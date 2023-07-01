Super Fast Heists and Super Fun Art On This Week’s “Hamster & Gretel” on Disney Channel

Super Fast villains and a trio of artists cause all the hijinx on the latest episode of Hamster & Gretel on Disney Channel.

Crimson Hate Hastes Waste

Hiromi, Fred, and a new friend are filming a new ad for Mustanchup as part of a contest (that essentially boils down to free labor to the Mustanchup company). Mustanchup is a combination of three condiments – mustard, ketchup, and ranch – that cannot be exposed to fire or it will solidify into concrete. The trio, with the help of Kevin and his camera, are filming at Hiromi’s comic shop at the landmark outdoor mall in the city.

Just outside, a bit of a brouhaha occurs that cannot be explained. Initially reported to be a ghost, that theory is soon proven to be wrong.

Later, when editing the video for the commercial, Fred and Kevin realize that their camera caught something. Thanks to Fred’s video editing skills, she does a traditional “zoom in and enhance” and warps the image to discover that it is the super villain, Crimson Haste.

You know, Crimson Haste! Who, thanks to a bit of exposition, we learn outran Hamster and Gretel in a recent incident, but that was only because Hamster had eaten a burrito ahead of the chase.

The team comes up with a plan and sets up a camera in the outdoor mall to catch the thief again and prove whatever it is she is doing there. Turns out, she is running store to cart throughout the mall stealing goods and delivering them. Hamster and Gretel challenge her but she says they can’t prove it when Gretel brags that they caught her on camera. Guess what gets stolen next. This leads to a bit of a chase where Crimson Haste proves she can out run the superhero duo once again, launching into Turbo Mode which leaves a trail of fire behind her. It also leaves Hamster and Gretel in the dust and out of breath.

They head back to Kevin and when he asks what happened to the camera, they explain that she got away with it and all they got to see was her “Hasty Delivery” logo on her jacket. Kevin knows he has heard that before and does a quick internet search. Hasty Delivery is an app and we get to see a commercial – Crimson Haste acquires the goods “at a discount” and passes the savings on to her!

So now, knowing that the goods are stolen, Kevin presumes that if he orders the same exact make and model of camera off the app he’ll get his camera back, and he sets it up to be delivered at the landmark fountain of the outdoor mall. In theory, Crimson Haste will deliver his own camera with the footage intact inside. Kevin orders the camera, and then tells Hiromi and the group that he has a better idea for the big commercial finale. Using the fountain, the group fills the water feature with the Mustanchup, and baits Crimson into it when she arrives with the camera. Confused, she ends up splashing around in the fountain while arguing with Hamster and Gretel, which was all part of the plan. She is now completely covered in the Mustanchup, and when she gets ready to run from the heroes, ignites the fire of her turbo mode and finds herself trapped. Fire causes Mustanchup to solidify like concrete, remember?!

Camera zooms out and we see the board of the condiment company watching the commercial before they decide to just make the stuff an engine coolant like they originally planned.

The Break-Stuff Club

Hiromi’s is unveiling a new mural at the high school that celebrates the Plumbers, the school mascot. On hand to help dedicate the new mural is the sponsor, the CEO of Cashwell Bank.

As soon as they drop the curtain, it is revealed that the mural has been vandalized and a quick analysis from Fred reveals that the graffiti is letters – BSC – which is quickly deduced to be the Break Stuff Club. Well who are they? Turns out, they are a group of students, usually in detention, who have previously pulled pranks like glitter-bombing the football team and disrupting a cheerleader pep rally.

Considering it was Hiromi’s mural, Kevin is out for proof that they did it so justice can be served. He comes up with a scheme to infiltrate detention, but he is known as the goodiest of two-shoes at the school. All of his attempts to find himself in trouble backfire and he ends up just getting away with it. Finally, after a musical number, we see Kevin inadvertently start a food fight and claims full responsibility which lands him in detention.

There, he encounters the three members of the Break Stuff Club who tell him as soon as they get the chance, they’re going to go outside and “fix that mural…for good.” The popular food truck with its Guy Fieri-like persona, the Beef Buggy, shows up just in time to allow the kids to go out and further enhance the mural, but it turns out that they really do want to fix it. For the good of art! The Break Stuff club’s previous pranks were all done as protests because of budget cuts to the schools arts departments. Can’t say that I blame them.

As they approach to repair all the graffiti damage, a figure comes out of the mural and its the unknown graffiti artist known as Unknownsy. Hamster and Gretel were with Fred while Kevin was in detention, touring the high school so Gretel can see the horrors of her future up close, and get summoned to come outside and help.

While Gretel is distracting Unknownsy, who is armed with paintball cannons, Kevin and the Break Stuff Club head inside to the art room and start cutting out stencils. They return outside and challenge Unknownsy, specifying colors that they dare him to hit them with. They put the stencils all over the mural, so the colors hit just right and the vandal ends up repairing his own damage. Hamster & Gretel apprehend him in time for the principal to return, and Unknownsy is revealed to be The CEO of Cashwell Bank – Bob Stanley Cashwell – who invested in the mural and vandalized it to claim the insurance money. They’re a really bad bank.

This episode of Hamster & Gretel is now available on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW app. You can catch up with earlier episodes streaming now on Disney+.