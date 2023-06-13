Social Reaction Roundup – Marvel’s “Secret Invasion”

We are just a few days away from the debut of the latest Marvel Studios series to come to Disney+, Secret Invasion. Some critics have been able to see the first two episodes of the series already and have posted their initial thoughts on social media.
Below is a round-up of some of the spoiler-free tweets we’ve come across…
Our resident Marvel expert, Mike Mack, says the show is “as tense as you can possibly imagine.”
Emilia Clarke’s new character, Giah, is being called a standout of the show.
“Secret Invasion” is said to have a “back to basics, spy thriller” approach.
The emotions appear to run the gamut from dark and ruthless, to the possible need for tissues!
The show has been called Marvel’s take on “The X Files,” while bringing even more depth to the character of Nick Fury.
With almost unanimously positive praise so far, this critic says the show is “easily one of the best MCU projects to date.”
For fairness sake, this critic wasn’t drawn in by the slow nature of the first episode.
Who do you trust?
About Secret Invasion:
- In Marvel Studios’ new series Secret Invasion, set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.
- Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, Katie Finneran, with Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman and Don Cheadle.
- Want an idea of what could be in store in this new series? Mack has a list of five Marvel characters who could be a Skrull.
- Marvel’s Secret Invasion premieres Wednesday, June 21st on Disney+.