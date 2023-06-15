New “Frozen” Nighttime Show Coming to Cinderella Castle in Magic Kingdom This Holiday Season

In addition to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the new Disney Jollywood Nights party at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Walt Disney World will also introduce a new Frozen show at Cinderella Castle in Magic Kingdom this holiday season.
- The Disney Parks Blog revealed the first details of this new nighttime show themed to the beloved Frozen franchise.
- The show will be called “Frozen Holiday Surprise,” and it will be a brand new “Frozen”-inspired entertainment experience that will illuminate Cinderella Castle in a whole new way.
- Guests will join Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff, and the Snowgies in front of the castle for the new celebration.
- This delightful new offering will be seen both during regular park hours and during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.
- Be sure to check back for more details on this new offering as they become available.
More Holidays at Walt Disney World:
- Disney Jollywood Nights, a new nighttime holiday party, will be coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios this holiday season.
- Dates and Details have been revealed for the return of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom.
- Guests will see the return of festive favorites like the Christmas extravaganza stage show, “Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration,” the sparkling spectacular “Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks” and the merry must-see “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade.”
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning