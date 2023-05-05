Mantis Coming to Avengers Campus and More “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Fun Coming to Disney Parks

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now in theaters and all kinds of fun based on the film will be coming to Disney Parks around the world.

At Pym Test Kitchen guests will also be able to enjoy Milky Fizz, a dessert pear-flavored soda water with cream.

The restaurant will also be serving Orloni on a Stick and Experiment 1517: Cardamom & Caramel Churro Cold Brew.

Next door at Pym Tasting Lab, guests can try Zarg-Bits, a tasty snack inspired by the Zarg Nuts eaten in the film.

And at the Mission: SPACE Popcorn Cart, located near Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

At the Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel at Disneyland

The Flora Colossus Cocktail comes with or without Bacardi Rum, cream, Peanut Butter Spread, Chocolate Sauce, Maple Syrup and Crispy Bacon, with Pistachio Sponge Cake.

And the Spicy Ravager Cocktail consists of Skyy Infusions Raspberry Vodka, Curaçao Liqueur, Kiwi Nectar, Mint Green Tea, Lime Juice and Martini Rubino Jelly with Red Pepper.

Guests can also try Baby Groot’s Mousse as part of the buffet offerings at Downtown Restaurant.

In Walt Disney Studios Park, guests can try the Flora Colossus Biscuits shaped like Groot at Studio 1 and WEB Food Truck.

And at Stark Factory inside Avengers Campus, guests will find the Guardians Choco Orb, a chocolate sphere made of dark chocolate mousse.

Or, they can pick up the Cosmic Cassette Magnum Ice Cream which includes various toppings and a cassette-shaped chocolate piece on it at Ice Cream Creations Food Truck.

Of course, guests will be able to commemorate their visit with an all-new Disney PhotoPass Magic Shot featuring Rocket, until May 21.