Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norell) reprising his role as the enigmatic chief investigator.

– Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on

Tuesday, April 25th

New TV Shows

Chopped: Military Salute – Special – 8/7c on Food – Lifestyle – TV-G U.S. Navy chefs will have to create spectacular appetizers using an aged meat product before reworking a patriotic cake for dessert, all with $75,000 for a charitable cause on the line.

Family Legacy – Series Premiere – Streaming on Paramount+ Narrated by actor and music artist Quincy Brown, each half hour of the five-episode series will feature the children of legendary music artists and bands including Linkin Park, Van Halen, Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC, Boyz II Men, TLC, Biggie Smalls, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Brandy and Melissa Etheridge reliving some of entertainment's most iconic moments and giving viewers an intimate look at their favorite artists.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Halfway to Halloween – Special – Streaming on Shudder Hosted by modern day horror hosts and “queens of darkness” The Boulet Brothers, The Boulet Brothers’ Halfway to Halloween TV Special will be a mid-year variety show celebrating the “Halfway to Halloween” season for fans who just can’t wait until October 31 to get a good dose of the dark side. Calling to mind the era of classic retro holiday variety shows, the program will be hosted from The Boulet’s haunter manor set and will feature scripted skits, musical performances, and guest appearances from an impressive lineup of stars including David Dastmalchian (Dune, Suicide Squad) who co-produced the special, Kevin Smith (Clerks, Tusk), Emily Hampshire (Schitt’s Creek), Taran Killam (SNL), Matthew Lillard (Scream film series), Jorge Garcia (Lost), Steve Agee (Peacemaker), Barbara Crampton (Re-Animator, Chopping Mall), Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp), Katya (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Derek Mears (Friday the 13th, Swamp Thing), Satanic doo wop band Twin Temple, and Kendra Onixx, Koco Caine & Melissa Befierce (The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula).

– Special – Streaming on John Mulan ey: Baby J – Special – Streamingon Netflix Emmy-Award winning comedian, writer and actor John Mulaney is back with a brand new Netflix special, John Mulaney: Baby J, premiering globally April 25th.

– Special – Streamingon Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey: The Light We Cary – Special – Streaming on Netflix On the final tour stop for her 2022 bestsellerThe Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, Michelle Obama unpacks her toolbox. In a wide-ranging conversation with good friend Oprah Winfrey, the former First Lady shares personal family stories about her childhood and time in the White House, offers hard won wisdom about self-confidence, fear, and aging, and gives practical advice for living in modern times, including the power of a kitchen table full of friends. Covering everything from menopause to social issues to romance, Obama and Winfrey have a candid, at times poignant, at times comedic but always real conversation about the moment in which we are living. The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey is a Netflix Special in association with Higher Ground Productions & Jesse Collins Entertainment.

– Special – Streaming on Risque Business: Japan – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Shin Dong-youp and Sung Si-kyung dive into adult entertainment in Japan, meeting people from all walks of life to demystify the "taboo" experience.

Supermarket Stakeout – Season 5 Premiere – 9/8c on Food – Lifestyle – TV-G Alex Guarnaschelli hosts as chefs square off in a competitive pop-up kitchen outside a grocery store. To make their challenge dishes, the chefs must size up shoppers as they exit the store and negotiate for their grocery bags.

– Season 5 Premiere – 9/8c on Food – Lifestyle – TV-G

Wednesday, April 26th

New TV Shows

Awkwafina is Nora from Queens – Season 3 Premiere – 10:30/9:30c on Comedy Central – Comedy – TV-14 Nora is out to improve her circumstances and embark on a magical trip overseas with Edmund, Wally and Brenda take big steps in their relationship, and Grandma discovers a new career.

– Season 3 Premiere – 10:30/9:30c on Comedy Central – Comedy – TV-14 Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love – Special – 8/7c on NBC The star-studded event will feature an A-list lineup of musical performances and special guests who will come together to share their love for one of the most cherished comediennes in television history. The evening will include musical performances from Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter, Jane Lynch, Katy Perry, Kristin Chenoweth and more. The musical tributes will pay homage to Carol’s renowned career performances, including: “Old Friends,” dedicated to Carol’s 60-year friendship with Julie Andrews; “Only an Octave Apart,” which Carol sang alongside Beverly Sills in the 1976 television special “Sills and Burnett at the Met”; Carol’s memorable songs from the hit film “Annie”; and a tribute to her classic theme song, “I’m So Glad We Had This Time Together” from “The Carol Burnett Show.” Special guests attending this once-in-a-lifetime party include Allison Janney, Aileen Quinn, Amy Poehler, Bob Mackie, Bob Odenkirk, Charlize Theron, Cher, Ellen DeGeneres, Julie Andrews, Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Lily Tomlin, Lisa Kudrow, Marisa Tomei, Maya Rudolph, Melissa Rauch, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Sofia Vergara, Steve Carell, Susan Lucci, Vicki Lawrence, and many more.

– Special – 8/7c on The Good Bad Mother – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix A tragic accident leaves an ambitious prosecutor with the mind of a child — forcing him and his mother to embark on a journey to heal their relationship.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Love After Music – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix This biographical series takes an intimate look at the life and career of Fito Paez, one of Argentina's most renowned artists, and includes his musical journey alongside rock icons such as Charly García, Fabiana Cantilo, Luis Alberto Spinetta, Juan Carlos Baglietto and more.

Matildas: The World at Our Feet – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Disney+ This is the inspirational and intimate behind-the-scenes story of the Matildas – Australia's women's national football team working towards the World Cup on home soil. We follow the players on and off the field as they inspire the next generation.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Saint X – Series Premiere – Streaming on Hulu The series, which is told via multiple timelines, explores and upends the girl-gone-missing genre as it explores how a young woman’s mysterious death during an idyllic Caribbean vacation creates a traumatic ripple effect that eventually pulls her surviving sister into a dangerous pursuit of the truth.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Sam – A Saxon – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Hulu Based on the true story of Sam Meffire’s rise and fall in East Germany, this miniseries follows Sam’s desperate search for a place he can call home, as he fights for recognition and justice. Sam goes from being the first Black cop in the GDR to media celebrity, and finally a criminal in the wild years following German reunification.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Star Wars : Young Jedi Adventures (Shorts) – Series Premiere – Streaming on Disney+ Set during The High Republic era, the animated series follows Jedi younglings as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need, and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way.

Workin' Moms – Season 7 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Four new working mothers and friends deal with the struggles and nuttiness of returning to work while trying to balance their family and love lives.

– Season 7 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Kiss, Kiss! – Streaming on Netflix Convinced he can charm any woman, a tenacious flirt sets his sights on a headstrong bride-to-be engaged to the son of an ambitious politician.

– Streaming on Wynonna Judd: Between Hell and Hallelujah – Streaming on Paramount+ WYNONNA JUDD: BETWEEN HELL AND HALLELUJAH offers audiences a raw, first-hand glimpse into Wynonna’s life as she bravely embarks on her next chapter following Naomi Judd’s untimely passing. Beginning with the decision to honor her mother’s legacy by continuing on with “The Judds: The Final Tour,” the documentary captures candid on-stage and behind-the-scenes moments as part of the sold-out nationwide tour, along with personal anecdotes from Wynonna’s friends and fellow artists Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Kelsea Ballerini, Martina McBride and Trisha Yearwood. The film also includes moving and intimate footage of Wynonna spending quiet, reflective time on the farm with her beloved family and animals as she continues to process her grief.

– Streaming on

Thursday, April 27th

New TV Shows

100 Days to Indy – Series Premiere – 9/8c on The CW 100 DAYS TO INDY is a first of its kind broadcast event about the road to the Indianapolis 500 Mile Race, the world’s premier motorsports competition. Produced by Penske Entertainment and VICE Media Group, the six-part series will take fans behind the scenes to chronicle the bold and brash personalities of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES as they begin the 2023 season and start their epic quest for racing’s greatest prize. 100 DAYS TO INDY will air on The CW Network in Spring 2023.

2023 NFL Draft Day 1 – Special – 8/7c on ABC ESPN

Day 1 – Special – 8/7c on The Dog House: UK – Season 4 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max There are nearly nine million dogs in Britain – but finding the right homes for them isn’t always easy. Set inside a rural British Dog Rescue Centre famous for its commitment to matching homeless dogs with new owners, The Dog House bears witness to the joy, comedy and pathos of the human-dog dating experience. Each episode records the arrivals of unwanted pets complete with heart-rending tales of abandonment. At the same time, they tell stories of families, couples, and singletons, all carrying their own baggage of poignant and touching backstory and hoping their lives might be transformed by the introduction of a new four-legged friend. The climax of each story is the theatre of the meet. Multiple fixed cameras mounted inside a special pen observe every beat of the first meetings between the dogs and their prospective new owners. Will the nervous dog come out of its shell? Will there be a connection? Will lives be changed forever? Produced by Five Mile Films, The Dog House is distributed by Channel 4 in the UK.

Firefly Lane – Season 2, Part 2 – Streaming on Netflix What could possibly have ended the tight-knit thirty year friendship of Tully and Kate, our "Firefly Lane Girls Forever?” We'll learn the answer this season — but first — Kate grapples with the painful aftermath of Johnny's ill-fated trip to Iraq, while Tully faces a lawsuit after walking away from her talk show, and must start her career over from the bottom. This leads her to search for answers about who she is and where she comes from — including a quest to find the father she never met, against the wishes of her secretive hippie mother, Cloud. In the '80s, we see Kate and Johnny first fall in love, creating more than a little drama in the newsroom where they work, as Tully's career rises and she spars (and flirts!) with cocky sportscaster Danny Diaz. She just might have met her match — that is, if they can stop arguing for five minutes. While in the '70s, teenage Kate and Tully struggle to keep their friendship together as Cloud goes to jail for dealing drugs and Tully goes to live with her grandmother, far away from Firefly Lane. As the girls face the tumult of high school apart, they know the one thing they really need is each other.

– Season 2, Part 2 – Streaming on The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning – Series Premiere – Streaming on Peacock Three Swedes: an Organizer, a Designer, and a Psychologist – known as the Death Cleaners – have come to America to help people face mortality and remind us all the ways we are alive.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Last Last Late Late Show – Special – 10/9c on CBS Harry Styles and Will Ferrell will be the final guests to take a seat on THE LATE LATE SHOW with JAMES CORDEN couch during the show’s last episode. BLACKPINK and Sean “Diddy” Combs will each appear in new “Carpool Karaoke” segments before the acclaimed late night series wraps, with one additional “Carpool” still to be announced. The show will also debut an epic final “Crosswalk the Musical” performance. Tom Cruise, Billie Eilish, Josh Gad, Jennifer Garner, Mila Kunis, Seth Meyers, Billy Porter, Lisa Kudrow, Sharon Stone and Natalie Portman are among the huge stars appearing on THE LATE LATE SHOW during the last two weeks of the award-winning late night series.

– Special – 10/9c on Love & Death – Series Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max This riveting drama, written by David E. Kelley and directed by Lesli Linka Glatter, tells the true story of Candy and Pat Montgomery and Betty and Allan Gore – two churchgoing couples enjoying their smalltown Texas life… until an extramarital affair leads somebody to pick up an axe.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Nurse – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix One early morning in March 2015, the Danish police received a call from a nurse at Nykøbing Falster Hospital. She suspects her close colleague of deliberately killing patients and fears that it has just happened again. Soon a murder case unfolds like never seen before in Danish legal history. Several co-workers are now telling the police that they also suspect the nurse has poisoned patients, and some even tell that they have been walking around with this suspicion for several years. But why hasn't anyone responded? And where is the evidence? The Nurse is based on the true story of the Danish nurse, Christina Aistrup Hansen, who was sentenced to 12 years for four counts of attempted murder in 2017. The Nurse is based on the book of the same name written by Kristian Corfixen.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Sharkdog – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Half shark, half dog with a big heart and a belly full of fish sticks! Together, Sharkdog and his human pal Max can take on any silly or messy adventure.

Sweet Tooth – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix As a deadly new wave of the Sick bears down, Gus (Christian Convery) and a band of fellow hybrids are held prisoner by General Abbot (Neil Sandilands) and the Last Men. Looking to consolidate power by finding a cure, Abbot uses the children as fodder for the experiments of captive Dr. Aditya Singh (Adeel Akhtar), who's racing to save his infected wife Rani (Aliza Vellani). To protect his friends, Gus agrees to help Dr. Singh, beginning a dark journey into his origins and his mother Birdie's (Amy Seimetz) role in the events leading up to The Great Crumble. Outside the Preserve, Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie) and Aimee Eden (Dania Ramirez) team up to break the hybrids free, a partnership that will be tested as Jepperd's secrets come to light. As the revelations of the past threaten the possibility of redemption in the present, Gus and his found family find themselves on a collision course with Abbot and the evil forces that look to wipe them out once and for all. Based on the DC comic book series by Jeff Lemire, Sweet Tooth is executive produced by Jim Mickle, Susan Downey, Robert Downey, Jr., Amanda Burrell, and Linda Moran. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Hidden Murder Island – 8/7c on LMN – NR Inspired by a true story. When two women are attacked while camping, only one makes it out alive–saved by a stranger deep in the woods. Now, back at her parents' luxurious island estate and suffering from amnesia, she'll search for answers about what really happened and discover the dark deed goes deeper than she could ever have imagined… Stars Andrea Bogart and Donny Boaz.

The Matchmaker – Streaming on Netflix When an office worker becomes powerfully infatuated with his beautiful intern, he follows her to a desert resort overrun with bizarre forces.

– Streaming on

Friday, April 28th

New TV Shows

2023 NFL Draft Day 2 – Special – 7/6c on ABC ESPN's longstanding tradition of presenting the NFL Draft, dating back to 1980, continues as The Walt Disney Company will present the 2023 NFL offseason's signature event from Kansas City across ESPN, ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes and ESPN's social media platforms over the course of the Draft's three days (April 27-29). Combined with ESPN's studio show offerings, more than 30 hours of live programming will originate from the home city of the reigning Super Bowl Champions throughout the NFL Draft.

Day 2 – Special – 7/6c on Citadel – Series Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency—tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people—was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel’s fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They’ve remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Couples Therapy – Season 3 Premiere – 8/7c on SHOWTIME COUPLES THERAPY brings viewers into therapy sessions with Dr. Guralnik, as she deftly guides couples through the struggles – and extraordinary breakthroughs – typically hidden behind closed doors. The third season features four new captivating couples working through intense conflicts: a Broadway dancer and preacher’s grandson struggle to escape an endless cycle of conflict after the birth of their daughter; the loss of intimacy in an open marriage forces a wife to reckon with her anger, while her husband resists acknowledging the part he plays; a mother of two must learn to hear her partner’s cries for help or risk losing her altogether; and a decades-long relationship tears at the emotional scar tissue caused by years of betrayal.

– Season 3 Premiere – 8/7c on Frog and Toad – Series Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ The highly anticipated animated kids and family series based on the beloved Caldecott and Newbery Honor-winning four-book series by Arnold Lobel. Frog is a frog. Toad is a toad. They have a lot in common … but they are also very different. Frog and Toad are best friends who know that the true secret to friendship is not only enjoying the things you have in common, but embracing the things that make you different. Since our differences are what makes us special, Frog and Toad celebrate what makes them unique!

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Headless Chickens (Pollos sin cabeza) – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max HEADLESS CHICKENS follows the life of Alberto Martín Ruiz, a former soccer player and current player representative whom everyone calls “Beto”, who has just established himself by setting up his own representation agency. Beto tries to maintain a balance between his delirious professional world and his unstable personal life with the help of his girlfriend Sonia, a girl who knows him like no other and puts her feet on the ground. Just when things start to work out, disaster strikes: his strongest player leaves and his girlfriend dumps him.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Ken Goldin and his savvy team run the thrilling action in this series that goes inside a leading auction house specializing in rare collectibles.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Warner Bros. 100 Years – Series Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max A three-part documentary on the history of Warner Bros. from WB Unscripted Television.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Wave Makers – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix A heated election is on the horizon. A team of campaign staffers must confront tough choices while navigating a cutthroat political landscape.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

AKA – Streaming on Netflix In this intense action thriller, a special ops agent goes undercover within a criminal organization and unexpectedly befriends the boss's young son.

– Streaming on Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. – Exclusively in Theaters In Lionsgate’s big-screen adaptation, 11-year-old Margaret (Abby Ryder Fortson) is uprooted from her life in New York City for the suburbs of New Jersey, going through the messy and tumultuous throes of puberty with new friends in a new school. She relies on her mother, Barbara (Rachel McAdams), who is also struggling to adjust to life outside the big city, and her adoring grandmother, Sylvia (Kathy Bates), who isn’t happy they moved away and likes to remind them every chance she gets. The film also stars Benny Safdie (Licorice Pizza, Good Time) and is written for the screen and directed by Kelly Fremon Craig (The Edge of Seventeen), based on the book by Judy Blume, and produced by Gracie Films’ Academy Award® winner James L. Brooks (Best Picture, 1983 – Terms of Endearment), alongside Julie Ansell, Richard Sakai, Kelly Fremon Craig, Judy Blume, Amy Lorraine Brooks, Aldric La’auli Porter, and executive produced by Jonathan McCoy.

– Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World – Exclusively in Theaters From Olympic Gold medalist to World Heavyweight champion, boxer George Foreman leads a remarkable life. He finds his faith, retires and becomes a preacher. When financial hardship hits his family and church, George steps back in the ring and regains the championship at age 45, becoming the oldest heavyweight champion in boxing history.

Clock – Streaming on Hulu Directed and written by Alexis Jacknow ("Again," upcoming "The Villager"), "Clock" is the story of a woman who enrolls in a clinical trial to try and fix her seemingly broken biological clock after friends, family, and society pressures her to have children. Dianna Agron ("Shiva Baby", forthcoming "Acidman" and "El Elegido") leads as Ella, with Jay Ali ("Carnival Row," "Daredevil") as her husband and Saul Rubinek ("Unforgiven," "Frasier") as her father. Melora Hardin ("The Office," "The Bold Type")

From Black – Streaming on Shudder A young mother, crushed by guilt after the disappearance of her young son 5 years previously, is presented with a bizarre offer to learn the truth and set things right. But how far is she willing to go, and is she willing to pay the terrifying price for a chance to hold her boy again?

– Streaming on Peter Pan & Wendy – Streaming on Disney+ Wendy Darling, a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind, meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell, she travels with Peter to the magical world of Neverland. There, she encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling adventure that will change her life forever.

– Streaming on Polite Society – Exclusively in Theaters A merry mash up of sisterly affection, parental disappointment and bold action, POLITE SOCIETY follows martial artist-in-training Ria Khan who believes she must save her older sister Lena from her impending marriage. After enlisting the help of her friends, Ria attempts to pull off the most ambitious of all wedding heists in the name of independence and sisterhood.

The Restless – Streaming on Film Movement+ – NR Leila and Damien are deeply in love. Despite his bipolarity, he tries to pursue his life with her, knowing he may never be able to offer her what she desires.

– Streaming on Film Movement+ – NR Sisu – Exclusively in Theaters During the last desperate days of WWII, a solitary prospector (Jorma Tommila) crosses paths with Nazis on a scorched-earth retreat in northern Finland. When the Nazis steal his gold, they quickly discover that they have just tangled with no ordinary miner. While there is no direct translation for the Finnish word “sisu”, this legendary ex-commando will embody what sisu means: a white-knuckled form of courage and unimaginable determination in the face of overwhelming odds. And no matter what the Nazis throw at him, the one-man death squad will go to outrageous lengths to get his gold back – even if it means killing every last Nazi in his path. Lionsgate presents, in association with Stage 6 Films, a Subzero Film Entertainment production, in association with Good Chaos.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (40th Anniversary Re-Release) – Exclusively in Theaters 2023 marks the 40th anniversary of one of the most beloved chapters in the Star Wars saga, Return of the Jedi. Released in 1983, it was the third film in the original Star Wars trilogy, bringing to a close – at least for a time – the storylines introduced and developed in 1977’s Star Wars: A New Hope and 1980’s The Empire Strikes Back. Return of the Jedi is the film that first featured Jabba the Hutt, the lovable Ewoks, and one of the most poignant moments in the entire Star Wars saga – Vader’s ultimate sacrifice to save his son… and the galaxy.



Saturday, April 29th

New TV Shows

2023 NFL Draft Day 3 – Special – 12/11c on ABC ESPN's longstanding tradition of presenting the NFL Draft, dating back to 1980, continues as The Walt Disney Company will present the 2023 NFL offseason's signature event from Kansas City across ESPN, ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes and ESPN's social media platforms over the course of the Draft's three days (April 27-29). Combined with ESPN's studio show offerings, more than 30 hours of live programming will originate from the home city of the reigning Super Bowl Champions throughout the NFL Draft.

Day 3 – Special – 12/11c on

New Movies

Hearts in the Game – 8/7c on Hallmark Hazel Miller is a top publicist in New York City looking to build her empire. Diego Vasquez is a top MLB pitcher who froze during Game 7 of the World Series. He also happens to be the guy who shattered Hazel’s heart in high school. When Hazel is tasked with spinning Diego’s image, it might be her biggest challenge professionally, and personally, as she takes him back to their hometown in Ohio to deal with what they've both left behind. Starring Erin Cahill and Marco Grazzini.

– 8/7c on Road Trip Hostage – 8/7c on Lifetime When pursuing her dreams leads to a fractured relationship with her mother, a young student angrily leaves home, but soon finds herself the hostage of a deranged criminal who forces her to drive him across the country. Inspired by actual events. Starring Veronica Ramirez, Lukas Stafford, Chala Savino.

– 8/7c on

This Week’s New Additions on Disney+

Wednesday, April 26 Dino Ranch (S2, 5 episodes) Going Fur Gold (S1) Saturdays (S1, 5 episodes)



