Hasbro Reveals New “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” and “Dial of Destiny” Adventure Series Action Figures

This morning, Hasbro Pulse held another Indiana Jones fanstream and announced a handful of new action figures from both 1989’s beloved Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and this week’s new movie Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny for the company’s six-inch Adventure Series line.

In the embedded video below, you can watch as the Hasbro Indiana Jones team unveils the Adventure Series action figures depicting Indiana Jones himself (as he appears in Last Crusade), Dr. Elsa Schneider, the Grail Knight, Henry Jones Sr., Jurgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen’s character from Dial of Destiny), and Renaldo (as played by Antonio Banderas in the new film). Later on in the stream, Patrick also gets to interview actors Karen Allen (Marion Ravenwood) and John Rhys-Davies (Sallah) about their roles in the movies and how they feel about their Hasbro action figures.

Watch Hasbro Pulse Indiana Jones Fanstream:

Here are images of the six new Indiana Jones Adventure Series figures that were revealed today:

I’m personally most excited to get my hands on the Grail Knight and Henry Jones Sr. figures, but the best thing about this wave of Indiana Jones toys is that if you buy all of them, you can build the Grail Table from the end of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

I’ve just been absolutely loving what Hasbro has done with these Build-An-Artifact pack-ins for the Adventure Series, having already put together my Ark of the Covenant from the first wave of Raiders of the Lost Ark figures, and looking forward to building the Sankara Stone skull case from the Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom wave.

This new wave of Hasbro’s Indiana Jones Adventure Series action figures will become available for pre-order beginning tomorrow, Thursday June 29th at 1:00 PM Eastern Time via the official Hasbro Pulse website.