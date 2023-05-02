TV Review – 30 for 30’s “The American Gladiators Documentary” is Completely Wild in All the Best Ways

ESPN’s 30 for 30 documentaries cover some of the most well known sports stories histories. They also cover some of the lesser known sports stories and sometimes, those are the most fascinating ones. That’s exactly the case with the latest addition to the series, The American Gladiators Documentary.

The American Gladiators Documentary, a two-part 30 for 30 ESPN film directed by Ben Berman takes an unconventional approach to the epic tale of the famed reality-competition show. From its humble beginnings in small-town Erie, PA to international stardom, the show’s most charismatic figures finally tell their stories. But what begins as a traditional sports documentary soon gives way to bigger themes of greed, divergent narratives, and ultimately questions how history itself is written.

American Gladiators was a simple show. Average people took on world-class athletes in a series of wacky, violent games for a chance at glory. The story behind the show however, is anything but simple. The story of the creation of American Gladiators is one of deceit, betrayal and more twists and turns than a Christopher Nolan movie. The story branches out in so many different directions and this documentary covers them all.

And it does so with a very unconventional approach. Berman does not shy away from the story behind the story or the story branching off of that story. He taps into every emotion possible while telling those stories. The audience will find itself smiling from ear to ear one moment, on the verge of tears the next, only to be laughing out loud seconds later.It plays, at times, like a movie more than it does a documentary.

With so many people involved in the creation of the show, there are obviously going to be a lot of different versions of the story being told. But of course, the ones the audience is sure to be most interested in, ar the ones told by the gladiators themselves. Without getting into details or specifics, this documentary tells some truly heartbreaking stories. It feels silly because of the original subject matter on which this documentary focuses, but it becomes difficult mot to be moved by the stories of these once incredible athletes and what they went through to be a part of pop culture history.

And yet, this documentary is also wildly funny at times. Berman certainly tells the story with a sense of humor and the story is so incredibly absurd that it just repeatedly generates natural comedy. It also helps that, for the most part, those who were willing to tell their story or their side of the story for this documentary are entertainers of some kind who are more than willing to make a joke or two about what they’ve been through.

If there is any downside to this documentary at all, it would be that it jumps around the timeline a bit in the early going. In the first half hour or so, it’s a bit tough to see exactly where this story it going to go. It does settle in after a while and that’s when the ball really gets rolling and this incredibly complex story starts to unfurl.

Perhaps the greatest thing about this documentary though is just how comprehensive it is. The level of investigative journalism at play here almost seems as though it should be used for something so much more important than this. But that is the beauty of this documentary. This unbelievably comprehensive storytelling and unparalleled investigative work, is not being used for some world-changing story. It’s being used for American Gladiators, and that sums up the energy of this documentary.

Overall, The American Gladiators Documentary is as entertaining as the show itself. This is an unbelievable story behind a moment in pop culture and it is beautiful that it gets to be told in this way. Whether you are hoping to laugh, cry and be placed on the edge of your seat, or you simply want some nostalgia and to see some old clips from a show you watched growing up, The American Gladiators Documentary is going to deliver.

The American Gladiators Documentary premieres on ESPN on May 30th, with part two following on May 31st.