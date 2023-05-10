“The Muppets Mayhem” Original Soundtrack Now Available to Stream

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

Alongside the premiere of The Muppets Mayhem on Disney+, the official soundtrack is now available on your favorite streaming services.

What’s Happening:

  • Get ready to have your mind blown, 'cause the Electric Mayhem have just dropped their first-ever album, featuring music from The Muppets Mayhem!
  • 17 original songs and covers from the band are included in the soundtrack, in addition to the score by Mick Giacchino.
  • You can listen to The Muppets Mayhem original soundtrack on many of your favorite streaming services, including:

  • All ten episodes of The Muppets Mayhem are now streaming on Disney+.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now