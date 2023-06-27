Video Unboxing: Hasbro’s Mixin’ Moods Grogu Toy from “Star Wars: The Mandalorian” Capable of 20+ Expressions

Yesterday I received in the mail Hasbro’s adorable new Mixin’ Moods Grogu toy, which the company advertises as being capable of making 20+ poseable expressions. And this morning I had the opportunity to sit down with Mixin’ Moods Grogu (inspired by the smash-hit live-action Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian) and actually try many of those expressions out.

In the unboxing and review video below, you can check out my first-hand experience with Mixin’ Moods Grogu, as well as a couple of the new Series 6 Star Wars: The Bounty Collection Grogu figures inspired by moments from The Book of Boba Fett.

Watch Mixin' Moods Grogu "Star Wars: The Mandalorian" toy from Hasbro unboxing and review:

During my unboxing, I was capable of recreating almost all of the advertised, manually posed, emotions for Grogu– with the notable exception of those that require his mouth to be closed (I couldn’t quite get it to stay all the way shut). Fortunately, the other poseable features, including Grogu’s ears, eyes, head, and arms, all work perfectly as designed– resulting in a rather large number of possibilities for this expressive little toy.

Regardless, at a retail price point of $24.99 I’d say Mixin’ Moods Grogu is a pretty high-quality toy that will absolutely satisfy the target age range of kids ages 4 and up. Just in my brief amount of time playing with him, I was able to make Grogu look happy, deflated, pensive, and surprised, among other emotions. Here are some more photos I took of Grogu after I wrapped up the unboxing:

As I mentioned above, I also checked out a couple of the new The Bounty Collection Series 6 Grogu figures. Star Wars fans will recognize these moments as being inspired by Grogu’s training with Luke Skywalker in an episode of The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+.

As far as Mixin’ Moods Grogu goes, this toy won’t be released until July 15th, but when it is you can likely pick it up online via Hasbro’s official website.