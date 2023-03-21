“Mando Mania” Week Four Delivers New Action Figures and Jewelry Accessories

Din Djarin and his adorable charge Grogu are back for another round of adventures as Disney+’s The Mandalorian returns for season 3 this spring. Naturally, Disney and Lucasfilm are celebrating with a new merchandise campaign they’re calling “Mando Mania” that will give fans access to new collectibles, attire, and books inspired by the hit series.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

The hunt is on! Star Wars fans will have new bounties to track down now that The Mandalorian is back.

is back. For a limited time, Disney and Lucasfilm will bring fans “Mando Mania,” a weekly celebration of exciting products inspired by Star Wars original series, including: The Mandalorian The Book of Boba Fett And more

The campaign kicked off on February 28th and each Tuesday, fans can visit StarWars.com/MandoMania

The lineup will celebrate favorite heroes and villains, including Mando and Grogu!

Mando Mania Week Four of Paz Vizsla, a Cad Bane action figure coming soon, an awesome LEGO set and jewelry accessories for men and women .

of Paz Vizsla, a Cad Bane action figure coming soon, an awesome LEGO set and jewelry accessories for men and women Links to the individual items can be found below.

Mando Mania Week Four

Mando Mania debuts a first look at Gentle Giant’s Paz Vizsla mini-bust and Cad Bane’s arrival in Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Vintage Collection, as well as highlighting products from other licensees including the LEGO Group, Girl’s Crew, and more.

Paz Vizsla 1/6 Scale Mini-Bust by Gentle Giant Ltd.

The descendant of many great leaders, Paz Vizsla is a heavily armed, heavily armored Mandalorian. Limited to only 3,000 pieces, this 6-inch-tall mini-bust is inspired by the character’s appearance in The Mandalorian.

Cad Bane – Star Wars: The Vintage Collection by Hasbro

From the desert comes a stranger…to your toy shelf. The Duros bounty hunter has been revealed, and will soon join the 3.75-inch scale line, based on the character’s appearance in The Book of Boba Fett.

Grogu Cuff Links by Cufflinks

The tiny star of The Mandalorian sits in the center of these cufflinks, surrounded by the Mandalorian creed: "This is the Way."

The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter Microfighter by LEGO

Join the Mandalorian and Grogu in their N-1 starfighter microfighter. With Din Djarin at the controls and Grogu behind the cockpit, launch your adventure!

“This is the Way” Stud Set by Girl’s Crew

Venture the galaxy with the Mandalorian and Grogu in an adorable chain and ear cuff look along with the iconic Darksaber and the N-1 starfighter in earring form.

More Mando Mania:

Keep up with the latest news and reveals surrounding Mando Mania by visiting our tag page. Did you miss a week? Catch up right here and see what was introduced and spotlighted throughout the campaign.

The Mandalorian Season 3 debuted March 1st on Disney+.