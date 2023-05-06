Antique Toys of Doom and The After Party to Die For in This Week’s “The Ghost and Molly McGee”

This week’s episode of The Ghost and Molly McGee is the real afterlife of the party, complete with a cursed antique doll that’s trying to make a change.

A Doll to Die For

Lord Doom is on the loose in the ghost world and the ghost council is pleading to the chairman, Scratch, to do something about it. After all, Scratch was the one that released him from the flow of failed phantoms.

Seeing the damage that Lord Doom is causing, Scratch obliges and curses him to be trapped forever in the next vessel he sees, fully planning on trapping him in a soda bottle. However, Lord Doom evades the curse, getting trapped in the curse, but falling through the vortex into the living world.

The curse is still in effect, and the vortex opened into Brighton’s antique store, where the first thing Lord Doom sees is an antique doll that a family is ready to purchase. The curse takes effect, and now Lord Doom is trapped in the doll, which makes an escape and finds the chairman to exact his revenge.

Molly and Scratch encounter the terrifying toy, and Molly tries to get Lord Doom to change his ways through a dose of enhappification. A song takes place, and we see the lessons Molly tries to impose, with Lord Doom becoming a better ghoul for all. Scratch is convinced thanks to a palate of hummusses, but Molly isn’t quite convinced. Lord Doom’s voice (honestly more WWE than spector) certainly doesn’t help.

She notices that he has cut her out of family photos and thinks there’s a smattering of blood all over the house. Turns out, he just made her a lovely gift dedicated to his new friend. Perhaps this won’t work after all. He has such a strong reputation wherever he ends up he’d need a fresh start.

Fortunately, that family from the antique store followed the baby doll footsteps that led right to the house. First of all, who would follow the steps of a living antique baby doll? Either way, this family did and Molly happily hands over the toy and Lord Doom gets the fresh start he was looking for.

The (After)Life of the Party

It’s a big day in the ghost world, it’s Geoff’s party! Molly is giving him balloon advice when it becomes clear that Scratch has completely forgotten about the event. Promising he’ll be there, he heads back to the ghost world and meets Jeff. Jeff is also having a party tonight, at the Haughty Haunts nightclub and all the best of the ghost society will be there. Now that Scratch is chairman, he’s finding himself invited to such events. Agreeing to go, it's only after the fact that Scratch remembers Geoff’s party is tonight.

So, he seeks out Molly for advice on what a good friend would do. Despite her protests saying he should go to Geoff’s party since he agreed to go to that one first, Scratch decides to pretend that he is sick, and as such, can’t make it to Geoff’s party.

Scratch goes to Jeff’s party, meeting famous world figures and being reintroduced to Jinx. Devotees will recall Jinx from the tail end of season 1, as the ghost who hunted Molly in an attempt to save the chairman. Now that the chairman is gone, so is her grudge, mostly. We very quickly learn that Jeff and Geoff’s party are one in the same, and Scratch is doing his best to be unseen and protect the feelings of his best ghost friend. Jinx however, is out to deter that. Which she does successfully after a musical number.

There, Scratch comes clean and explains why he did what he did. He’s never been important before and that invite from Jeff made him feel important. Turns out, Jeff and Geoff are very close. They’re afterlife partners! So we’ll likely be seeing more of Jeff alongside Geoff. And Jeff promises that if Scratch ever does anything to hurt Geoff again, there will be trouble with Jeff.

This episode of The Ghost and Molly McGee is now available on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW app. You can catch earlier episodes streaming now on Disney+.