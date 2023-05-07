What’s New This Week – TV + Streaming + Theaters – May 7th-13th

In the mood for something new? Here’s your guide to all of the new TV shows and movies this week, spread across all networks, streamers, and a few nationwide theatrical releases. As always, this week kicks off with my personal top 5. Whatever you choose to watch, I hope you have a great week!

Top 5 of the Week

The Muppets Mayhem When: Wednesday, May 10th on Disney+ What: A brand-new series about Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, the house band from The Muppet Show , as they get in the studio to finally cut their first record.

Class of '09 When: Wednesday, May 10th on Hulu What: FX’s new crime thriller that follows a group of FBI recruits across three timelines – Their time at Quantico in 2009, the present, and a future dominated by A.I.

58th Academy of Country Music Awards When: Thursday, May 11th on Prime Video What: Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks host “Country music’s biggest night,” including the debut of a song from Parton’s upcoming rock album.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars When: Friday, May 12th on Paramount+ What: Season 8 brings back 12 fan-favorite queens along with celebrity guest judges Idina Menzel, Adam Shankman, JoJo Siwa, Bowen Yang, and more.

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie When: Friday, May 12th on Apple TV+ What: An intimate documentary about Michael J. Fox that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.



Sunday, May 7th

New TV Shows

The 2010s – Series Premiere – 9/8c on CNN – Documentary – NR Looking back at the 2010s, an era marked by political and social upheaval, culminating in one of the most dramatic years of the 21st century: 2020; it was a decade in which social media transformed society and streaming upended entertainment.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on CNN – Documentary – NR 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards – Special – 8/7c on MTV – Awards Show – NR The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 celebrates an entertaining year of film and television, honoring unforgettable moments and performances from the stars who lit up the big and small screens.

– Special – 8/7c on MTV – Awards Show – NR Accomplice to Murder with Vinnie Politan – Series Premiere – 8/7c on Court TV – True-Crime – NR In this new original series, Court TV’s Vinnie Politan travels across the country to speak with accomplices — the convicted, condemned and exonerated — who share a unique look into cases and verdicts that might not be as clear-cut as initially thought. The series is told using Court TV’s unrivaled coverage of trials spanning nearly two decades. Each episode features unique stories and a cast of characters who face life in prison for crimes they may or may not have committed.

– Series Premiere – 8/7c on Court TV – True-Crime – NR Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing – Series Premiere – 8/7c on Discovery – Competition – TV-14 Twelve of the toughest and most experienced all-stars from "Naked and Afraid" take on South Africa's punishing Oribi Gorge in a completely new type of challenge. For the first time ever, survivalists will compete head-to-head through a grueling, multiphase challenge and have their primitive skills tested for the chance to win $100,000. The competition is fierce, as survivalists can use any means necessary – even sabotage – to take home the grand prize. At the end of 45 days, only one can be crowned the franchise's best.

– Series Premiere – 8/7c on Discovery – Competition – TV-14 The Real Housewives of Atlanta – Season 15 Premiere – 8/7c on Bravo – Reality – TV-14 The fabulous ladies of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” are trying their best to get to a healing space. Kandi’s sights are set on gaining EGOT status as a two-time Broadway producer, actress, singer, and now podcast host. With several business moves on the horizon, she’s trying to balance prioritizing family time with supporting her husband and business partner, Todd, in his journey to Hollywood as a filmmaker… just as he always supports her. Will Kandi be able to put in the time and energy needed to help Todd and achieve her future aspirations? Kenya is in full boss mode. The hair-care mogul is taking her business to the next level by opening her very own hair salon. While Kenya is still having fun as she twirls her way back into the dating world, the one lingering issue is the finalizing of her divorce. Shereé is stepping into her greatness after suffering public humiliation when her last relationship didn’t go as planned. But she didn’t let that get in the way of giving love a second chance with the new man in her life, Martell Holt. However, as she faces an unexpected health issue, she will have to shift all her focus. Will there be enough Shereé to go around? Drew is taking her music career to new octaves by releasing her first album, pushing forward her acting and music career simultaneously while also working through her relationship with her husband, Ralph. But they strike the wrong chord in their marriage, and their divorce announcement leaves everyone shaken. As Marlo continues to take on her role as “Munty,” she’s working with a life coach while raising teenagers who are ready for summer jobs and driving lessons. She also takes a dip in the dating pool while she looks for her next suitor—but not without the approval of her nephews. Returning for her sophomore season, Sanya has no plans to slow down and has her sights set on expanding her business and family. Sanya and husband Aaron still have a full house of nine, all with their own set of challenges. As Sanya navigates the great expectations for her family, business, and more of herself, is she running a marathon with no end in sight? Friend Monyetta is back in the mix playing matchmaker when she introduces Kenya to a new love interest. Monyetta is trying to be a good friend while managing the tough waters of being loyal to Kandi while showing the other ladies she can be true to them as well. Courtney also joins this season as a friend. She’s a successful brand marketing expert and jewelry designer in Atlanta who has been friends with Shereé for many years. Courtney realizes her strong ties to this group when she finds out her long-lost cousin is Drew’s husband, Ralph. However, with friendships on the brink, accusations causing a fuss, and divorce news that’s all too much, will these women be able to channel positive vibes?

– Season 15 Premiere – 8/7c on Bravo – Reality – TV-14 Rich & Shameless – Season 2 Premiere – 11/10c on TNT Fame. Power. Success. Money can bring it all. And drain it all away. From TNT and RAW (“The Tinder Swindler” and “Don’t F**k with Cats”), comes “Rich & Shameless,” a seven-part series of premium films that tell the true stories of the successes, failures, thrills and miseries that accompany the kind of wealth that few people can ever understand. Using a combination of powerful interviews, unique archive and atmospheric visuals, “Rich & Shameless” goes behind the public façade to reveal the dangers of great prosperity.

– Season 2 Premiere – 11/10c on Summer House: Martha's Vineyard – Series Premiere – 9/8c on Bravo – Reality – TV-14 “Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard” follows a group of 12 friends as they enjoy their island getaway. With beach parties, decadent dinners, and summer hookups, both fun and drama are in store for these young Black professionals and entrepreneurs.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Bravo – Reality – TV-14 Vice – Season 4 Premiere – 8/7c on SHOWTIME Known for delivering immersive reporting from the frontlines of global conflicts, civil uprisings and more, VICE returns with a new slate of groundbreaking stories from its team of global correspondents, including a look at the newest form of methamphetamine and its devastating effect on the country’s homelessness and mental health crisis, an on-the-ground report from embattled Idlib, where a devastating earthquake left the Syrian city reeling, and an exploration at the recent advancements in artificial intelligence, including highly convincing chatbots. Each half-hour episode of VICE relentlessly pursues untold stories of social justice, civil rights and identity, tackling complex geopolitical stories from remote parts of the globe. The VICE reporting team includes a diverse group of award-winning journalists, including Hind Hassan, Kirshna Andavolu, Isobel Yeung, Alzo Slade, Paola Ramos, Matthew Cassel, Seb Walker, Alyza Enriquez, Ben C. Solomon, Natashya Gutierrez, David Noriega and Vegas Tenold.

– Season 4 Premiere – 8/7c on Weather Gone Viral – Season 9 Premiere – 10/9c on Weather – Nature – TV-G Dallas residents are caught off guard when a monster tornado spins out of the darkness; Hamburg, N.Y., is hit by a powerful lake-effect snowstorm; a skydiver demonstrates the latest technology.

– Season 9 Premiere – 10/9c on Weather – Nature – TV-G

Monday, May 8th

New TV Shows

Jeopardy! Masters – Series Premiere – 8/7c on ABC “Jeopardy! Masters,” produced by Sony Pictures Television and hosted by the “GOAT” Ken Jennings, is the latest iteration of America’s Favorite Quiz Show®️. Each hourlong episode of the new series will showcase the six highest-ranked current “Jeopardy!” contestants, with two action-packed and high-stakes games. Audiences will follow along as Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, Mattea Roach, Andrew He, Sam Buttrey and James Holzhauer go head-to-head for the grand prize and the title of “Jeopardy! Masters” Champion.

– Series Premiere – 8/7c on Spirit Rangers – Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Inspired by stories from Native American tribes and the majestic landscapes of national parks of America, Spirit Rangers explores the adventure and beauty of nature through the eyes of Kodi, Summer and Eddy Skycedar, Chumash/Cowlitz siblings who share a secret. This trio of kids are “Spirit Rangers” who help protect the land and spirits of the national park that they call home in California Taking on new perspectives as a grizzly bear cub, red-tailed hawk and spunky turtle, the Skycedar kids take on every challenge — from helping a lost thunderbird to waking a sleepy sun — with courage and compassion. Created by Santa Ynez Chumash tribal member and the first California Native American showrunner Karissa Valencia, the fantasy-adventure preschool series celebrates community, nature and the rich heritage of Native American storytelling.

– Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Two Sides of the Abyss – U.S. Series Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max A psychologically complex game of confusion in which the boundaries between guilt and innocence, perpetrators and victims, law and justice are constantly blurred – that is the new, gripping thriller series "Two Sides of the Abyss" with the award-winning actress Anne Ratte-Polle as well New Faces Award-winner Lea van Acken and newcomer Anton Dreger in the leading roles. In the miniseries, which was shown as part of the Berlinale Series Market Selects and at the German TV Crime Festival in Wiesbaden, everything revolves around a mysterious series of murders.

– U.S. Series Premiere – Streaming on

Tuesday, May 9th

New TV Shows

Dancing Queens – Series Premiere – 9/8c on Bravo – Reality – TV-14 The series follows Colette Marotto, Donie Burch, Gaëlle Benchetrit, Leonie Biggs, Pooja Mehta and Sabrina Strasser as they invest their time and money into their all-consuming passion to vie for the top spots, respect and recognition in the world of Pro-Am dance competitions. Pro-Am combines amateur dancers competing with professional partners. These highly skilled amateur dancers spend tens of thousands of dollars on their hair, makeup and outfits, plus the expenses for their professional partners to practice, travel and compete.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Bravo – Reality – TV-14 Hannah Gadsby: Something Special – Special – Streaming on Netflix Emmy and Peabody Award winning comedian Hannah Gadsby is back for their third Netflix comedy special, Something Special, and it's a feel good show. Seriously. In this smart and dare we say…feel good set, the comedian talks about a wedding (theirs!), more than one traumatic encounter with a bunny and much more. Filmed at the Sydney Opera House, Something Special premieres globally on Netflix on May 9.

– Special – Streaming on Judge Steve Harvey – Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on ABC In the one-hour unscripted courtroom comedy series “Judge Steve Harvey,” the judge, the jury and the star of the series, Steve Harvey, will welcome a variety of conflicts and characters to his courtroom – from small claims to big disputes and everything in between. Steve plays by his own rules, basing his courtroom on his own life experiences and some good old common sense.

– Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on

New Movies

The Ghost of Richard Harris – Streaming on BritBox A candid and revealing insight into the private life and public career of Richard Harris (This Sporting Life). One of the most remarkable actors of his generation, this feature documentary explores Harris’s complex and, at times, contradictory character. Each of his three sons – Jared, Jamie and Damian – brings their own perspective to bear as they summon the ghost of their late father to the screen.

– Streaming on Peter O' Toole – Along the Sky Road to Aqaba – Streaming on BritBox Documentary about legendary actor Peter O’Toole (Lawrence of Arabia) who brought a touch of danger to his art and a stroke of madness to his life yet inspired a generation of movie makers, directed by Jim Sheridan (My Left Foot).

– Streaming on

Wednesday, May 10th

New TV Shows

Class of '09 – Series Premiere – Streaming on Hulu “Class of ’09″ is a suspense thriller limited series that follows a class of FBI agents set in three distinct points in time who grapple with immense changes as the U.S. criminal justice system is altered by artificial intelligence. Spanning multiple decades and told across interweaving timelines, the series examines the nature of justice, humanity and the choices we make that ultimately define our lives and legacy. The series stars Brian Tyree Henry as “Tayo,” one of the most unorthodox agents to ever join the bureau, and Kate Mara as “Poet,” one of the most successful undercover agents of all time. Sepideh Moafi (“Hour”), Brian J. Smith (“Lennix”), Jon Jon Briones (“Gabriel”), Brooke Smith (“Drew”), Jake McDorman (“Murphy”) and Rosalind Eleazar (“Vivienne”) round out the cast.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Dance Brothers – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Dance Brothers centers around the two brothers Roni (Roderick Kabanga) and Sakari (Samuel Kujala), as they struggle to make a living as professional dancers. To help finance their dance dreams they decide to start their own club, which provides income, housing and a training space. Their unique club and impressive dance routines quickly bring them fame. Soon artistic ambitions and personal relationships collide with commercial demands, it’s business versus passion. The loyalty and love the brothers have for each other will be tested by the one thing that always united them – dance.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on The Game Show Show – Series Premiere – 10/9c on ABC Celebrating one of the most beloved and durable television genres and reflecting on the changing face of America through an exploration of the contestants, hosts, visionary creators and industry scandals that encapsulate iconic game shows.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on Missing: Dead or Alive? – Seriees Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Follow officers from a South Carolina sheriff’s department as they urgently search for individuals who've disappeared under troubling circumstances.

– Seriees Premiere – Streaming on The Muppets Mayhem – Series Premiere – Streaming on Disney+ The comedy series follows The Electric Mayhem Band — Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone and Lips on trumpet — on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album. With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora, the old-school Muppet band comes face to face with the current day music scene as they try to finally record their first studio album.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Queen Cleopatra – Series Premire – Streaming on Netflix From Executive Producer Jada Pinkett Smith comes a documentary series exploring the lives of prominent and iconic African Queens. This season will feature Queen Cleopatra, the world’s most famous, powerful, and misunderstood woman — a daring queen whose reputed beauty and romances came to overshadow her real asset: her intellect. Cleopatra has become an icon, endlessly embellished and rewritten through history. Now our series re-assesses her fascinating story, her political brilliance, as well as questions surrounding her heritage, which remains the subject of debate.

– Series Premire – Streaming on We Need to Talk About America – Season 2 Premiere – 10/9c on Fuse – Comedy – NR Really, America? Gender reveals, eating contests, over the top proposals, social media anything. Our culture can be wild and weird. Especially from the perspective of freethinking, sharp witted, first generation and bicultural comedians. Get roasted.

– Season 2 Premiere – 10/9c on Fuse – Comedy – NR

Thursday, May 11th

New TV Shows

58th Academy of Country Music Awards – Special – 8/7c on Prime Video “Country Music’s Party of the Year” will feature performances by Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Jo Dee Messina, Ashley McBryde, Dolly Parton, Jelly Roll, Cole Swindell, Keith Urban, Morgan Wallen, The War And Treaty, Lainey Wilson, and Bailey Zimmerman. Hosted by country music icons Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, the ACM Awards will be free to stream live for a global audience across 240+ countries and territories exclusively on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m. EDT/6 p.m. CDT/4 p.m. PDT from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The full rebroadcast will stream the next day for free on Amazon Freevee. Fans will not want to miss Dolly Parton close out the show by delivering one of her biggest performances to date with the world premiere of the lead single from her highly anticipated forthcoming rock album. The star-studded lineup will also include Jason Aldean, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen, The War And Treaty, and Bailey Zimmerman in their only televised country music awards performances of the season. Additional performers joining the nonstop, commercial-free night of music will be announced in the coming weeks.

– Special – 8/7c on Intelligence: A Special Agent Special – Special – Streaming on Peacock INTELLIGENCE is a workplace comedy set in the UK's Government Communications Headquarters, where they tackle international and domestic Cyber Crime. David Schwimmer (“ American Crime Story

– Special – Streaming on Ultraman – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Shinjiro (ULTRAMAN) who saw a nightmare begins to realize he can no longer keep his abilities under control and struggles to contain them. His power is unleashed beyond his control, the city is destroyed, and people are hurt. Society begins to call ULTRAMAN a “disaster of mankind” and the hero becomes a target for condemnation. Shinjiro, alone and having lost everything, finds himself in the middle of a maelstrom of fate! In the shadows of the confusion, an ominous alien force moves in secret!

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Royalteen: Princess Margrethe – Streaming on Netflix Last year’s prom ended in major drama for Princess Margrehte. She doesn’t dare tell anyone about what happened the night she was hospitalized. Suddenly the Danish royal family plans to visit Norway, and Princess Margrethe will finally get to meet the handsome danish prince that she's been chatting with for months. As family drama starts piling up for the royal Norwegian family, she finds herself lost between taking care of her family, portraying herself as a strong princess, and being vulnerable in her quest for love.

– Streaming on

Friday, May 12th

New TV Shows

100 Day Dream Home: Beachfront Hotel – Season 4 Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Lifestyle – TV-G Husband-wife duo Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt make dream homes come true for Tampa, FL, clients. She's the realtor, he's the developer and together they design and build the perfect home from the ground up in 100 days or less.

– Season 4 Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Lifestyle – TV-G Black Knight – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Written and directed by Cho Ui-seok, known for his work on Cold Eyes and Master, Black Knight is set in a future Korea reeling from the effects of a comet strike, and a brutal social hierarchy determines who has access to resources for survival. In this harsh wasteland, deliverymen known as “knights” play an indispensable role in keeping people alive by delivering parcels of oxygen and other necessities. Former refugee 5-8, played by Kim Woo-bin, takes on this job and recruits others from the lowest rungs of society to help him overthrow the hierarchy.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on City on Fire – Series Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ In “City on Fire,” an NYU student is shot in Central Park on the Fourth of July, 2003. Samantha is alone; there are no witnesses and very little physical evidence. Her friends’ band is playing at her favorite downtown club but she leaves to meet someone, promising to return. She never does. As the crime against Samantha is investigated, she’s revealed to be the crucial connection between a series of mysterious citywide fires, the downtown music scene, and a wealthy uptown real estate family fraying under the strain of the many secrets they keep.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Great – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Hulu Season 3 of “The Great” sees Catherine (Elle Fanning) and Peter (Nicholas Hoult) attempt to make their marriage work after some seemingly insurmountable problems. Peter witnessed his own attempted murder at Catherine’s hands and she also imprisoned all of his friends. On top of this, Peter is at a loose end playing First Husband to Catherine’s reign, so he busies himself with fathering, hunting and salty culinary ventures. But they’re not enough to keep him contented as visions of his late father (played by Jason Isaacs), get in his head about his failures as Peter the Great’s son. Catherine the Great starts making a name for herself beyond her borders and inspired by a visit from the US ambassador, sets up a conference where peasants, nobles and merchants can all give their input on developing a new Russia. She learns that even the best political leaders sometimes need to make compromises in order to progress.

Mulligan – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix In this satirical comedy, when most of Earth is destroyed by aliens, can a few survivors rebuild what's left of America and form a more perfect union?

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Queer Eye – Season 7 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix From beignets to ben-yays! The Emmy® Award-winning Queer Eye is back for a seventh season. Grab your beads and let the good times roll as The Fab Five bring some sparkle and sass to New Orleans and transform the lives of residents who are in need of a fresh start.

– Season 7 Premiere – Streaming on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars – Season 8 Premiere – Streaming on Paramount+ On RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS season eight, 12 fan-favorite queens are back to compete for a spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame” and a cash prize of $200,000. This season also introduces a second way to win in the first-ever Fame Games, where eliminated queens vie for a prize of $50,000. Each week on RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS: UNTUCKED and online, the eliminated queens will showcase their runway looks and appeal for fan votes. Ultimately, the DRAG RACE audience will decide who becomes the “Queen of the Fame Games.” New episodes of RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS: UNTUCKED will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+. The 12 queens returning to the runway in hopes of snatching the crown are Alexis Michelle (season nine), Darienne Lake (season six), Heidi N Closet ( season 12), Jaymes Mansfield (season nine), Jessica Wild (season two), Jimbo (“Canada’s Drag Race” season one, “UK vs. the World” season one), Kahanna Montrese (season 11), Kandy Muse (season 13), LaLa Ri (season 13), Monica Beverly Hillz (season five), Mrs. Kasha Davis (season seven) and Naysha Lopez (season eight). The star-studded guest judges lineup includes Maude Apatow, Brandon Boyd, Zooey Deschanel, Thom Filicia, Javicia Leslie, Idina Menzel, Ego Nwodim, Matt Rogers, Adam Shankman, JoJo Siwa, Robin Thede and Bowen Yang, with mainstay judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews and Ts Madison returning.

– Season 8 Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Air – Streaming on Prime Video From award-winning director Ben Affleck, AIR reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between a then rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball division which revolutionized the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand. This moving story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son’s immense talent, and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time

– Streaming on Book Club: The Next Chapter – Exclusively in Theaters The highly anticipated sequel follows our four best friends as they take their book club to Italy for the fun girls trip they never had. When things go off the rails and secrets are revealed, their relaxing vacation turns into a once-in-a-lifetime cross-country adventure.

– Crater – Streaming on Disney+ “Crater” is the story of Caleb Channing (Isaiah Russell-Bailey), who was raised on a lunar mining colony and is about to be permanently relocated to an idyllic faraway planet following the death of his father (Scott Mescudi). But before leaving, to fulfill his dad’s last wish, he and his three best friends, Dylan (Billy Barratt), Borney (Orson Hong) and Marcus (Thomas Boyce), and a new arrival from Earth, Addison (Mckenna Grace), hijack a rover for one final adventure on a journey to explore a mysterious crater.

– Streaming on Hypnotic – Exclusively in Theaters Determined to find his missing daughter, Austin detective Danny Rourke finds himself spiraling down a rabbit hole investigating a series of reality-bending crimes where he will ultimately call into question his most basic assumptions about everything and everyone in his world. Aided by Diana Cruz, a gifted psychic, Rourke simultaneously pursues and is pursued by a lethal specter — the one man he believes holds the key to finding the missing girl — only to discover more than he ever bargained for.

– The Jane Mysteries: Inheritance Lost – 9/8c on HMM – TV-PG Singer Jane DaSilva inherits the family foundation which is a non-profit detective agency that helps people who aren’t able to help themselves. Jane’s Aunt Sadie and Detective John Cameron act as her mentors as she takes on her first case surrounding a mother’s untimely death years before. As Jane investigates a multi-level marketing company that took advantage of her client’s fragile mom, she realizes that digging up the past can be dangerous… Starring Jodie Sweetin and Stephen Huszar.

– 9/8c on HMM – TV-PG Knights of the Zodiac – Exclusively in Theaters Based on the international anime sensation, Knights of the Zodiac brings the Saint Seiya saga to the big screen in live-action for the first time. Seiya (Mackenyu), a headstrong street teen, spends his time fighting for cash while he searches for his abducted sister. When one of his fights unwittingly taps into mystical powers he never knew he had, Seiya finds himself thrust into a world of warring saints, ancient magical training and a reincarnated goddess who needs his protection. If he’s to survive, he will need to embrace his destiny and sacrifice everything to take his rightful place among the Knights of the Zodiac.

– The Mother – Streaming on Netflix A deadly female assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men.

– Streaming on The Pregnancy Promise – 8/7c on LMN – NR Best friends Lucy and Skye (17) accidentally fall pregnant at the same time which creates a huge rift between them and their families. But when Skye starts to suspect someone of meddling with her birth control, she wonders if there’s something more sinister at play. Stars Rachel G. Whittle, Alexandra Swanbeck, and Mary Jacob.

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie – Streaming on Apple TV+ The film, which incorporates documentary, archival and scripted elements, recounts Fox’s extraordinary story in his own words — the improbable tale of an undersized kid from a Canadian army base who rose to the heights of stardom in 1980s Hollywood. The account of Fox’s public life, full of nostalgic thrills and cinematic gloss, unspools alongside his never-before-seen private journey, including the years that followed his diagnosis, at 29, with Parkinson’s disease. Intimate and honest, and produced with unprecedented access to Fox and his family, the film chronicles Fox’s personal and professional triumphs and travails, and explores what happens when an incurable optimist confronts an incurable disease. With a mix of adventure and romance, comedy and drama, watching the film feels like … well, like a Michael J. Fox movie.

– Streaming on

Saturday, May 13th

New TV Shows

Banded – Series Premiere – 9/8c on AXS – Competition – NR Twenty-five musicians will compete as part of five bands in hopes of winning a once-in-a-lifetime record contract. Watch the premiere this Saturday, May 13th!

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on AXS – Competition – NR

New Movies

Dream Moms – 8/7c on Hallmark Two moms whose Broadway dreams got deferred, enter a TV talent show competition together and learn that it's never too late to become what or who you want to be. Starring Tamera Mowry-Housley, Chelsea Hobbs, and Roger Cross.

– 8/7c on Maid for Revenge – 8/7c on Lifetime When a struggling young maid wakes up next to her client’s pool covered in blood, she discovers the owner dead in the water and her eight-year-old son’s life is in jeopardy. With no memory of what happened, she races to uncover the truth. Inspired by true events. Starring Kathryn Kohut, and Matt Wells.

– 8/7c on

This Week’s New Additions on Disney+

Tuesday, May 9 A Small Light (S1, 2 episodes)

Wednesday, May 10 Life Below Zero (S20) Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (S4)



Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)