Holidays at Disney World – Tips and What You Need to Know

Nobody does the holiday season quite like Disney World, and the 2023 celebration that runs from November to early January will feature spectacular decorations, events, shows, and themed foods. Holiday decorations fill the Disney World Parks during this season, and festive treats will be available for guests to enjoy.

Disney has announced the offerings for the 2023 holiday season.

We will break down everything to expect during this season at Disney World by park, including offerings to celebrate the holidays, crowd levels, and more!

Magic Kingdom:

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party in November and December of 2023 will feature holiday-themed food, shows and entertainment, character greetings in festive holiday attire, and more, and guests can enjoy various attractions throughout Magic Kingdom during the party.

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas parties

Featured entertainment includes “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime” Parade, “Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime” Fireworks, “Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration” stage show,” and “Club Tinsel” and “Disney Junior Jingle Jam” dance parties.

Holiday-inspired touches can be found across the park, including: “snowfall” on Main Street, U.S.A., bows, wreaths, holly, and lights throughout the park, festive Photo Spots, and cookies and cocoa offered at various locations around the park for free.

Special event tickets go on sale July 6, 2023. Guests of select Walt Disney World Resort hotels can purchase tickets starting June 29, 2023. Prices vary by event date, with adults: $159-$199 per ticket and children: $149-$189 per ticket.

During the holiday season, there will be holiday ride overlays for a couple of Magic Kingdom rides. Jungle Cruise will transform into “Jingle Cruise,” featuring holiday decorations and holiday-themed jokes from the Skippers, and Space Mountain will also have an overlay called “Space Mountain – Holiday Run!!” featuring holiday music and special lighting.

The new “Frozen Holiday Surprise,” featuring Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff and the Snowgies, is a show that will illuminate Cinderella Castle, available for viewing during both regular park hours or at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.

Hollywood Studios:

Disney Jollywood Nights is a new ticketed holiday event that will take place at Hollywood Studios in November and December.

Disney Jollywood Nights

Featured shows include the “Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM!” nighttime spectacular featuring special effects and projections, a sing-along at the Hyperion Theater, and “Theater of the Stars,” a musical variety show hosted by Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy.

Featured entertainment includes a DJ spinning a holiday mix on Hollywood Boulevard, a Latin street fair at Commissary Lane, a Jazz lounge at The Hollywood Brown Derby, a soirée at The Hollywood Tower Hotel courtyard, and a throwback bash at Echo Lake.

Tickets will be available to all guests starting July 6, 2023, and guests of select Walt Disney World Resort hotels can purchase tickets starting June 29, 2023. Prices vary by the night selected but range from $159 to $179 per ticket.

Be sure to read our guide on Jollywood Nights vs. Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party for a breakdown of how the new Christmas party compares to the classic Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.

Minnie’s Seasonal Character Dining will take place at Hollywood & Vine at Hollywood Studios, featuring Santa, Goofy, Minnie, and other characters in holiday attire.

The Sunset Seasons show will illuminate the Hollywood Tower with holiday scenes, featuring laser effects and projections of favorite characters

EPCOT:

EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays will take place during the holiday season, celebrating holiday traditions from around the world.

EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays

The Candlelight Processional features a celebrity narrator who tells the story of the first Christmas, backed by an orchestra and full choir

The festival will feature Holiday Kitchens around the World Showcase promenade, offering guests the opportunity to experience holiday dishes from around the world

An International Yuletide Extravaganza will feature holiday traditions from 11 World Showcase nations

During The Holiday Cookie Stroll, you can sample cookies from around the globe

Holiday Storytellers will share the holiday stories and traditions of the country they represent through music and dance, including Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa, Lunar New Year and more

There will be a holiday overlay for Living with the Land called “Living With the Land – Glimmering Greenhouses” featuring dazzling light displays.

Animal Kingdom:

The Tree of Life Awakenings Holiday Edition features projections and music on the Tree of Life.

Discovery Island will feature puppets of arctic animals (penguins, reindeer, foxes, and polar bears).

During the holiday season at Animal Kingdom, guests will be able to take a photo with Mickey and Minnie dressed in their holiday finest.

Festive themed foods will be available at Disney World for the holiday celebration. As part of Halfway to the Holidays, Disney World released a sneak-peek of the incredible treats that will be featured later this year! From Brownie Tree pops to Sandy Claws Peppermint Mousse Treats, there is a variety of themed foods to enjoy. Be sure to read our guide to Walt Disney World Christmas food for a detailed look at the 2023 treats and their decorations!

Crowds pick up during Christmas at Disney World with so many amazing experiences offered for the holiday season. You can read our guide on when to visit Disney World for a full breakdown of crowd patterns, offerings and events, weather, and more that will help you decide when you should plan your visit.

There are more ways to celebrate the holidays at Disney World than you can count, so be sure to explore these and soak in the magic of the season! You can consult our guide to Christmas at Disney World for detailed information on the offerings per park and helpful tips to help you make the most of your holiday trip.

At MickeyVisit.com, we share the most important tips for planning your trips to Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Disney Cruise Line, Universal, and beyond. Each week, we’ll share some of our top tips here on Laughing Place.