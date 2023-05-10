Video / Photos: “The Muppets Mayhem” Hollywood Premiere Features Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, More

Last night in Los Angeles, California, at the famous Hollywood Forever Cemetery, Disney+ held an exclusive premiere event for its new series The Muppets Mayhem.

Laughing Place was fortunate enough to attend the event, and upon arriving at the venue it was great to see the Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem tour bus, van, and stage setup (including Animal’s iconic drum riser) in the outside area.

Then it became time to head into the theater for the two-episode screening of The Muppets Mayhem, which was introduced by creators Jeff Yorkes, Adam F. Goldberg, and Bill Barretta.

Watch Disney's "The Muppets Mayhem" Filmmaker Introduction from Premiere Event:

After the screening, which received consistent laughs and applause throughout (and was attended by celebrity guests including “Weird Al” Yankovic, the Muppet performers themselves, and the human stars of the series), the crowd went back outside to the reception area for a concert performance by none other than Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem– with Animal (Eric Jacobson) on drums, Floyd Pepper (Matt Vogel) on Bass, Janice (David Rudman) on guitar, Zoot (voiced by Dave Goelz, who unfortunately could not make it to the premiere) on saxophone, Lips (Peter Linz) on trumpet, and Dr. Teeth (Bill Barretta) on keyboards and vocals.

Watch Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem perform at the Hollywood premiere of "The Muppets Mayhem":

On a personal note, as a literal lifelong Muppet fan, it was amazing to get to see Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem perform live and in person from the front row at this event– not to mention being in the room watching the premiere of the series with the many talented people who helped bring it to life, both in front of the camera and behind it (or below it, as the case may be). And now that I’ve seen the first two episodes, I can’t wait to dive into the rest of The Muppets Mayhem on Disney+ as soon as I get the chance!

More Photos:

The Muppets Mayhem is now streaming in its entirety, exclusively via Disney+.