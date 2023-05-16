4K/Blu-Ray Review: Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” Packs Gargantuan Picture and Sound Quality in a Small Package

Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe began on February 17th with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The third film in the Ant-Man franchise also creates a trilogy, which is why if you have Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp in your home video collection, the physical media release of this third installment feels like a must-own. The film is now available on Blu-Ray and 4K Ultra-HD and this review covers the “Cinematic Universe Edition,” which includes both formats plus a digital copy.

When Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) creates a device that can look into the Quantum Realm, she unintentionally transports her entire family down to the microscopic universe. Separated in the fall, Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and his daughter must traverse the bizarre landscape of characters to reunite with the rest of their party to get back home. But Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), who has been reluctant to talk about her three decades in the Quantum Realm, is now forced to reunite with the powerful mastermind who resides over this universe – Kang the Conquerer (Jonathan Majors). The entie family, including Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), will have to use every tool in their arsenal if they are to survive this hostile vacation and get back home.

With director Peyton Reed returning to round out the Ant-Man trilogy, plus screenwriter Jeff Loveness writing Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the kind of film you’re guaranteed to watch again in the future. The 4K/Blu-Ray/Digital “Cinematic Universe Edition” includes a light selection of bonus features, but a worthwhile feature-length commentary with Reed and Loveness, who share behind-the-scenes stories, discuss abandoned concepts, and point out some of their favorite Easter Eggs.

Bonus Features

All in the Family (7:28) – Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Michelle Pfeiffer discuss the complex layers and secrets – yet incredibly strong bond of this heroic family.

Formidable Foes (11:36) – Discover how Jonathan Majors, Bill Murray and Corey Stoll bring gravitas to the villains of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Learn more about how Kang brings a Thanos-level threat to this adventure and the larger MCU.

Gag Reel (1:52) – Take a look at some of the fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Deleted Scenes (2:59) – Misleadingly titled, these are actually scenes with uncompleted visual effects so fans can see David Dastmalchian's motion capture performance as Veb. Drink The Ooze (1:51) – Upon entering the Quantum Realm, Scott Lang nervously drinks the ooze. I Have Holes (0:57) – Veb expresses great excitement when he discovers he finally has holes.

Audio Commentary (2:04:29) – Watch the film with audio commentary by director Peyton Reed and writer Jeff Loveness.

Video

Replicating the theatrical 2.39:1 aspect ratio, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania looks stunning on both 4K and Blu-Ray. Surprisingly, the Blu-Ray disc has brighter colors than the 4K, with the Ultra-HD disc feeling more akin to the darker theatrical experience. The 4K version does increase the visibility of fine details, such as the texture on fabrics, and better handles the film’s darkest moments, with blacks feeling particularly inky.

Audio

The primary audio mix on the 4K disc is English 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos, which makes excellent use of the full sound field. Sound effects and score immerse viewers in the Quantum Realm, while the subwoofer is strategically employed during the most action-heavy moments. Other audio options on 4K include a stereo English descriptive audio track, plus Spanish, French, and Japanese 7.1 Dolby Digital Plus. The Blu-Ray disc downgrades the Atmos track to DTS-HDMA, with French and Spanish reduced to 5.1 (Japanese is not offered on this Blu-Ray disc.

Packaging & Design

The 4K Ultra-HD/Blu-Ray/Digital “Marvel Cinematic Universe Edition” of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania comes in a standard black 4K case with disc holders on either side of the interior. Only the 4K disc has artwork. Inserts include a Movies Anywhere digital copy code (with Disney Movie Insiders points) and a flier for Disney Movie Club. The initial pressing includes an embossed, holographic slipcover.

Final Thoughts

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s home video release offers the best available picture and sound quality on 4K Ultra-HD. The bonus features feel light, with most of the making-of experience withheld for the Disney+ exclusive Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, streaming June 14th (the IMAX aspect ratio will also be a Disney+ exclusive). However, the included audio commentary is not to be missed by fans of the behind-the-scenes process.

Purchase Options

