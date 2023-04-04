Hasbro Reveals Black Krrsantan, Luke Skywalker Figures and Mixin’ Moods Grogu Toy

With the Mando Mania merchandise campaign in full swing, Hasbro continues to deliver an exciting lineup of products inspired by The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. The Black Series and Vintage Collection will soon be welcoming new figures of Black Krranstan and Luke Skywalker.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

The merchandise just keeps coming and this year, Star Wars

Once again, Hasbro is shining the spotlight on the Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett with figures for the Black Series, Vintage Collection, plus a Mixin’ Moods Grogu.

series with figures for the Black Series, Vintage Collection, plus a Mixin’ Moods Grogu. Black Krrsantan joins the Black Series as a 6-inch scale figure and boy does he look fierce! The massive wookiee is wearing his golden shoulder guards, belt and carries a massive blaster gun that will get the job (whatever it is) done.

The Vintage Collection welcomes Luke Skywalker as a 3 3/4-inch scale figure who’s ready to train the next generation of Jedi. He wears his signature black tunic, trousers, and boots and comes with his green lightsaber.

Both lines of figures feature premium detail, deco and multiple points of articulation for imaginative play or dynamic display.

Finally, a new Grogu toy is coming to fans young and old called Mixin Moods Grogu. He measures 5 inches and features soft moldable skin to make more than 20 different expressions!

All three items will be available for pre-order starting April 5th at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse

“A former gladiator turned deadly bounty hunter, Krrsantan is a towering black-furred Wookiee who made a name for himself in the criminal underworld with his intimidating presence and raw strength.”

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES KRRSANTAN

Includes figure and 1 entertainment-inspired accessory

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $33.99

Available for pre-order April 5th at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse Amazon GameStop BigBadToyStore

“Jedi Master Luke Skywalker helps Grogu hone his new skills and understand the ways of the Force.”

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION LUKE SKYWALKER (JEDI ACADEMY)

Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired Lightsaber accessories

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $16.99

Available for pre-order April 5th at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse Amazon

“A little troublemaker with big feelings, this 5-inch-tall Grogu action figure features soft moldable skin so kids ages 4 and up can change his expressions. Move his ears, mouth, eyelids, neck and arms to recreate your favorite Grogu moments from STAR WARS. MIXIN’ MOODS GROGU can make more than 20 different expressions by mixing up his facial features.”

STAR WARS MIXIN’ MOODS GROGU