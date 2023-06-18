What’s New This Week – TV + Streaming + Theaters – June 18th-24th

In the mood for something new? Here’s your guide to all of the new TV shows and movies this week, spread across all networks, streamers, and a few nationwide theatrical releases. As always, this week kicks off with my personal top 5. Whatever you choose to watch, I hope you have a great week!

Top 5 of the Week

The Walking Dead: Dead City When: Sunday, June 18th, at 10/9c on AMC What: AMC’s fourth spin-off of The Walking Dead follows Maggie and Negan as they fight to get Maggie’s son back.

Secret Invasion When: Wednesday, June 21st, on Disney+ What: Samuel L. Jackson returns as Nick Fury in this Marvel series about a secret Skrull invasion.

Downey's Dream Cars When: Thursday, June 22nd, on Max What: Iron Man himself, Robert Downey Jr., combines his love of classic cars and his passion for a sustainable future in this series about converting classics into eco-friendly vehicles.

Asteroid City When: Friday, June 23rd exclusively in Theaters What: Wes Anderson’s newest film gets a wide release, with an impressive cast that includes Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Steve Carell, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, and Jeff Goldblum.

World's Best When: Friday, June 23rd, on Disney+ What: Ghosts star Utkarsh Ambudkar writes and stars in this family comedy about a middle school prodigy who shifts gears when he discovers that his deceased father was a rapper.



Sunday, June 18th

New TV Shows

Beachside Brawl – Season 2 Premiere – 10/9c on Food – Competition – TV-G Chef Antonia Lofaso challenges the foremost cooks from the East and West Coasts to kick things up a notch in the ultimate battle to determine which coast does summer food the very best. Acclaimed East Coast chef Tiffani Faison and elite West Coast chef Brooke Williamson mentor and cook alongside their teams of four chefs during the beachside showdown. All contestants compete for the crown and a chance to win a dream beach getaway worth thousands of dollars, but only one gets crowned the best of the beach.

– Season 2 Premiere – 10/9c on Food – Competition – TV-G Masterpiece: Endeavour – Season 9 Premiere – 9/8c on PBS The spinoff series inspired by Inspector Morse comes to a brilliant end as Shaun Evans as the young Morse and Roger Allam as his superior officer face intriguing new crimes including an unsolved case linked to the past. With characters from former seasons popping up in a grand finale, Morse must resolve his professional and romantic future.

– Season 9 Premiere – 9/8c on Fast: Home Rescue – Season 1 Summer Premiere – 10/9c on Weather – Lifestyle – NR Following Cody and Felicia Walker, brother and sister-in-law of the late Paul Walker, as they rebuild homes that were devastated by natural disasters.

– Season 1 Summer Premiere – 10/9c on Weather – Lifestyle – NR The Great Food Truck Race – Season 16 Premiere – 8/7c on Food – Competition – TV-G Get ready for strategy, stress and lots of sleepless nights. In the end, it all comes down to two trucks, and one sun-splashed showdown in Miami Beach. And this time, there's $100,000 on the line.

– Season 16 Premiere – 8/7c on Food – Competition – TV-G Ridley – U.S. Premiere – 8/7c on PBS Retired Detective Inspector (D.I.) Alex Ridley is called back to advise on a complex and compelling murder case by his replacement and former protégé, D.I. Carol Farman. Carol is keen to access Ridley’s unique insight into crime-solving, which served them so well in the past, but the investigation takes a dark and unexpected twist. Created by Paul Matthew Thompson, this thought-provoking original series is inspired by real-life retired detectives re-joining police forces in consultancy roles.

– U.S. Premiere – 8/7c on The Righteous Gemstones – Season 3 Premiere – 10/9c on HBO THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work. When the spoiled Gemstone children finally get their wish to take control of the Church, they discover leadership is harder than they imagined and that their extravagant lifestyle comes with a heavy price.

– Season 3 Premiere – 10/9c on The Walking Dead: Dead City – Series Premiere – 10/9c on AMC The Walking Dead: Dead City follows the popular Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) characters traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. The series also stars Gaius Charles and Željko Ivanek, amongst others. Eli Jorné, who has been a writer and co-executive producer on The Walking Dead for multiple seasons serves as showrunner and executive producer on the series, which is overseen by Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of The Walking Dead Universe. Cohan and Morgan also serve as executive producers, along with Brian Bockrath.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on

New Movies

A View to Kill For – 8/7c on Lifetime After inheriting her estranged father’s mansion, photographer Molly and her family relocate to the exclusive neighborhood and try to adjust to life as part of the 1%. But when a stranger breaks into their new home and leaves a warning message splattered on the wall, Molly is soon being run out of town by a mysterious threat. Stars Tiffany Montgomery, and Samuel Whitten.

– 8/7c on The Secret Sauce – 7/6c on UPtv – NR Laura, a Chicago marketing executive, is sent to entice smalltown BBQ joint owner Jim to let her company license his family’s secret sauce.

– 7/6c on UPtv – NR

Monday, June 19th

New TV Shows

Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture – Series Premiee – 8/7c on E! – Documentary – T-14 E!, in partnership with NBC News Studios and Unanimous Media, explore how the influence of Black culture is more than a trend as perseverance, excellence and the undeniable impact through music, television, sports and film changed the culture forever. Executive produced by StephenCurry and narrated by La La Anthony, the two-nightspecial event “Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture,” is set to premiere June 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with back-to-back episodes. The special event will cover all genres of pop culture and entertainment – celebrating music from the gospel roots of Mahalia Jackson to the Motown sound, the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, Black culture’s undisputable impact on fashion, television trailblazers from Diahann Carroll to Oprah Winfrey, sports legends like Sugar Ray Leonard and Laila Ali, the evolution of Black films and the pivotal talents that paved the way – all creating a cultural legacy that set the tone.

– Series Premiee – 8/7c on E! – Documentary – T-14 The Great American Recipe – Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on PBS THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE, a fun and uplifting eight-part cooking competition that celebrates the multiculturalism that makes American food unique and iconic, returns this summer for Season 2 and will introduce viewers to a new group of inventive home cooks competing to wow the judges with their beloved signature dishes. Alejandra Ramos returns as host, and renowned chefs Leah Cohen, Tiffany Derry, and Graham Elliot are back as judges and mentors.

– Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom – Special – 8/7c on CNN – Holiday – NR Popular African American artists come together for the annual celebration of a holiday that marks the end of slavery in the U.S.

– Special – 8/7c on CNN – Holiday – NR Not Quite Narwhal – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix A bright and cheery series for preschoolers based on the award-winning picture book by Jessie Sima.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on One Star Reviews – Series Premiere – 10/9c on Vice – Documentary – TV-14 Taji Ameen receives an insight into businesses that are ravaged with reviews to find out if they are as bad as the internet claims.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on Vice – Documentary – TV-14 Street Outlaws: Mega Cash Days – Season 2 Premiere – 8/7c on Discovery – Competition – TV-14 A group of drivers from all over the country competes in a race for a $600,000 prize pool.

– Season 2 Premiere – 8/7c on Discovery – Competition – TV-14 Xernona Clayton: A Life in Black and White – Special – 9/8c on Bounce – Documentary – NR Xernona Clayton is perhaps the most important civil rights icon, broadcaster, and African American pioneer you may have never heard of. From her years working closely with Dr. Martin Luther King and Coretta Scott King, through her pioneering broadcasting career with Ted Turner, "Xernona Clayton: A Life In Black & White" is an elegant march through time that honors almost a century of a truly extraordinary woman who has impacted us all.

– Special – 9/8c on Bounce – Documentary – NR

New Movies

Take Care of Maya – Streaming on Netflix When 10-year-old Maya Kowalski was admitted to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in 2016, nothing could have prepared her or her family for what they were about to go through. As the medical team tried to understand her rare illness, they began to question the basic truths that bound the Kowalskis together. Suddenly, Maya was in state custody – despite two parents who were desperate to bring their daughter home. The story of the Kowalski family – as told in their own words – will change the way you look at children’s healthcare forever.

– Streaming on

Tuesday, June 20th

New TV Shows

85 South: Ghetto Legends – Special – Streaming on Netflix Comedy trio DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean make their Netflix comedy debut in 85 South: Ghetto Legends. Staying true to their roots, this freestyle comedy event leaves nothing and no one off limits.

– Special – Streaming on FBI True – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Paramount+ What are real FBI agents thinking when they come face to face with the unimaginable? Can they save a hostage, apprehend a killer, and thwart a terrorist? FBI True takes viewers behind the scenes of the most compelling crime stories out there — the way real FBI agents talk with each other, elbows on the bar with the grit left in. Audiences get an insider's look at the dangerous missions carried out by the FBI nearly every day. You think you know the case – but you’ve never heard them told like this.

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on

Wednesday, June 21st

New TV Shows

Break Point – Part 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix From the team behind F1: Drive to Survive, Break Point follows a select group of top tennis players on and off the court as they compete in gruelling Grand Slams and tournaments all over the world. Their dream: lifting a trophy and becoming number one. As some of tennis’ legends reach the twilight of their careers, this is the chance for a new generation to claim the spotlight. Break Point gets up close and personal with these players over a year competing across the globe in the ATP and WTA tours. From career-threatening injuries and emotional heartbreak, to triumphant victories and personal moments off the court, viewers will get a behind the scenes look at the pressure-tested lives of some of the best tennis players in the world.

– Part 2 Premiere – Streaming on Dr. Pimple Popper – Season 9 Summer Premiere – 9/8c on TLC – Reality – TV-14 Dr. Sandra Lee is a renowned dermatological surgeon who is tasked with removing life-altering growths from her patients' skin so they can try to reclaim their lives.

– Season 9 Summer Premiere – 9/8c on TLC – Reality – TV-14 LA Fire & Rescue – Series Premiere – 8/7c on NBC From the producers of NBC’s hit drama “Chicago Fire,” comes “LA Fire & Rescue,” a new docuseries offering unprecedented access to the inner workings of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Responsible for protecting the lives and property of four million residents living in 59 cities across Los Angeles County, the LACoFD’s 2,300 square miles of service is unlike any other in the United States. From helicopter mountain rescues and lifeguard beach SOS, to fireboats, hazmat units and California’s raging wildfires, the department does it all. The series documents real calls and real drama while giving faces to the passionate fire firefighters who risk their lives in the name of service. These real-life heroes and their compelling stories are told alongside the unpredictable dangers they face on the front lines of life and death.

– Series Premiere – 8/7c on Secret Invasion – Series Premiere – Streaming on Disney+ In Marvel

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

The Stroll – 9/8c on HBO When Director Kristen Lovell moved to New York City in the 1990s and began to transition, she was fired from her job. With so few options to earn money to survive, Kristen, like many transgender women of color during this era, began sex work in an area known as “The Stroll” in the Meatpacking District of lower Manhattan, where trans women congregated and forged a deep camaraderie to protect each other from harassment and violence.

– 9/8c on

Thursday, June 22nd

New TV Shows

And Just Like That… – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Max The Max Original AND JUST LIKE THAT…, the new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series “Sex and the City,” follows “Carrie” (Sarah Jessica Parker), “Miranda” (Cynthia Nixon) and “Charlotte” (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on The Bear – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Hulu Season two of FX

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Downey's Dream Cars – Series Premiere – Streaming on Max Robert Downey Jr. loves restoring classic cars. But he’s also become dedicated to fighting climate change. So he’s bringing his beloved old cars into the future, making them faster, more powerful, and more efficient while keeping their souls intact.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Glamorous – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Glamorous tells the story of Marco Mejia, a young gender non-conforming queer person whose life seems to be stuck in place until they land a job working for legendary makeup mogul Madolyn Addison. It's Marco's first chance to figure out what they want out of life, who they actually are, and what it really means to be queer.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Let's Get Divorced – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix There are many shows and movies depicting a couple's divorce and its hardships, but in this romantic comedy, we see a high-powered couple secretly join forces to achieve a divorce… but with so many forces working against them, will they succeed? A rookie politician and his actor wife struggle with their marriage life and they decide to split up. However, their parents and agents don’t allow them to do it. With their solid goal, the husband and wife begin to move along their path to divorce.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Skull Island – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix All new SKULL ISLAND series, frrom Legendary Television, takes viewers on a thrilling adventure as a group of kind-hearted explorers rescues Annie (Mae Whitman) from the ocean, unaware that their act of heroism will lead them to the treacherous Skull Island. This enigmatic place is home to bizarre creatures and terrifying monsters, including the mighty titan himself, Kong. The series boasts an impressive ensemble cast, with Nicolas Cantu (Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky, The Fabelmans) lending his voice to the protagonist, Charlie. Joining him are talented voice actors Mae Whitman (Family Guy, DC Super Hero Girls) as Annie, Darren Barnet (Never Have I Ever, Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles) as Mike, Benjamin Bratt as Cap (Poker Face, Coco), and Betty Gilpin (Mrs. Davis, Glow) as Irene. Together, they bring these vibrant characters to life and embark on a captivating journey. "Skull Island" is created, written and executive produced by Brian Duffield (Cocaine Bear, Love and Monsters). Jacob Robinson, Brad Graeber, Jen Chambers, and Thomas Tull also serve as executive producers. The animation is expertly crafted by Powerhouse Animation, acclaimed for their work on hit series such as "Castlevania" and "Blood of Zeus."

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Sleeping Dog – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix A fallen top cop and an up-and-coming young prosecutor open a closed murder file, each with their own motives – and with it Pandora's box. A dangerous pull whirls both on the bloody trail of a conspiracy that leads ever deeper into the police apparatus – are even the highest circles of the judiciary involved? Or is it all related to a devastating terrorist attack that shook the city one and a half years ago? The answer lies in the policeman's fall, but the trigger for this must first be faced – and thus reveals the true contents of "Pandora's Box".

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Trippin' with Anthony Anderson and Mama Dorris – Series Premiere – 10/9c on E! – Reality – TV-14 Multiple Emmy Award nominee Anthony Anderson owes his Mama Doris a lot as she gave up her own dreams of being an actress to raise him. As a token of his appreciation, he’s treating her to the trip of lifetime – a six-week excursion through England, France and Italy – to discover some of Europe’s wonders for her first time and experience a real, cultural vacation filled with history and luxury. Whether it’s walking in African fashion week, hunting for truffle or taking elaborate cooking classes, spending this amount of quality time together will be a real test for their relationship as the pair disagree on most anything and everything. In each of the eight episodes, the series will bring chaos, frustration and heartfelt moments as Anthony and Mama Doris navigate other cultures and their mother/son relationship.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on E! – Reality – TV-14

New Movies

My Husband's Worst Mistake – 8/7c on LMN – TV-14 Brad Collins is happily married to Amy, the love of his life. His love for her has become an all-encompassing obsession, and he’s grown more and more controlling of her with each passing year. When Brad finds out that Amy had an affair with a colleague, Brad is crushed and devastated. A huge fight ensues, and when Amy pushes Brad, he instinctively pushes back… causing her to fall and hit her head. Brad has accidentally killed the thing he loved most in the world. Starring Matt Wells, Sarah Cleveland, Scott Gibson, and Jinesea Bianca Lewis.

8/7c on LMN – TV-14 That Peter Crouch Film – Streaming on Prime Video That Peter Crouch Film is the true story behind football’s most unlikely hero. Belittled for his height and shunted from club to club, all logic suggests that he should not have had a successful career. The film explores the long, arduous journey to reach the top – filled with twists, stumbling blocks, self-doubt, and alienation. After nearly 25 years since signing his first professional contract, Peter Crouch has only one question to ask himself… how did he get here?

– Streaming on

Friday, June 23rd

New TV Shows

Carpool Karaoke: The Series – Season 5 Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ Each episode of "Carpool Karaoke: The Series” features celebrities sharing a car, singing along to their personal playlists and embarking on adventures. Season five continues with “The Afterparty” cast; Avril Lavigne and YUNGBLUD; Lea Michele and Darren Criss; Cedric The Entertainer and Sheryl Lee Ralph; Alanis Morissette and Cara Delevingne; the “Girls5eva” cast; the “Ghosts” cast; and Alison Brie and Danny Pudi.

– Season 5 Premiere – Streaming on Catching Killers – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Real-life investigators recount stories of cold-blooded killers, the desperate efforts to stop them and the brave people who brought them to justice.

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on I'm a Virgo – Series Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video I’m A Virgo is a darkly comedic fantastical coming-of-age joyride about Cootie (Jharrel Jerome), a 13-foot-tall young Black man in Oakland, California. Having grown up hidden away, passing time on a diet of comic books and TV shows, he escapes to experience the beauty and contradictions of the real world. He forms friendships, finds love, navigates awkward situations, and encounters his idol, the real-life superhero named The Hero (Walton Goggins). I’m A Virgo is a mythical odyssey that questions the purpose of the mythical odyssey.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Last Drive-in with Joe Bob Briggs – Season 5 Summer Premiere – 9/8c on Shudder On The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs, Joe Bob Briggs hosts eclectic horror movie double features, expounding upon their merits, histories and significance to genre cinema. Join Joe Bob, Darcy the Mail Girl, and the rest of The Last Drive-In crew as they ring in an all-new episodes in the fifth season.

– Season 5 Summer Premiere – 9/8c on Pokemon Ultimate Journeys: The Series – Part 3 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Ash and Goh chase their goals — and embark on more amazing adventures — as their journey through the wild world of Pokémon continues.

– Part 3 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Swagger – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ Inspired by NBA superstar Kevin Durant’s experiences, “Swagger” explores the world of youth basketball, and the players, their families and coaches who walk the fine line between dreams and ambition, and opportunism and corruption. Off the court, the show reveals what it’s like to grow up in America.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Asteroid City – Exclusively in Theaters The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition) is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events.

– iNumber Number: Jozi Gold – Streaming on Netflix In the criminal underworld of Johannesburg, South Africa, a jaded undercover cop is tasked with cracking the biggest gold heist in African history. Will he follow the law and protect the wealth of a fat cat dictator? Or help an audacious heist crew succeed?

– Streaming on King of Clones – Streaming on Netflix From groundbreaking human cloning research to a scandalous downfall, this documentary tells the captivating story of Korea's most notorious scientist.

– Streaming on Make Me Believe – Streaming on Netflix A pair of meddling grannies dupe their grown-up grandchildren into a meet-cute that rekindles a childhood crush — and past quibbles.

– Streaming on No Hard Feelings – Exclusively in Theaters Maddie thinks she’s found the answer to her financial troubles when she discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to "date" their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, and bring him out of his shell before he leaves for college. But awkward Percy proves to be more of a challenge than she expected, and time is running out before she loses it all.

– The Perfect Find – Streaming on Netflix After a messy public breakup and a high-profile firing, Jenna (Gabrielle Union) returns to New York to resurrect her fashion career. Knowing she’ll only get one chance to rebuild her reputation, Jenna swallows her pride and goes to work for cutthroat mogul Darcy (Gina Torres). But her comeback attempt gets complicated when she falls for her charming, much younger coworker Eric (Keith Powers) — who just so happens to be Darcy’s son. After putting everything on the line for her career, Jenna must decide if she’ll risk it all on a secret romance, and find out if she can have a future with Eric despite their generational divide.

– Streaming on Quicksand – Streaming on Shudder An American couple, on the brink of divorce, travel to Colombia for a work conference. While on a hike through the rainforest, a storm causes them to become trapped in a pit of quicksand. Unable to move, it becomes a struggle for survival as they battle the elements of the jungle and a venomous snake, in order to escape. Starring Carolina Gaitan ( Encanto

– Streaming on Through My Window: Across the Sea – Streaming on Netflix Ares has gone to study in Stockholm, and he and Raquel are in a long-distance relationship, which is more challenging than they had expected. When summer arrives and they meet again, the long separation and the people they have met during that time will challenge what they thought was an unbreakable bond.

– Streaming on An Unforgettable Year – Spring – Streaming on Prime Video Jasmine, a sweet and authentic girl who is about to finish high school, if not for one detail: math. Jasmine is forced to study with a fearsome teacher. When she discovers that the extra classes will actually be with Davi, a pragmatic student of exact sciences, she starts to see that numbers are not so bad and, to her surprise, she will learn more than just math.

– Streaming on World's Best – Streaming on Disney+ Twelve-year-old mathematics genius Prem discovers his recently deceased father was a famous rapper and immediately sets out to learn more about his father’s life and passions. Empowered by imaginative hip-hop music-fueled fantasies, Prem is determined to find out if hip-hop truly is in his DNA.

– Streaming on

Saturday, June 24th

New TV Shows

45th Annual Houston Pride Parade – Special – 7/6c on Hulu Houston Pride will celebrate its 45th anniversary on Saturday, June 24 in Downtown Houston. The parade, which draws 750,000 spectators annually, will feature more than 150 entries, boasting the color, pageantry and culture of America’s most diverse city. ABC

– Special – 7/6c on Love & Marriage: Detroit – Series Premiere – 9/8c on OWN – Reality – TV-14 A group of Black families with deep ties to Detroit have decided to stay in the city and prove they can provide the best lives possible for their families.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on OWN – Reality – TV-14

New Movies

Keyshia Cole: The Is My Story – 8/7c on Lifetime Multiple Grammy award nominee Keyshia Cole will executive produce and make her acting debut, playing herself, in this new Lifetime biopic. The story follows Keyshia through her early days in Oakland honing her musical talents, to her rise to a multi-platinum selling recording artist and television personality, to her complicated yet warmhearted relationship with her mother Frankie Lons (Debbi Morgan.) It’s a story of childhood trauma, tragedy, complexity of love and overcoming obstacles to become the best version of oneself. Cindi Davis and Brittney Level also star.

– 8/7c on Make Me a Match – 8/7c on Hallmark Vivi enlists the help of an Indian Matchmaker, Raina, to change her fate in love. However, Raina's son Boom just might be the change Vivi needed all along. Starring Rushi Kota and Eva Bourne.

– 8/7c on

This Week’s New Additions on Disney+

Wednesday, June 21 Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie (S1, 9 episodes)



