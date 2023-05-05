Mantis Coming to Avengers Campus and More “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Fun Coming to Disney Parks

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now in theaters and all kinds of fun based on the film will be coming to Disney Parks around the world.
- The Disney Parks Blog has announced that Manits is joining Star-Lord at Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure for “Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Dance Off!”
- The siblings will dance in front of the Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!, recruiting guests to join them.
- The Disney Parks TikTok account shared a video featuring the characters,
- At Pym Test Kitchen guests will also be able to enjoy Milky Fizz, a dessert pear-flavored soda water with cream.
- The restaurant will also be serving Orloni on a Stick and Experiment 1517: Cardamom & Caramel Churro Cold Brew.
- Next door at Pym Tasting Lab, guests can try Zarg-Bits, a tasty snack inspired by the Zarg Nuts eaten in the film.
- Over at Walt Disney World, EPCOT guests can head to Connections Cafe for the Perfect Sovereign Waffle Bites that are topped with a red berry dipping sauce.
- And at the Mission: SPACE Popcorn Cart, located near Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, guests will find a Guardians of the Galaxy Cookie.
- At the Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel at Disneyland Paris, Guests can try two new cocktails at the Skyline Bar.
- The Flora Colossus Cocktail comes with or without Bacardi Rum, cream, Peanut Butter Spread, Chocolate Sauce, Maple Syrup and Crispy Bacon, with Pistachio Sponge Cake.
- And the Spicy Ravager Cocktail consists of Skyy Infusions Raspberry Vodka, Curaçao Liqueur, Kiwi Nectar, Mint Green Tea, Lime Juice and Martini Rubino Jelly with Red Pepper.
- Guests can also try Baby Groot’s Mousse as part of the buffet offerings at Downtown Restaurant.
- In Walt Disney Studios Park, guests can try the Flora Colossus Biscuits shaped like Groot at Studio 1 and WEB Food Truck.
- And at Stark Factory inside Avengers Campus, guests will find the Guardians Choco Orb, a chocolate sphere made of dark chocolate mousse.
- Or, they can pick up the Cosmic Cassette Magnum Ice Cream which includes various toppings and a cassette-shaped chocolate piece on it at Ice Cream Creations Food Truck.
- Of course, guests will be able to commemorate their visit with an all-new Disney PhotoPass Magic Shot featuring Rocket, until May 21.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning