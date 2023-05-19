Photos: Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant Celebrates World Whiskey Day with New Offerings

May 20th is World Whiskey Day and there is no better place to celebrate the occasion in Walt Disney World than Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant. We were lucky enough to be invited out to Raglan Road yesterday to sample some of their new offerings for World Whiskey Day 2023.

First off, you can’t celebrate World Whiskey Day without whiskey. Starting this weekend, Raglan Road is offering the “Us and Them Whisk(e)y Flight.” Consisting of Canadian, American, Irish/American and Scottish whiskeys, this flight offers a wide range of flavors. And while it is being introduced for World Whiskey Day on May 20th, it will be offered on the menu going forward. Priced at $30, this new flight is a great deal (“worth $45 – just sayin’”) for both whiskey lovers and for those who are looking to try something new.

In addition to the new flight, a variety of new dishes have also been introduced to the menu, each one bringing a unique and delicious flavor to the table.

Sure I’m Frittered

Broccoli, corn & chili fritter, sweetcorn puree, jalapeno & fire roasted bell pepper relish

The Cider House Belly

Irish cider glazed spiced pork belly, pickled cabbage slaw, butternut squash and maple puree

That Goat, That Good

Goat cheese terrine salad, pickled beets, candid walnuts, sherry vinegar dressing

Each of these three new appetizers was delicious in its own way and paired nicely with any one of the whiskeys in the new flight.

Of course, Raglan Road’s menu also includes dozens of classic favorites, like the Chicken Pie Do Try, a delicious chicken pot pie.

But of course, no meal is complete without dessert and we got a try a new offering coming to Raglan Road as part of the Flavors of Florida celebration coming to Disney Springs in July.

Sunshine State of Mind

Sweet orange pudding with a touch of lovely whipped cream & and orange butterscotch sauce

This incredible (I mean it. You have to try it.) new dessert will be available at Raglan Road from July 5th through August 13th, in addition to dozens of other offerings around Disney Springs.

If you’re going to be at Walt Disney World for and want to celebrate World Whiskey Day, Raglan Road is the place to be!