“The Muppets Mayhem” Original Soundtrack Now Available to Stream

Alongside the premiere of The Muppets Mayhem on Disney+, the official soundtrack is now available on your favorite streaming services.

What’s Happening:

Get ready to have your mind blown, 'cause the Electric Mayhem have just dropped their first-ever album, featuring music from The Muppets Mayhem !

! 17 original songs and covers from the band are included in the soundtrack, in addition to the score by Mick Giacchino.

You can listen to The Muppets Mayhem original soundtrack on many of your favorite streaming services, including: Spotify Apple Music Amazon Music Pandora Deezer

original soundtrack on many of your favorite streaming services, including:

If vinyl is more your style, you can pre-order the soundtrack on vinyl

Check out Bill’s glowing review The Muppets Mayhem, as well as his interviews with both the human and Muppet cast of the series, included below.

All ten episodes of The Muppets Mayhem are now streaming on Disney+.