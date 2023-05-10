“The Muppets Mayhem” Original Soundtrack Now Available to Stream

Alongside the premiere of The Muppets Mayhem on Disney+, the official soundtrack is now available on your favorite streaming services.
What’s Happening:
- Get ready to have your mind blown, 'cause the Electric Mayhem have just dropped their first-ever album, featuring music from The Muppets Mayhem!
- 17 original songs and covers from the band are included in the soundtrack, in addition to the score by Mick Giacchino.
- You can listen to The Muppets Mayhem original soundtrack on many of your favorite streaming services, including:
- If vinyl is more your style, you can pre-order the soundtrack on vinyl ahead of its Friday, May 12th release.
- Check out Bill’s glowing review of The Muppets Mayhem, as well as his interviews with both the human and Muppet cast of the series, included below.
- All ten episodes of The Muppets Mayhem are now streaming on Disney+.
