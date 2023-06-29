Photos / Video: Kennedy Space Center Celebrates 10 Years of Space Shuttle Atlantis

Built in 1967, the Kennedy Space Center Visitors Complex (KSC) has invited guests from around the world to experience their very own space adventure by exploring the exciting past, present and future of America’s space program – making it Central Florida’s original tourist destination. Since 1995, when Delaware North Companies Parks & Resorts, Inc. started managing the location, new attractions, shows, and experiences have been added making KSC a must do for anyone visiting the Sunshine State. 10 years ago one of the biggest draws debuted in the form of the Space Shuttle Atlantis.

KSC offers guests many interactive and fun hands-on and interactive experiences all included with the price of admission, but to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the opening of this amazing exhibit, KSC invited six Astronauts to share with guests their experiences on board the Atlantis and some of her sister ships.

Astronauts Richard “Mike” Mullane (STS-41-D, STS-27, STS-36 and STS-62-A), Anna Fisher (STS-51-A), William “Bill” Shepard (STS-27 and U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame member), Guy Gardner (STS-27, STS-35 and STS-62-A), Mike Baker (STS-81, STS-52, STS-68 and STS-43), and Chris Ferguson (STS-135, STS-126, STS-115, Boeing Crewed Flight Test, STS-400 and U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame member) were on hand to spend an hour or so sharing their stories and thoughts, not once, but twice for guests.

Below are some highlights from their reflections on Space Shuttle Atlantis and the beautiful facility that has welcomed millions of guests of the past 10 years:

On a personal note, as someone who grew up with grandparents working to build and maintain these glorious Space Shuttles, being able to see the Atlantis up-close and learn about the past, present and future of space travel is something special, and I would recommend it for anyone able to visit.

If you have a trip planned to Central Florida or if you're a local, take a look at some of the great ticket deals going on for the summer months, and plan to spend a day (or two) exploring this amazing place.