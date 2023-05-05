Mantis Coming to Avengers Campus and More “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Fun Coming to Disney Parks

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now in theaters and all kinds of fun based on the film will be coming to Disney Parks around the world.

  • At Pym Test Kitchen guests will also be able to enjoy Milky Fizz, a dessert pear-flavored soda water with cream.

  • The restaurant will also be serving Orloni on a Stick and Experiment 1517: Cardamom & Caramel Churro Cold Brew.

  • Next door at Pym Tasting Lab, guests can try Zarg-Bits, a tasty snack inspired by the Zarg Nuts eaten in the film.

  • Over at Walt Disney World, EPCOT guests can head to Connections Cafe for the Perfect Sovereign Waffle Bites that are topped with a red berry dipping sauce.

  • At the Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel at Disneyland Paris, Guests can try two new cocktails at the Skyline Bar.
  • The Flora Colossus Cocktail comes with or without Bacardi Rum, cream, Peanut Butter Spread, Chocolate Sauce, Maple Syrup and Crispy Bacon, with Pistachio Sponge Cake.
  • And the Spicy Ravager Cocktail consists of Skyy Infusions Raspberry Vodka, Curaçao Liqueur, Kiwi Nectar, Mint Green Tea, Lime Juice and Martini Rubino Jelly with Red Pepper.

  • Guests can also try Baby Groot’s Mousse as part of the buffet offerings at Downtown Restaurant.
  • In Walt Disney Studios Park, guests can try the Flora Colossus Biscuits shaped like Groot at Studio 1 and WEB Food Truck.

  • And at Stark Factory inside Avengers Campus, guests will find the Guardians Choco Orb, a chocolate sphere made of dark chocolate mousse.

  • Or, they can pick up the Cosmic Cassette Magnum Ice Cream which includes various toppings and a cassette-shaped chocolate piece on it at Ice Cream Creations Food Truck.

  • Of course, guests will be able to commemorate their visit with an all-new Disney PhotoPass Magic Shot featuring Rocket, until May 21.
