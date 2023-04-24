Entertainment Earth Spotlight: Disney100 Mickey Mouse Club Loungefly Mini Backpack

We are having a blast with all of the festivities and merchandise surrounding the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, and even Loungefly is getting in on the fun. They recently released Disney100 styles including a Mickey Mouse Club look for their signature mini backpack design that’s available now at Entertainment Earth.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Earlier this month, our friends at Entertainment Earth generously invited us to browse their selection of in-stock merchandise and choose some items to feature and review. Being the big Disney fans that we are, we jumped at the chance and came away with an awesome assortment of collectibles that we think will appeal to you too. Let’s take a look!

Today’s Entertainment Earth Spotlight continues with the Disney100 Mickey Mouse Club Loungefly mini backpack. The bag was introduced this spring and features retro artwork on the exterior and matching lining that’s reminiscent of the original MMC. Like most Loungefly backpacks this includes a front pouch, side pockets and adjustable padded straps.

Mickey Mouse Club Loungefly

2023 marks the 100th anniversary of Walt Disney Company and one of the ways fans can commemorate the milestone is with merchandise! Since the start of the year, Loungefly has unveiled some fun Disney100 designs available at retailers like our friends at Entertainment Earth.

First of all, I love the color scheme of this bag. It’s very simple and straightforward, black, white and orange. At least I think it’s orange. Kyle on the other hand is convinced it’s red. Either way, I think it’s great. I have purchased Loungefly accessories in the past but this is only my second mini backpack. My favorite feature is how the top zip is slightly angled and doesn’t cut right across the middle. This makes it easier to access the main cavity of the bag, where I’ll be storing most of my things. As for the side pockets and front pouch they won’t hold a lot, but can comfortably store AirPods, flat cords, earrings, keys, tissues and maybe even a smartphone.

Loungefly will often add dimensional elements to their bags and for this particular style, it’s the Clubhouse on the front and the Mickey Mouse face on the front pouch that truly pop. The Clubhouse features the original Mickey Mouse Club logo on the door though it is part of full image and not raised in any way. The Mickey portion on the other hand, includes embroidered “Mickey Mouse Club” lettering with full and complete stitching. As for the back, the bottom right hand corner is decorated with a small icon of the “leader of the band” marching and playing a large bass drum.

With this bag designed to commemorate Disney100, it includes a D100 product tag (intended to be removed) and “Disney100; 100 Years of Wonder” wording on the interior lining. Speaking of the lining, this pattern is adorable and very retro, something longtime fans will appreciate. The background is off white or ivory and is decorated with black and orange (or maybe red?) images of MMC members wearing their Mickey Mouse ears and playing sports, driving, attending school and enjoying each other’s company.

I thought the bag was cute when it first dropped online, but now that I see it in person, I’m in love! This mini backpack could easily get you through a full day at the Disney parks (or wherever your adventures take you) and is a fun, but subtle way to celebrate 100 Years of Wonder. The Mickey Mouse Club Loungefly is currently in-stock on Entertainment Earth and sells for $80.00. If you shop with our code LPFAN (see below) you can save 10% on in-stock items.

Mickey Mouse Club Disney 100 Mini-Backpack

**Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout: Save 10% on in-stock items and Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $59+.**

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.