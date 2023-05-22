Photos: Marvel Studios’ “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” Hosts Pop-Up Photo Booth at L.A. County Fair

This past weekend at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California, the Walt Disney Company and Marvel Studios partnered to host a pop-up photobooth in promotion of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s recent arrival on home media.

We stopped by the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania booth yesterday (Sunday, May 21st) to check out everything they had to offer.

The Quantumania booth, which was available for two days only during the Fair, featured a photo booth with oversized props reflecting the fun shrinking-and-growing theme of the Ant-Man movies from Marvel Studios. Props included a giant-sized ant, a loaf of bread, a big deck of playing cards, an earbud, a Rubik’s cube, and a large penny. The exterior of the tent-sized booth was decked out with the film’s logo and a few different standees of the Ant-Man and the Wasp characters. There were also displays promoting the Blu-ray and digital releases of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, in addition to a wheel that visitors could spin to win a variety of prizes. We walked away with four different mini-posters promoting the movie, plus a Blu-ray copy and digital download codes for Quantumania. Not a bad deal, considering access to the booth is included with the price of admission to LA County Fair.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is available to purchase right now on Blu-ray, digital, and other formats. The movie stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang / Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne / The Wasp, Michael Douglas as Dr. Hank Pym, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne, Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, Corey Stoll as M.O.D.O.K., and Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, with a cameo appearance by Bill Murray. It was written by Jeff Loveness and directed by Peyton Reed, who has helmed all three Ant-Man movies for Marvel Studios.