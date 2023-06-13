Social Reaction Roundup – Marvel’s “Secret Invasion”

We are just a few days away from the debut of the latest Marvel Studios series to come to Disney+, Secret Invasion. Some critics have been able to see the first two episodes of the series already and have posted their initial thoughts on social media.

Below is a round-up of some of the spoiler-free tweets we’ve come across…



Our resident Marvel expert, Mike Mack, says the show is “as tense as you can possibly imagine.”

Marvel's #SecretInvasion is as tense as you can possibly imagine. They really capture that 'Who do you trust?' vibe in every scene. Get ready to be on the edge of your seat every Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/L8sBV8ISWb — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) June 14, 2023

Emilia Clarke’s new character, Giah, is being called a standout of the show.

The standout for me is Emilia Clarke, who is making her MCU debut! She’s a fantastic addition to this beyond talented cast and I’m really intrigued by her character. I can’t wait to see more of #Giah and her story. #SecretInvasion pic.twitter.com/uJIXm0ZTZl — Sophia Soto (@srsoto26) June 14, 2023

“Secret Invasion” is said to have a “back to basics, spy thriller” approach.

#Secretinvasion is a back to basics, gritty spy thriller that’s a breath of fresh air for Marvel Studios. The action sequences are fantastic and Samuel L. Jackson, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Olivia Colman are standouts. A solid start for what could be one of Marvel’s best shows. pic.twitter.com/oCU0XWEXp3 — BSL (@bigscreenleaks) June 14, 2023

From slow burn to pulse-pounding paranoia, #SecretInvasion promises to put us through all the paces of classic spy thrillers.



It's plot-heavy, but still character-driven with big emotional stakes and an unexpected start to what could be an even more surprising arc for #NickFury pic.twitter.com/6vRQ4GO90l — MCU Fan Show – Marvel Studios News (@MCUfanshow) June 14, 2023

Only 2 episodes in and #SecretInvasion is getting back to business a la Marvel's early phases. Winter Soldier tones are set. 😎 Best of all, this series isn't afraid of taking risks in the story early on. If this can stick the landing, it can become one of the better MCU series. pic.twitter.com/xW0qu95S8W — Emmanuel (E-Man) Noisette (@EmansReviews) June 14, 2023

The emotions appear to run the gamut from dark and ruthless, to the possible need for tissues!

#SecretInvasion immediately sets a dark and ruthless tone with the first episode that lets you know the Skrulls are here to conquer not cohabitate. Tissues may not be bad to have on hand pic.twitter.com/hPrpkg2ENx — K.E.V.I.N. Fenix (@FenixDy) June 14, 2023

The show has been called Marvel’s take on “The X Files,” while bringing even more depth to the character of Nick Fury.

#SecretInvasion is, essentially, #MarvelStudios doing #TheXFiles but with @SamuelLJackson. It's a proper Nick Fury story, and it's about time. It's a mature thriller anyone will enjoy even if they don't follow the #MCU. @CobieSmulders delivers a powerful, can't-miss performance. pic.twitter.com/BLGCySjwNe — Joshua M. Patton (@JoshuaMPatton) June 14, 2023

It really does feel like Marvel just realized they've had Samuel THEE Jackson this entire time. It is a credit to him and the writers after 15 years with this character, #SecretInvasion shows us so much we don't know about the man who built the Avengers. Prestige TV all the way. — Joshua M. Patton (@JoshuaMPatton) June 14, 2023

With almost unanimously positive praise so far, this critic says the show is “easily one of the best MCU projects to date.”

#SecretInvasion hits the ground running and keeps you engaged from the start, and makes its threat a viable one. If it keeps this going, it'll be easily one of the best MCU projects to date. Some standout work from Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke and Kingsley Ben-Adir here as well. pic.twitter.com/zMjWCN1v3P — Shaurya Chawla (@_ShauryaChawla) June 14, 2023

For fairness sake, this critic wasn’t drawn in by the slow nature of the first episode.

1st episode of #SecretInvasion isn’t great. Pacing’s very slow and it didn’t grab me. Major improvement in ep 2 with great scenes for Fury, Rhodey, and Olivia Colman’s character. Tone is pretty serious (and sometimes fairly brutal) for Marvel. By end of ep 2, I was much more sold — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) June 14, 2023

Who do you trust?

The invasion is about to begin. Get ready to experience #SecretInvasion. Streaming June 21 on @DisneyPlus . pic.twitter.com/WgvmzFwPBK — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 14, 2023

About Secret Invasion:

, set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity. Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, Katie Finneran, with Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman and Don Cheadle.

stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, Katie Finneran, with Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman and Don Cheadle. Want an idea of what could be in store in this new series? Mack has a list of five Marvel characters who could be a Skrull

Marvel’s Secret Invasion premieres Wednesday, June 21st on Disney+.