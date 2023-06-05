Fun.com Spotlight: Exclusive Mickey Mouse Pride Loungefly

Happy Pride Month Disney fans! As the summer season approaches and colorful fashions debut for Pride month and beyond, Fun.com is joining the festivities with a new exclusive Loungefly mini backpack featuring Mickey Mouse! Best of all a portion of the proceeds from the bag will be donated to GLSEN that supports LGBTQ+ youth.

Guess what? It’s time for another merchandise spotlight focusing on our friends at Fun.com! Like many other businesses, they’re celebrating Pride Month with an exclusive Disney Loungefly that’s as colorful as they come. In anticipation of the launch, they sent us a bag to check out for ourselves and yes, it’s as fun as you’d imagine!

Inspired by the current Pride Flag, this bag features eleven (!) colorful stripes to represent the whole of the LGBTQ+ community and this simple pattern covers all sides of the bag. Mickey Mouse’s smiling face is popping up over the traditional front zip pocket where his signature buttons have been added for the full Mickey Mouse aesthetic. Let’s take a look!

Mickey Mouse Pride Loungefly

If you didn’t know, Fun.com and their sister site Halloween Costumes feature a variety of awesome products that are designed with fans in mind, but their best offerings are their exclusives. Like many other retailers, they’ve teamed up with Loungefly for a mini backpack style that’s unique to them and their latest look arrives just in time for Pride Month. Fans of both brands will instantly be drawn to this rainbow striped bag showcasing everyone’s favorite mouse, Mickey.

The backpack is in the traditional Loungefly style with a zipper opening on the top that gives access to the main body of the bag. There are two small pockets on the sides with one featuring the Disney | Loungefly medallion, and a zip pouch on the front for extra storage. As always, there are adjustable straps (unlike some exclusives these are the standard padded style) and a matching lining.

While the exterior pattern is quite simple, the lining is covered in Mickey Mouse heads that are colored like the various Pride Flags such as bisexual, lesiban, transgender, non-binary and more. All of these are presented against a light grey background which allows them to truly pop!

The mini backpack is the standard size (9" wide, 10.5" high, 4.5" deep) Loungefly and features the same quality that fans have come to love. I continue to be impressed by the stitching, smooth operation of zippers and adjustable strap sliders that the brand has perfected. Plus, with so many colors featured here (count ‘em: brown, black, red, orange, yellow, green, dark blue, purple, pink, white, and bright blue) this bag will go with everything in your closet!

The Mickey Mouse Pride Loungefly is not only a great addition to your Disney collection, but it’s also a way to support the non-profit, GLSEN. From now through December 31, 2023, Fun.com will donate 10% of the purchase price from each sale of these bags to GLSEN. GLSEN was founded in 1990 by a group of teachers and their mission is to create safe and inclusive environments for LGBTQ+ youth in K-12 education.

Disney fans will find this Mickey Mouse Pride Loungefly available now exclusively on Fun.com and sells for $79.99.

Disney Loungefly Rainbow Mickey Pride Mini Backpack | Exclusively Licensed Backpack

