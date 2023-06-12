Toy Review – LEGO “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” Fighter Plane Chase is a Great, Affordable Set for Fans

15 years ago, with the release of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, fans got their hands on the first-ever officially licensed Indiana Jones LEGO sets. And now thanks to the fifth film in the long-running Lucasfilm franchise Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which is set to hit theaters at the end of this month, a new batch of Indiana Jones LEGO sets has recently arrived on store shelves.

One of those sets, called LEGO Indiana Jones #77012 Fighter Plane Chase, re-creates a memorable scene from 1989’s third entry Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and was sent to us last week for review by our friends at Disney Products. In the video embedded below, you can watch as I unbox, build, and review the Fighter Plane Chase set and its three LEGO minifigures.

Watch LEGO "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" Fighter Plane Chase unboxing / build / review:

The LEGO Indiana Jones Fighter Plane Chase set includes 387 and retails for $34.99, making it a relatively affordable modestly sized set that might just be the perfect gift for Indy fans, especially those who count Last Crusade among their favorite entries in the Lucasfilm franchise. The three minifigures include Indiana Jones himself (with his trusty whip, a revolver, and the correct black-tie look from this section of the third film), Indy’s dad Henry Jones Sr. (with his umbrella and a 1×1 printed tile piece representing the Grail diary), and a German fighter pilot to give the other two characters a quizzical look as he passes them in that tunnel from the movie. The vehicles both feel authentic to the source material, with the fighter plane sporting landing gear, an opening cockpit canopy, projectile launchers representing the mounted machine guns, and wings that angle up slightly from the fuselage. The car also looks like it drove right off the set of Last Crusade and the scene where Indy and Henry steal it from that poor old man who just wanted to change his tire. There’s also a third mini-build depicting a street sign that indicates the approaching tunnel and points back in the other direction toward Berlin, the city that our heroes have just escaped from in the film.

I actually think this set was executed fairly perfectly, and I can’t see anyone who is familiar with the movie not getting a pretty big kick out of it. The car has room to store a treasure chest (which I filled with the extra weapons and Grail diary my copy came with) and Henry Sr.’s briefcase, but the icing on the cake is that the fighter plane’s wings are both removable so that builders can recreate that hilarious close-call tunnel scene from Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. And at only $35, which is along the lower range of LEGO prices these days, acquiring the Fighter Plane Chase set isn’t going to make you break the bank. This set really makes me want to get my hands on the other two Indiana Jones LEGO building sets (both representing scenes from Raiders of the Lost Ark) that came out recently, as well.

LEGO Indiana Jones set #77012 Fighter Plane Chase is available now wherever LEGO building sets are sold.