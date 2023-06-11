What’s New This Week – TV + Streaming + Theaters – June 11-17

In the mood for something new? Here’s your guide to all of the new TV shows and movies this week, spread across all networks, streamers, and a few nationwide theatrical releases. As always, this week kicks off with my personal top 5. Whatever you choose to watch, I hope you have a great week!

Top 5 of the Week

The Full Monty When: Wednesday, June 14th on Hulu What: An eight-part series set 25 years after the hit film of the same name.

Pretty Freekin Scary Thursday, June 15th at 9/8c on Disney Channel What: A teenager inherits two sidkicks from the underworld in this new Disney comedy series.

Elemental When: Friday, June 16th exclusively in Theaters What: Pixar’s opposites attract romantic comedy about characters made of fire, water, earth, and wind.

The Flash When: Friday, June 16th exclusively in Theaters What: DC multiverses collide when Michael Keaton’s Batman gets pulled into a time-traveling adventure.

Stan Lee When: Friday, June 16th on Disney+ What: A documentary about the legendary Marvel



Sunday, June 11th

New TV Shows

53rd Annual Los Angeles Pride Parade – Special – 11 am/10c – Streaming on Hulu The 53rd annual Los Angeles Pride Parade is back, live from Hollywood! With 150,000 spectators, the parade features hundreds of marchers, colorful floats, surprise celebrity guests and special presentations alongside KABC’s Ellen Leyva, Karl Schmid, Christiane Cordero and Eric Resendiz.

76th Annual Tony Awards – Special – 8/7c on CBS THE 76TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS® will feature showstopping performances from the casts of Tony Award nominated best musicals and revivals, including "Camelot"; "Into the Woods"; "& Juliet"; "Kimberly Akimbo"; "New York, New York"; "Parade"; "Shucked"; "Some Like It Hot"; and "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street." Also, the show will feature performances from Joaquina Kalukango, the winner of the 2022 Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical; the cast of "A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical"; the cast of "Funny Girl"; and a special performance for the 2023 Special Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre recipients, Joel Grey and John Kander.

– Special – 8/7c on

New Movies

Written in the Stars – 7/6c on UPtv – NR A skeptic magazine writer teams up with an astrology guru for an article on a local meteor shower festival.

– 7/6c on UPtv – NR

Monday, June 12th

New TV Shows

Hey Yahoo! – Series Premiere – 8/7c on GSN – Game Show – NR In “Hey Yahoo!” two teams of three players each compete to guess what millions of people are searching for on Yahoo Search. Contestants are given the first half of a search, and then have to fill-in-the-blank based on what they think America is searching for. At the end of three rounds, the team with the most money wins and will go on to the bonus round for a chance to win $10,000.

– Series Premiere – 8/7c on GSN – Game Show – NR

Tuesday, June 13th

New TV Shows

Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact – Special – Streaming on Netflix In Amy Schumer's newest comedy special Emergency Contact, she delivers another hilariously relatable and uncensored commentary about her life.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta – Season 11 Premiere – 8/7c on MTV – Reality – TV-14 Love & Hip Hop Atlanta follows the lives of Atlanta's hip-hop elite as they juggle both their professional and personal lives.

– Season 11 Premiere – 8/7c on MTV – Reality – TV-14

Wednesday, June 14th

New TV Shows

Assembled: The Making of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Disney+ Join cast and crew as they delve deep into the creation of "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania." Combining immersive behind-the-scenes footage with candid interviews, Assembled reveals how an incredible new world was brought to the screen.

The Big D – Series Premiere – 10/9c on USA – Reality – TV-14 USA Network says "I do" to six divorced couples as they meet in Costa Rica for a second chance at love. Hosted by dating show successfuls JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rogers, "The Big D" invites divorced couples into a tropical villa where they will pursue a second chance at love by dating the other divorcees in the house. Some romance hopefuls look to rekindle with their ex while others are eager to find a connection elsewhere. No matter the motive, there's a shared desire to find closure and a guarantee for drama as they watch their exes form new bonds. In each episode, Fletcher, Rogers and resident relationship expert Dr. Jada guide the divorcees through their search for romance, overseeing revealing relationship "ex-ercises" designed to help the singles form connections, make peace with their former partners and finally overcome the issues keeping them from getting back in the game. Winning an "ex-ercise" will lead to a romantic date and safety from the upcoming elimination.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on USA – Reality – TV-14 The Full Monty – Series Premiere – Streaming on Hulu Twenty-five years later, we join our original band of Monty men and women in Sheffield for a funny and uplifting story of friendship and community triumphing over adversity. Gaz, Dave and our Northern heroes have settled into a new way of living. Gaz is navigating relationships and escapades with his grown-up police officer son, Nathan, and rebel-teenage daughter, Destiny. Dave and his wife, Jean, now work at the same school and are dealing with some big issues both in and out of the classroom. Lomper and Dennis are married and trying to keep their dwindling, cheekily named Big Baps café afloat. And Horse is simply struggling to make ends meet amidst a crumbling welfare system. Meanwhile, our gentlemanly Gerald plows on in his job at a construction firm. With an entourage of exciting new characters, reconnect and follow the gang in the heartwarming, all-new “The Full Monty.”

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Our Planet II – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix From the Emmy Award-winning team behind Planet Earth and Our Planet comes Our Planet II. At any given moment on planet Earth, billions of animals are on the move. Captured with spectacular and innovative cinematography, Our Planet II unravels the mysteries of how and why animals migrate to reveal some of the most dramatic and compelling stories in the natural world.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Pupstruction – Series Premiere – Disney Junior – Animation – TV-G Disney Branded Television’s “Pupstruction” is an imaginative and vibrant animated series that follows the adventures of the Pupstruction team — a doggone hard-working construction crew that ranges from some of the brawniest breeds to irresistibly cute and playful puppies. Phinny, the crew leader, is an innovative young corgi who dreams up some of the biggest and wildest ideas to help his town of Petsburg. The other members of Pupstruction are Luna, a comically spontaneous sheepdog; Roxy, a can-do rottweiler; and Tank, a lovable, snack-obsessed mastiff. Although Phinny might be the smallest pup on the crew, he proves that you don’t need big paws to have big ideas. Together, the Pupstruction crew uses mud, sweat, drool and plenty of heart to build and create. Geared towards kids ages 2-7, each episode features two 11-minute stories that highlight themes of teamwork, family, community, creative problem-solving and the importance of imaginative play.

– Series Premiere – Disney Junior – Animation – TV-G The Surrogacy – U.S. Premeire – Streaming on Netflix A woman rents her womb to a powerful family of Mexican business people to save her father's life. After her delivery, she wakes up in a hospital where she is given a baby who was born with a physical disability. Years later, her life will confront her again with that moment to discover the truth.

– U.S. Premeire – Streaming on Temptation Island – Season 5 Premiere – 9/8c on USA – Reality – TV-14 Four couples at a crossroads try “single life” to decide if they should ultimately stay together.

– Season 5 Premiere – 9/8c on USA – Reality – TV-14 The Wonder Years – Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on ABC Inspired by the beloved award-winning series of the same name, “The Wonder Years” is an original coming-of-age comedy that tells the story of the Williams family during the late 1960s, spotlighting the ups and downs of growing up in a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, and the friendship, laughter and lessons along the way.

– Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on

New Movies

How Do You Measure a Year? – 9/8c on HBO For 17 years, filmmaker Jay Rosenblatt filmed his daughter Ella on her birthday in the same spot, asking her the same questions. In just 29 minutes, we watch her grow from a toddler to a young woman with all the beautiful and sometimes awkward stages in between. Each phase is captured fleetingly but makes an indelible mark. Her responses to her father’s questions are just a backdrop for a deeper story of parental love, acceptance, and ultimately, independence.

– 9/8c on

Thursday, June 15th

New TV Shows

60 Days In – Season 8 Premiere – 9/8c on A&E “60 Days In” follows seven brave participants as they go undercover in North Carolina’s Pitt County Detention Center on a mission to evoke change. After an inmate recently overdosed from drugs and much of her command staff retiring, Sheriff Dance is looking to make sure the new team and protocols they have in place are providing the proper groundwork to keep the jail a safe place for both inmates and staff. Once embedded in the facility, the participants quickly realize that the conditions are too much to bear, forcing Sheriff Dance to take drastic measures to save the program.

Booked: First Day In – Series Premiere – 10/9c on A&E “Booked: First Day In” follows arrested individuals through America’s booking process, offering an extraordinary look at the most unusual, bizarre and often tense bookings. Every day in America around 25,000 people are arrested and booked into jail, each one-hour episode will follow the story of an arrestee, with their permission, as they move through the system and recount what ultimately led them to their time in jail. From petty offenses to serious crimes, viewers will be taken on a harrowing adventure while they watch the arrestees throughout the booking process.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on Dragons: The Nine Realms – Season 6 Premiere – Streaming on Hulu Peacock Now that the dragon secret has been revealed to ICARIS, having rambunctious dragons in town is a big adjustment for everyone, especially Tom as he struggles to maintain peace and live up to his legacy as the Dragon Whisperer. The Riders discover a new Giant Realm that changes their perspective as they meet some of the biggest dragons in the Hidden World. Someone is mining Dragonsite and putting dragons in harm's way and Tom and the Riders have to figure out who it is, and Buzzsaw goes all in, targeting Thunder with his most nefarious plot yet, one that puts our loveable hero dragon's very life in jeopardy.

– Season 6 Premiere – Streaming on Look Into My Eyes – Series Premiere – 10/9c on Sundance – True-Crime – NR Part of the True Crime Story franchise — Look Into My Eyes explores the story of Dr. George Kenney and his fall from grace after 10 years as a beloved principal at North Port High School in Florida where he practiced hypnosis on students. In 2011, three teenage students died after a series of suspicious events. When a local media story questioned his involvement, the case exploded into global news.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on Sundance – True-Crime – NR Gabriel Union: My Journey to 50 – Special – Streaming on BET+ – Lifestyle – NR Gabrielle Union is celebrating her 50th trip around the sun with an epic, continental journey through Africa, from the island of Zanzibar to the coast of Ghana to the parks of Namibia and the nightlife of South Africa.

– Special – Streaming on BET+ – Lifestyle – NR Outchef'd – Season 2 Premiere – 9:30/8:30c on Food – Competition – TV-G Confident home cooks who think they are arriving for an audition get the surprise of their lives when they find out they're actually about to begin a head-to-head competition against a world-class chef.

– Season 2 Premiere – 9:30/8:30c on Food – Competition – TV-G Pretty Freekin Scary Disney Channel Fourteen-year-old Frankie Ripp had a perfect life — a great family, an annoying little brother, a popular boyfriend and a BFF she could always count on. However, her life took a surprising turn after an unfortunate incident. After some heated debate in the Underworld with the Grim Reaper herself, Frankie is forced to navigate life with her new Underworld guardians, Pretty and Scary, in the most challenging setting of all … middle school. Pretty freekin scary, huh?

Project Runway – Season 20 Premiere – 8/7c on Bravo – Competition – TV-PG Project Runway is a reality competition where fashion designers fight for their big break in the fashion industry. Designers compete in weekly challenges, presenting their work on the runway.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Paramount+ In season two of STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, under the command of Captain Christopher Pike, confronts increasingly dangerous stakes, explores uncharted territories and encounters new life and civilizations. The crew will embark on personal journeys that will continue to test their resolve and redefine their destinies. Facing friends and enemies both new and familiar, their adventures will unfold in surprising ways never seen before on any "Star Trek" series.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Swiping America – Series Premiere – Streaming on Max This sexy and true to life rom-doc dating series, SWIPING AMERICA, follows a group of diverse singles from New York City (Ashleigh, Kesun, Kris, Reagan) on an introspective, eight-city dating app journey, as they explore personal issues around sex, relationships, love and connection. Each episode finds the group in a new American city (Asheville, NC; Miami, FL; Austin, TX; New Orleans, LA; Santa Fe, NM; Boulder, CO; Seattle, WA; and Honolulu, HI), as producers swipe through possible matches and curate blind dates for them. While forging a special friendship with each other over the course of the season, their journey culminates in Hawaii, where they hand-pick their best match from the season and ultimately decide whether their relationship can go the distance.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Villains of Valley View – Season 2 Premiere – 8/7c on Disney Channel When teenage supervillain Havoc (Isabella Pappas) stands up to the head of the League of Villains, her family is forced to change their identities and relocate to a sleepy Texas suburb. With the help of her effervescent new neighbor Hartley (Kayden Muller-Janssen), Havoc — going incognito as Amy — must somehow hide her superpowers and quell her villainous nature in favor of something she and the rest of her family have fought against all their lives: being normal.

– Season 2 Premiere – 8/7c on

New Movies

Jagged Mind – Streaming on Hulu When Billie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) starts dating a mysterious new girlfriend (Shannon Woodward), she suffers blackouts and strange visions that feel like she’s living the same moments of her life over and over.

Pocket Dial Murder – 8/7c on LMN – NR Stacey receives a pocket dial from her husband, Jeff, where she hears the sudden death of a woman on the other end. When Jeff comes home and says he lost his phone she doesn't know what to think. Could Stacey be married to a murderer? Stars Kirsten Comerford, Steve Byers, and Erica Anderson.

– 8/7c on LMN – NR

Friday, June 16th

New TV Shows

The Grand Tour: Eurocrash – Season 5, Part 1 – Streaming on Prime Video Jeremy, Richard and James have a problem. Every country they want to visit is either a trouble hotspot, or has banned them from entering. So instead, they head to Central Europe, on a road trip nobody has ever thought of, in cars nobody would ever dream of using. This epic 1400-mile journey, in an outrageous Japanese Al Capone gangster car, a pickup that thinks it’s a convertible, and G 75 year old American micro mini, takes them from Gdańsk in Poland through Slovakia, Hungary, on to their final destination of the stunning Lake Bled in Slovenia. In Poland they cause havoc at a spectacular motor race featuring Soviet made Formula 1 cars, before heading to the actual prison camp where the Great Escape took place. In Kraków they recruit, a famous Formula 1 world champion to the team, before heading to Slovakia to sample a stunning Eastern European hypercar, a hidden racing Škoda classic, and the world’s most advanced flying car.

– Season 5, Part 1 – Streaming on Hoffman Family Gold – Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on Discovery – Reality – TV-PG This new season reveals the ups and downs of a true multi-generational family business and the tumultuous battle between father and son to see who can mine the most gold from the same piece of ground. After last season’s difficulties, highlighted by fierce weather conditions, broken equipment, and an inexperienced crew unable to work the rich paydirt, “Gold Rush” legend Hoffman returns to Alaska’s Mammoth Valley Mine with a plan to unearth 1,000 ounces of gold to turn a profit and pay off his $750,000 of debt. He also brings his son, Hunter, his father, Jack, a handpicked, trustworthy crew, a fleet of new equipment and the necessary grit to keep the gold coming week after week. However, there’s a new challenge at the mine site this season: Hunter. Todd’s son is tired of taking orders from his father and he’ll stop at nothing to prove he has the experience and skills to successfully run his own mine site, despite the overwhelming pressures. Hunter goes all in this season as he attempts to out-mine his dad. Tensions will soar as the Hoffman’s father/son conflict plays out in a high-stakes showdown – all while they battle brush fires, floods, wild animals, and an early Alaska winter. Relationships will be put to the ultimate test as viewers learn if the Hoffman familial bond is worth its weight in gold.

– Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on Discovery – Reality – TV-PG Lovely Little Farm – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ “Lovely Little Farm” follows sisters Jill and Jacky as they love and nurture all the animals on their farm nestled in lavender fields. Being a young farmer isn’t easy, but every day brings these sisters adventure and a chance to grow. The live-action animated hybrid uses the latest computer-generated technology, working with Industrial Light and Magic, to bring the series to life.

Morimoto's Sushi Master – Series Premiere – Streaming on The Roku Channel – Competition – NR Morimoto's Sushi Master features renowned chef and restauranter Masaharu Morimoto as head judge of a cooking competition centered on the world's most popular cuisine: sushi. Hosted by Lyrica Okano (Marvel's Runaways).

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Roku Channel – Competition – NR Outlander – Season 7 Premiere – 8/7c on STARZ Outlander spans the genres of romance, science-fiction, history and adventure in one epic tale. It follows the story of Claire Randall, a married combat nurse from 1945, who is mysteriously swept back in time to 1743 Scotland. When forced to marry Jamie Fraser, a chivalrous young Scottish warrior, Claire's heart is torn between two vastly different men in two irreconcilable lives.

– Season 7 Premiere – 8/7c on

New Movies

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King – Streaming on Netflix The popular comic Black Clover, which has been published in Weekly Shonen Jump (Shueisha) and has sold over 17 million copies, will be made into a movie for the first time! The story of the movie will be an original story not depicted in the comics. The film will be supervised by Yūki Tabata, the author of the original manga, and will tell the story of the Wizard King, which was not revealed in the original manga. In a world where magic is everything, Asta, a boy who was born with no magic, aims to become the "Wizard King," to overcome adversity, prove his power, and keep his oath with his friends.

– Streaming on The Blackening – Exclusively in Theaters The Blackening centers around a group of Black friends who reunite for a Juneteenth weekend getaway only to find themselves trapped in a remote cabin with a twisted killer. Forced to play by his rules, the friends soon realize this ain’t no motherf****** game. Directed by Tim Story (Ride Along, Think Like A Man, Barbershop) and co-written by Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip, Harlem) and Dewayne Perkins (The Amber Ruffin Show, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), The Blackening skewers genre tropes and poses the sardonic question: if the entire cast of a horror movie is Black, who dies first?

Elemental – Exclusively in Theaters Disney and Pixar’s “Elemental,” an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in. Directed by Peter Sohn, produced by Denise Ream, and featuring the voices of Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie as Ember and Wade, respectively, “Elemental” releases on June 16, 2023.

– Extraction 2 – Streaming on Netflix Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake in EXTRACTION 2, the sequel to Netflix's blockbuster action film EXTRACTION. After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.

– Streaming on The Flash – Exclusively in Theaters Worlds collide when the Flash uses his superpowers to travel back in time to change the events of the past. However, when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, he becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation. With no other superheroes to turn to, the Flash looks to coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian — albeit not the one he's looking for.

– Stan Lee – Streaming on Disney+ From Marvel Studios and acclaimed director David Gelb, "STAN LEE" is the official documentary film about Stan “The Man” Lee and his rise to influence in the world of comic books and pop culture. Tracing his life from his upbringing as Stanley Lieber to the rise of Marvel Comics, "STAN LEE" tells the story of Stan Lee’s life, career, and legacy in his own words through personal archive material.

– Streaming on

Saturday, June 17th

New TV Shows

Exposing Parchman – Special – 8/7c on A&E “Exposing Parchman” explores the ongoing efforts to reform the Mississippi correctional system, led by a team of attorneys on behalf of Parchman Prison’s incarcerated population.

Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper – Series Premiere – 10/9c on Nat Geo WILD Life-long birder Christian Cooper takes us into the wild, wonderful and unpredictable world of birds. Whether navigating volcanic terrain in Hawaii for elusive honeycreepers, trekking into rainforests in Puerto Rico for parrots, or scaling a bridge in Manhattan for a peregrine falcon, he does whatever it takes to learn about these extraordinary, feathered creatures and show us the remarkable world in the sky above.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on John Early; Now More Than Ever – Special – 10/9c on HBO In his first HBO comedy special, John Early brings his unique blend of cutting commentary, pop star swagger, and all-around loveable hilarity to Roulette Intermedium in Brooklyn, New York. In the style of a gritty 1970s rockumentary, Early performs stand-up and explosive song covers from Britney Spears to Neil Young, intercut with Spinal Tap-esque backstage sketches.

King the Land – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Amid a tense inheritance fight, a charming heir clashes with his hardworking employee who's known for her irresistible smile — which he cannot stand.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming See You in My 19th Life – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix But when her 18th life gets cut short, she dedicates the next one to finding her now grown-up childhood love.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

An Unforgettable Year – Winter – Streaming on Prime Video Mabel is a girl who wants to spend her last moments before graduation traveling with her childhood friends, but winter arrives early to disrupt her plans.

Mary J. Blige's Strength of a Woman – 8/7c on Lifetime – TV-PG The story of Kendra and Ben continues in Mary J. Blige's Strength of a Woman, jumping ahead more than 15 years. Now a successful photographer.

– 8/7c on Lifetime – TV-PG The Wedding Contract – 8/7c on Hallmark Rebecca, a teacher, and Adam, an ad executive are excited to plan their Jewish wedding, but their wedding and future are put into jeopardy when Adam lands a new ad campaign, and their mothers meet. Starring Becca Tobin and Jake Epstein.

– 8/7c on

