Dates Revealed for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, Plus Other Returning Holiday Favorites at Walt Disney World

The Halfway to the Holidays announcements continue to come out of Walt Disney World, as other returning favorites have been announced, including Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at the Magic Kingdom, the Candlelight Processional at EPCOT, and more.

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party:

On select nights from November 9th through December 22nd, guests can purchase a separate ticket for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom.

This will feature favorites including Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration, the sparkling spectacular Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks and the merry must-see Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade.

Attractions will be open including TRON Lightcycle / Run, which will use a virtual queue during the event.

Tickets for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party are limited and can be purchased online beginning July 6th.

Guests of select Walt Disney World Resort hotels, Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Hotels, and Shades of Green can begin purchasing tickets as early as June 29th on the Walt Disney World website.

Ticket prices will range from $159-$199 per person.

The event dates are as follows:

November: 9, 10, 13, 14, 16, 17, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 30

December: 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 10, 12, 14, 15, 17, 19, 21, 22

Other Returning Favorites:

Amidst the glowing holiday décor, a Merry Menagerie of winter animals returns to Disney’s Animal Kingdom

EPCOT will celebrate with the return of the Candlelight Processional during EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays beginning Nov. 24-Dec. 30. Other guest-favorite traditions like spirited storytellers, joyful musical acts and performers, and Holiday Kitchens will return to World Showcase this festive season.

Guests can say hello to Santa Claus as he makes special appearances in all four parks, Disney Springs and even at a Disney Water Park, where you’ll find him dressed in his tropical holiday beachwear.

