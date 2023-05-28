What’s New This Week – TV + Streaming + Theaters – May 28th – June 3rd

In the mood for something new? Here’s your guide to all of the new TV shows and movies this week, spread across all networks, streamers, and a few nationwide theatrical releases. As always, this week kicks off with my personal top 5. Whatever you choose to watch, I hope you have a great week!

Sunday, May 28th

New TV Shows

Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins – Season 2 Premiere – 7/6c on Oxygen – True-Crime – NR Faith Jenkins, the former criminal prosecutor at the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, breaks down all the gripping details of relationships gone deadly while highlighting the distressing warning signs that were overlooked.

– Season 2 Premiere – 7/6c on Oxygen – True-Crime – NR Silos Baking Competition – Series Premiere – 8/7c on Magnolia – Competition – TV-G Bakers from all over the country to bring their best recipes for the chance to win a grand prize and have their treat featured on the Silos Baking Co. menu.

– Series Premiere – 8/7c on Magnolia – Competition – TV-G

New Movies

Lucky Hearts – 7/6c on UPtv – NR A bespoke makeup manufacturer gets her chance at the big time when she teams with an investment exec to make her products more marketable. But when too much starts to change, will she be able to keep the magic that made her makeup such a success? Perhaps with a dash of love she will!

– 7/6c on UPtv – NR

Monday, May 29th

New TV Shows

Barons – U.S. Premiere – 9/8c on The CW Created by Emmy®-nominated writer Liz Doran (“Doctor Doctor,” “Please Like Me”), Michael Lawrence (“Bra Boys”) and John Molloy (“The Gloaming”), and directed by Shawn Seet (“Reckoning”) in collaboration with iconic surf director Taylor Steele (“Momentum Generation”), BARONS is set at a time of sexual liberation, social disruption, protest and war. The eight-part series captures a unique moment of upheaval and opportunity as a new surfing counterculture collides with the realities of enterprise. Two best friends, inspired by their love for the Australian beach, create what will become rival iconic surf brands. Little do they know that their success will tear them—and their worlds—apart. When their businesses go mainstream, the young rebels and their friends find themselves pulled deep into a world of corporate politics, jealousy, homophobia and racial tension. In selling their dream to the world, they create bitter, lasting rivalries. BARONS is a Micanical Media, 2 Jons and Fremantle Australia production.

– U.S. Premiere – 9/8c on The Curious Case of Natalia Grace – Series Premiere – 9/8c on ID – True-Crime – TV-14 Featuring exclusive bombshell interviews with members of Natalia’s adoptive family including father Michael Barnett and brother Jacob Barnett, as well as relatives, friends, legal experts, and neighbors of Natalia and the Barnett family, THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE offers a never-before-seen glimpse into the Barnett family, Natalia’s identity, Michael Barnett’s October 2022 trial, as well as key insights into new theories and evidence. Unfolding over multiple parts and three consecutive nights on ID, the docuseries presents an unparalleled deep dive into this shocking family saga tracing all the way from Natalia’s birth in Ukraine up to the arrest and subsequent legal proceedings around Michael Barnett on charges of neglect. An unprecedented story THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE is riddled with shocking allegations and explosive revelations.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on ID – True-Crime – TV-14 FDR – Series Premiere – 8/7c on History – Documentary – TV-PG ‘FDR’ is executive produced by world-renowned presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize®-winning, bestselling author Doris Kearns Goodwin, Academy Award®-nominated producer Bradley Cooper, under his production company Lea Pictures, and Academy Award-winning creative production company RadicalMedia, in association with GroupM Motion Entertainment. The new three-night documentary event will provide an epic portrait of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, unpacking how his own fight with polio prepared him for the challenges of leading the United States through the Great Depression and World War II. Based upon Goodwin’s New York Times bestseller, Leadership: In Turbulent Times, viewers will experience a most harrowing, yet heroic time in history when through grit, commitment and shared sacrifice FDR was the right man at the right time to lead the U.S. and the allied nations, projecting confidence in himself and America.

– Series Premiere – 8/7c on History – Documentary – TV-PG Hoarders – Season 13 Premiere – 9/8c on A&E Hoarders, the Emmy-nominated and Critics Choice Television Award-winning series, tackles some of the most extreme and most challenging hoards in North America. Each two-hour episode focuses on someone struggling with hoarding tendencies as they work with experts, friends and family in a race against the clock to help them clean up their homes and reclaim balance in their lives.

– Season 13 Premiere – 9/8c on Motel Rescue – Series Premiere – 8/7c on Magnolia – Lifestyle – TV-G Lindsey Kurowski is hitting the road to help struggling motel owners across America get back on track.

– Series Premiere – 8/7c on Magnolia – Lifestyle – TV-G The Rising – Series Premiere – 8/7c on The CW THE RISING is the story of Neve Kelly (Clara Rugaard), who discovers that she is dead. Understandably, she’s scared and confused by this new (non) existence, but moreover, when she realizes she has been murdered, she’s furious. Determined to find her killer and get justice, she takes advantage of her new supernatural abilities to go where the police can’t and investigate her own death. In doing so, she uncovers deeply buried secrets and is forced to re-examine everything about her life and the people she cared about. With a distinctive tone and visual style, THE RISING is a story about love, justice and the cost of pursuing the truth in a world that wants to keep it hidden.

– Series Premiere – 8/7c on

New Movies

Reality – 10/9c on HBO On June 3, 2017, 25-year-old former American intelligence specialist Reality Winner is confronted by FBI agents arriving at her home to question her suspected role in the mishandling of classified information. Based on true events, the film’s dialogue is directly from the transcript of their tense and transfixing conversation. Written and directed by Tina Satter and based on her 2019 play, “Is This A Room,” the film stars Emmy® nominee Sydney Sweeney (HBO’s “Euphoria” and “The White Lotus”) and debuted to rave reviews at the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival.

– 10/9c on

Tuesday, May 30th

New TV Shows

30 for 30: The American Gladiators – Series Premiere – 8:30/7:30c on ESPN From 1989 to 1996, American Gladiators was one of the most popular syndicated programs in television, a competition show that predated the reality TV era but used many of the same techniques to attract viewers. Every week, “amateur” contestants would go up against a cast of “professional” gladiators in a range of physical competitions, setting up David versus Goliath matchups that were popular with big television audiences but also earned considerable criticism for being “crash TV”. The show’s cast and crew look back on it all, with their memories complicated by regret over what it did to many of the gladiators’ lives. And as the behind-the-scenes story of the series is told, from the beginning of the film, the central, most compelling character of the story is clear: Johnny Ferraro, the creator of American Gladiators, a former Elvis impersonator from Erie, PA who came to Hollywood with a dream of putting the show on screen and ended up with a singular success.

– Series Premiere – 8:30/7:30c on America's Got Talent – Season 18 Premiere – 8/7c on NBC The 18th season of “America’s Got Talent” returns with a new set of aspiring performers looking to compete for the ultimate $1 million prize. Executive producer Simon Cowell returns to the star-studded judging panel with global fashion icon Heidi Klum, renowned comedian Howie Mandel and acclaimed actress and international superstar Sofia Vergara. The dynamic Terry Crews returns as host. This season promises to deliver some of the wildest acts to ever grace the “AGT” stage. “America’s Got Talent” then kicks off six weeks of live shows at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium beginning Tuesday, Aug. 22 (8-10 p.m. ET/PT) on NBC. Results shows will air Wednesday nights (8-9 p.m. ET/PT).

– Season 18 Premiere – 8/7c on Bargain Mansions – Season 5 Premiere – 8/7c on Magnolia – Lifestyle – TV-G For home-restoration expert Tamara Day, theres no such thing as a home thats too big! The Kansas City native specializes in restoring the neglected large homes that others are too scared to take on, bringing them back to life for new families to love.

– Season 5 Premiere – 8/7c on Magnolia – Lifestyle – TV-G Dark Side of the Ring – Season 4 Premiere – 10/9c on Vice – Sports – TV-14 Professional wrestling is the only sport where its stars live in two worlds and balance their in-ring characters with real life. This series examines these complex intersections of fantasy and reality while uncovering wrestling's dark and untold history.

– Season 4 Premiere – 10/9c on Vice – Sports – TV-14 Doubling Down with the Derricos – Season 4 Premiere – 10/9c on TLC – Reality – TV-PG The day-to-day adventures of an energetic and loving young family with 14 children comprising quintuplets, triplets and two sets of twins.

– Season 4 Premiere – 10/9c on TLC – Reality – TV-PG Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge – Series Premiere – 10/9c on NBC New series “Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge” revs up to give passionate car lovers and superfans of Mattel’s Hot Wheels the opportunity of a lifetime – turning a nostalgic car from their past into the life-sized Hot Wheels of their dreams. Hosted by car afficionado Rutledge Wood, each episode will invite two superfans into the Chrome Zone, where they will face off in transforming an ordinary vehicle into an extraordinary Hot Wheels showstopper, inspired by personal stories and pop culture touchstones. Working alongside a team of automotive magicians known as “The Car Pool,” the two superfans will create their designs in high-tech, decked-out garages. The winner of each episode will take home $25,000 and the chance to get into the finale where three lucky finalists will transform another car in hopes of winning a legendary prize – an additional $50,000 and the honor of having their design made into an official Hot Wheels die-cast car. Hosted by Rutledge Wood (“Top Gear US,” “Floor Is Lava”), who will also serve as one of the show’s judges, the 10-episode series will give Hot Wheels® superfans the opportunity of a lifetime – turning a nostalgic car from their past into the life-sized Hot Wheels of their dreams. The season-finale winning creation will spin its wheels by launching as an official Hot Wheels die-cast car.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Detroiters star and Saturday Night Live alum Tim Robinson's hilarious new six-part series, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, pokes fun at life's most bizarre and mundane situations. Viewers will see Robinson and a few of his famous friends navigate awkward workplace drama, host an intervention in a Garfield themed house, talk their way out of a babysitter's fake hit and run, and much more. The series is produced by The Lonely Island.

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Jelly Roll: Save Me – Special – Streaming on Hulu A 38-year-old singer-songwriter named Jelly Roll is taking the country by storm. Unvarnished, raw, authentic. Addressing his own struggles with mental health and addiction, his music and life story are inspiring millions to hold on, get help, and begin to heal. In April, he won three CMT Music Awards including male video of the year. This documentary tells the story of the meteoric rise of the musician and Nashville native: Jelly Roll. Having been incarcerated as a youth and an adult, Jelly Roll now uses his platform to help raise funds for disadvantaged, at-risk youth and works with detention facilities around the country as they inspire positive change in their communities. The film weaves all-access footage of Jelly on the biggest tour of his career as he balances life on the road with his philanthropic work, alongside intimate interviews with friends, family, industry heads, and community voices to reveal a story of hope when the going gets tough.

– Special – Streaming on Real Murders of Orange County – Season 3 Premiere – 9/8c on Oxygen – True-Crime – TV-PG Don’t get distracted by the idyllic weather, the beautiful beaches and luxury homes, Orange County is not immune from its own sordid true crime tales. In the third season of “Real Murders of Orange County," the show explores how even in picturesque, affluent communities, murder can and will permeate their shores.

– Season 3 Premiere – 9/8c on Oxygen – True-Crime – TV-PG The Ride – Series Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video The Ride is an eight-episode docuseries, produced by Kinetic Content, surrounding the world of PBR (Professional Bull Riders). The Ride will give viewers a first-of-its-kind, behind-the-scenes look at one of the world’s fastest-growing sports, and take them into the daily lives of some of its biggest stars, bringing fans closer to the action than ever before. The Ride follows an ensemble cast of bull riders and coaches throughout the PBR Team Series, as they navigate the league’s inaugural 2022 season, budding rivalries, exhilarating highs, and challenging lows of PBR’s newest team-based competition.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

Wednesday, May 31st

New TV Shows

The Cleaner – Series 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on BritBox BAFTA-winner Greg Davies (Taskmaster) returns in this truly arresting comedy. Wicky is a crime scene cleaner. When the detectives are done he moves in, armed with his bleach and scrubbing brushes. In each episode, Wicky encounters many big personalities – all in the wrong place at the wrong time. And as Wicky’s luck would have it, there’s also a pub in desperate need of cleaning up. Written by and starring Greg Davies in collaboration with a series of talented co-writers including Paul Allen, Meg Salter, Barry Castagnola, Ronan Blaney and Mike Wozniak.

– Series 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Drag Me to Dinner – Series Premiere – Streaming on Hulu “Drag Me To Dinner” is a riotous, format-busting, fourth-wall-breaking, unapologetic sendup of traditional reality competition shows! In each episode, two teams of successful drag queens go head-to-head to throw the most fabulous, awe-inspiring, drag-tastical dinner parties of all time, and be crowned champion by our three judges: the multitalented Neil Patrick Harris, drag superstar Bianca Del Rio, and the funny and fabulous Haneefah Wood. Hosted by the hardest-working middle-aged man in show business, dapper NYC legend Murray Hill, each episode has its own unique theme, as revealed by resident expert, life of the party and show producer David Burtka. Teams will focus on multiple criteria: Food & Drink, Design & Decor, and Entertainment & Overall Vibe ­– let the comedic culinary costumed chaos commence!

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Ghost Adventures – Season 27 Premiere – 10/9c on Discovery – Supernatural – TV-PG During the supersized premiere, “Ghost Adventures: Lake of Death”, along the sprawling shores of Lake Mead, an attack by an anxiety-inducing spirit brings Bagans to his knees and fearing for his life. Other stories this season include the team’s investigations of paranormal evidence at locations such as Los Angeles’ Barclay Hotel, whose grisly history rivals that of the infamous Hotel Cecil; California’s first oil boomtown, Mentryville, which is teeming with paranormal chaos; The Commercial Casino and Hotel in Elko, Nevada with a lawless history that now fuels a malevolent energy; and Los Angeles’ peculiar Longfellow-Hastings Octagon House that's brimming with poltergeist activity.

– Season 27 Premiere – 10/9c on Discovery – Supernatural – TV-PG My Strange Arrest – Series Premiere – 10/9c on A&E My Strange Arrest is an in-depth look at the people who were arrested for allegedly committing some of the weirdest, wildest and most bizarre crimes ever. We dig beyond the headlines and the viral videos to take a look at the incidents and consequences, hearing the stories from the accused, the arresting officers and eye witnesses. These are bizarre crimes with real-life ramifications.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on Nancy Drew – Season 4 Premiere – 8/7c on The CW Season four of NANCY DREW begins as Nancy launches a new investigation to find a group of missing bodies from Horseshoe Bay’s cemetery that have been dug up and stolen—or have possibly risen. As Nancy is drawn into this ghostly case, a string of unexplained paranormal crimes leads the Drew Crew to believe that the literal sins of the town’s past have returned to haunt the living. Meanwhile, Nancy struggles with yearning for Ace, the man she loves. But when a slow-burning attraction begins between Nancy and the son of Ryan Hudson’s newest enemy, Nancy must decide whether this love interest is worth the ire of both her father and Ace—whose own heart may also be tempted by a new relationship. Nancy’s exploits this season will bring the Drew Crew numerous standalone cases, stunning twists, humor, and unexpected romances as they are drawn into a season-long mystery unlike any they have had to solve before. When Nancy’s efforts to protect her seaside hometown from the sins of its past backfire, she must do the unthinkable to save her friends from both the supernatural and earthbound threats coming for them—and it could cost her everything, and everyone, she’s ever loved.

– Season 4 Premiere – 8/7c on Sistas – Season 6 Prmeiere – 9/8c on BET – Dramedy – TV-14 Written, directed and executive produced by Tyler Perry, "Sistas" follows a group of single black women as they navigate the ups and downs of modern life, which includes careers, friendships, romances, and even social media. The comedy-drama series features Andi Barnes, an ambitious divorce lawyer, Danni King, a funny and fearless airport employee, Karen Mott, a street-smart hair salon owner, and Sabrina Hollins, a smart and stylish bank teller. The TV show takes viewers on a roller coaster ride of emotions and moments that epitomize "squad goals."

– Season 6 Prmeiere – 9/8c on BET – Dramedy – TV-14

New Movies

Mixed by Erry – Streaming on Netflix Smuggling self-made mixtapes in 1980s Naples, an aspiring DJ and his two brothers become surprisingly powerful record producers wanted by the law.

– Streaming on

Thursday, June 1st

New TV Shows

The Dead Files – Season 15 Premiere – 9/8c on Travel – Supernatural – TV-PG Physical medium, Amy Allan, and retired NYPD homicide detective, Steve DiSchiavi, are a paranormal team like no other. Combining their unique skills to solve unexplained paranormal phenomena in haunted locations across America.

– Season 15 Premiere – 9/8c on Travel – Supernatural – TV-PG iCarly – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Paramount+ In the highly anticipated new season, adulting continues to be complicated for Carly and her friends. Carly and Freddie struggle to redefine their relationship (#Creddie), Spencer seeks a return to his roots, and Harper’s reunion with an old rival leads to an unexpected outcome.

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Many legendary realms have suddenly combined into one, but their union is unstable. A Spinjitzu Ninja Master must train a new generation of heroes to help find Elemental Dragons who can save the planet before the forces of evil use the same dragon energy to destroy this new world.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on A Time to Kill – Season 6, Part 2 Premiere – 9/8c on ID – True-Crime – TV-14 Determined investigators must piece together the final hours of a victim's life to reconstruct the timeline, unlock the motive, and ultimately close in on the killer.

– Season 6, Part 2 Premiere – 9/8c on ID – True-Crime – TV-14

New Movies

A Beautiful Life – Streaming on Netflix Elliott, a young fisherman with an extraordinary voice, gets the chance of a lifetime when he is discovered by the successful high-profile music manager, Suzanne. Suzanne soon pairs Elliott with her estranged daughter and music producer, Lilly. On his way to becoming a star, struggles from the past threaten not only his big breakthrough, but also the budding love with Lilly.

– Streaming on

Friday, June 2nd

New TV Shows

Deadloch – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video From the wickedly funny minds of Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan comes the eight-part crime comedy, Deadloch. The Tasmanian town of Deadloch, a once sleepy seaside hamlet, is left reeling when a local man turns up dead on the beach. Two female detectives are thrown together to solve the case: Fastidious local Senior Sergeant Dulcie Collins and a rough as guts blow in from Darwin, Senior Investigator Eddie Redcliffe along with their overeager junior constable Abby. As the town prepares to launch the annual arts, food and culture event – Winter Feastival – the trio have to put their differences aside and work together to find the killer.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Guy's All-American Road Trip – Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on Food – Reality – TV-G Guy Fieri, his wife, Lori, and his sons, Hunter and Ryder, load up their RV to hit the road, along with a caravan of campers full of family and friends, for a road trip they will never forget.

– Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on Food – Reality – TV-G Love ALLways – Series Premiere – Streaming on Paramount+ Over 10 episodes, bachelorette Lexi Paloma is freed from typical dating show gender norms as she sets out to find true love. But what’s love without a little friendly competition? As she narrows down her pool of contestants of all genders, some start falling for one another, causing a spiral of drama, betrayal, passion and jealousy. Throughout the process, Lexi is assisted by two professional relationship gurus, Spicy Mari and Anthony Recenello, who also serve as mentors to their teams of potential suitors. Not only are the daters competing for a chance at love, but the relationship gurus are also going toe-to-toe to see whose protégé gets chosen.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Manifest – Season 4, Part 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix In the aftermath of Angelina unleashing a devastating volcanic fissure, the passengers face severe scrutiny in a world fueled by 828er hate, no longer free to solve their own Callings without constant supervision by the unscrupulous 828 Registry. A mysterious accident delivers ominous warnings on a biblical scale that will further jeopardize the livelihood of all the passengers. As Michaela grieves the loss of her beloved husband Zeke, she must team up with her old flame Jared to find new methods to investigate Callings. Meanwhile, Ben and Saanvi attempt to collaborate with the Registry authorities, which only leads to dire results for the passengers. Miraculously, a mythological event reactivates Cal’s sapphire-laden dragon scar, offering a glimmer of hope for the 828ers to survive the rapidly approaching Death Date. But Angelina’s nefarious sapphire powers continue to wreak havoc, leading to a struggle between good and evil down to their very last day in this most terrifying, suspenseful and joyous chapter of the Manifest story.

– Season 4, Part 2 Premiere – Streaming on Painting with John – Season 3 Premiere – 11/10c on HBO Cult-favorite musician, actor, director, painter, and The Lounge Lizards founder John Lurie returns to HBO for a third season of PAINTING WITH JOHN. A fireside chat that seems to constantly plummet into delightful mayhem, each of the half-hour episodes finds the artist enhancing his intricate watercolor techniques while reflecting on life lessons big and small. The series combines Lurie’s irreverent point-of-view with dynamic captures of his paintings and original music, vivid retellings of his wildest memories, and even some of his luminary toast.

– Season 3 Premiere – 11/10c on Queen of the Universe – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Paramount+ QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE follows the world’s most talented drag queens as they battle it out for global domination, and countries go head-to-head spotlighting their top talent. Each episode will feature the world’s fiercest queens singing live as they debut a new musical performance in front of a studio audience and the Pop Diva Panel of judges in the hopes of being crowned the “Queen of the Universe.” This season, global superstar Mel B joins the returning judges, including platinum-selling recording artist, three-time Emmy®-winning producer and judge of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Michelle Visage; multi-Emmy and GRAMMY® nominee Vanessa Williams; and American drag superstar Trixie Mattel.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Searching for Soul Food – Series Premiere – Streaming on Hulu “Searching for Soul Food” follows rock star celebrity chef Alisa Reynolds as she discovers what soul food looks like around the world. As she seeks out the food, she’ll also explore the stories, the people, and the traditions of each place she visits, bringing her own flavor right along with her. The international journey finds Chef Reynolds exploring the culinary worlds of Mississippi, Oklahoma, Appalachia, South Africa, Italy, Jamaica, Peru and Los Angeles.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Vortex – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix After reconnecting with his dead wife through a glitch in virtual reality, a police officer tries to negate the mysterious accident that cost her life.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on With Love – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video With Love is a romantic dramedy centered on siblings Lily and Jorge Diaz as they navigate big life changes and rely on their equally big family to get them through. Following her whirlwind romance with Santiago, Lily decides to focus all her energy on a personal journey of self-love by growing her makeup styling business and looking into homeownership. But when both Santiago and Nick profess their feelings for her, Lily wrestles with what is best for her future. Meanwhile Jorge begins to question whether he and Henry are truly compatible. When he meets Henry’s proud Texan parents, he can’t decide whether the relationship is a fairy tale or a nightmare.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

The Boogeyman – Exclusively in Theaters High school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister Sawyer are reeling from the recent death of their mother and aren’t getting much support from their father, Will, a therapist who is dealing with his own pain. When a desperate patient unexpectedly shows up at their home seeking help, he leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds on the suffering of its victims.

– The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango – 9/8c on HMM – TV-PG Constance Bailey is a no-nonsense detective who prefers to work alone. When a high-profile CEO is murdered on the eve of his company’s corporate event in Malta – a high stakes ballroom competition between senior executives – Detective Bailey is sent undercover as one of the contestants. The only problem? She can’t dance. To convincingly compete, she must team up with charismatic and free-spirited performer Sebastian Moore. But with a killer on the loose and a growing list of suspects, it’s going to take more than a little fancy footwork to solve this case. Starring Lacey Chabert and Will Kemp.

– 9/8c on HMM – TV-PG Rich in Love 2 – Streaming on Netflix In the new production, the couple Paula (Giovanna Lancellotti) and Teto (Danilo Mesquita) will face difficulties and will have to learn to deal with turbulence in the way. Paula goes after her dreams and resumes her work as a volunteer doctor, going into another mission with an indigenous community in Amazon. Teto, conversely, tries to convince his partners to establish his tomato cooperative in a village in the region, but in order to save the company from bankruptcy and win Paula's heart back, he must definitely overcome his spoiled habits and deal with the interests of a powerful farmer.

– Streaming on Shooting Stars – Streaming on Peacock Shooting Stars, based on the book by LeBron James and the Pulitzer Prize winning author of Friday Night Lights, Buzz Bissinger, is the inspiring origin story of a basketball superhero, revealing how LeBron James and his childhood friends become the #1 high school team in the country, launching James’s breathtaking career as a four-time NBA Champion, two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

– Streaming on Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Exclusively in Theaters Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters the Spider Society, a team of Spider-People charged with protecting the Multiverse’s very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must set out on his own to save those he loves most. Anyone can wear the mask – it’s how you wear it that makes you a hero.

–

Saturday, June 3rd

New TV Shows

Act Your Age – Series Premiere – 8/7c on Bounce – Comedy – NR Bernadette, Keisha, and Angela are making the rest of their lives the best of their lives as roommates in a penthouse Bernadette owns in the DMV. This comedy looks at what it means to be a woman in the prime of her life trying to find love, parenting adult children, living with friends, and redefining what it means to ACT YOUR AGE.

– Series Premiere – 8/7c on Bounce – Comedy – NR TLC Forever – Special – 8/7c on Lifetime “TLC Forever” chronicles the journey of the top selling American female group of all-time who led the way with their music, their message and their style. Executive-produced by Academy Award-winning and Emmy Award-Winning director Roger Ross Williams (“The Apollo”) and his production company with Emmy Award-winning producer Geoff Martz, One Story Up, this special will document the group’s powerful, emotional journey and their survival against all odds as T-Boz and Chilli tell their story for the first time in a feature documentary. The special will be directed by Matt Kay.

– Special – 8/7c on Vacation House Rules – Season 4 Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Lifestyle – NR Real estate expert and contractor Scott McGillivray shows homeowners how to unlock their vacation property's full rental potential. He offers tips on how to transform the most neglected and unlivable of spaces into showstopping pieces of paradise.

– Season 4 Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Lifestyle – NR

New Movies

Wedding Season – 8/7c on Hallmark Journalist Trish is on back-to-back bridesmaid duty for her three best friends. Finding herself without a date, she pairs up with photographer Ryan, the brother of her best friend. Starring Stephanie Bennett and Casey Deidrick.

– 8/7c on

This Week’s New Additions on Disney+

Wednesday, May 31 Firebuds

Friday, June 2 Pride from Above



Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now

