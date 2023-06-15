New Nighttime Holiday Party “Disney Jollywood Nights” Coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

We’re halfway to the holiday season and Walt Disney World is celebrating by revealing a new nighttime holiday party coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Disney Jollywood Nights will be a new separately ticketed event coming this holiday season and the Disney Parks Blog shared the first details.

Disney Jollywood Nights will run on 10 select nights from November 11 through December 20.

Party dates are: November: 11,18, 20, 27, 29 December: 4, 6,16,18, 20

Guests will have access to the event from 8:30 pm-12:30 am.

Event tickets are $159 to $179 per ticket, plus tax (prices vary by event date).

Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club Members can save $10 per ticket to Disney Jollywood Nights, valid for all event nights.

Event tickets go on sale to the public on July 6th, but guests of select Walt Disney World Resort hotels, Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin hotels, and Shades of Green can buy tickets starting June 29th.

Disney Jollywood Nights will feature multiple entertainment areas inspired by different genres: Guests will be welcomed to Disney Jollywood Nights with a DJ spinning a mix of holiday tunes. Commissary Lane comes to life with a lively Latin Street Fair. Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy host a live holiday special at Theater of the Stars with some of their Disney friends. Hyperion Theater will host a spirited sing-along – more details to come. Encounter glitz and glamor galore at two limited-capacity entertainment experiences – a jazz lounge at The Hollywood Brown Derby and an other-worldly soiree at The Hollywood Tower Hotel Courtyard. Wrap up the night and enjoy the return of a festive favorite, “Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM!” This Santa-sized nighttime spectacular is jam-packed with music, fireworks, special effects and dazzling state-of-the-art projections.

Guests will also find unique photo opportunities throughout the night: Pose with friends for holiday-themed Magic Shots and two new Disney PhotoPass experiences throughout the night. Complimentary digital downloads of your Disney PhotoPass photos captured during the event are included with the price of your ticket. Meet Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and the rest of the iconic gang in Animation Courtyard on a hot set with holiday props. Get into the spirit with your favorite throwback friends like Powerline Max and Phineas and Ferb Echo

After-hours access to some of your favorite attractions will also be available, including: Slinky Dog Dash Rock N’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance And more.



Of course, there will be plenty of delicious holiday tastes and sips exclusive to the party: Guests can buy specialty offerings throughout the party like Spicy Korean Chicken on a Mini Funnel Cake, sweet delights including a colorful Christmas Tree Cookie Stack inspired by the iconic Echo Lake Christmas Tree and classic cocktails and holiday beverages that can be enjoyed during the party.

