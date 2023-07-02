What’s New This Week – TV + Streaming + Theaters – July 2nd-8th

In the mood for something new? Here’s your guide to all of the new TV shows and movies this week, spread across all networks, streamers, and a few nationwide theatrical releases. As always, this week kicks off with my personal top 5. Whatever you choose to watch, I hope you have a great week!

Top 5 of the Week

SharkFest When: Four-week Event Beginning July 2nd on Nat Geo Disney+ Hulu What: National Geographic’s annual lineup of new shark programming includes exciting specials and deep-diving series.

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire When: Wednesday, July 5th on Disney+ What: Ten Afrofuturism-animated short films, each by a different storyteller and studio in Africa.

My Adventures with Superman When: Thursday, July 6th at midnight on Adult Swim/Streaming July 7th on Max What: A new animated series follows Clark Kent as he juggles his responsibilities at The Daily Planet with his secret superhero persona.

The Out-Laws When: Friday, July 7th on Netflix What: An action-comedy starring Adam DeVine as a banker who finds out that his future in-laws, Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin, are the most successful robbers in the world.

V.C. Andrews' Dawn When: Saturday, July 8th at 8/7c on Lifetime What: A four-part limited series based starring Donna Mills, Fran Drescher, Jesse Metcalfe, and Joey McIntyre based on a mystery by the author of Flowers in the Attic .



Sunday, July 2nd

New TV Shows

Bull Shark Bandits – Special – 8/7c on Nat Geo Shark biologists Dr. Johan Gustafson and Dr. Mariel Familiar López investigate rising reports of bull sharks stealing from fishermen in Weipa, northern Australia. Could this methodical and radical shift in behavior provide new evidence of shark intelligence? To find out, the team deploys groundbreaking experiments and technology, including a new prototype diving cage.

– Special – 8/7c on Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation – Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR When a 34-year-old underachiever gets run over by a truck, his story doesn't end there. Reincarnated in a new world as an infant, Rudy will seize every opportunity to live the life he's always wanted. Armed with new friends, some freshly acquired magical abilities, and the courage to do the things he's always dreamed of, he's embarking on an epic adventure—with all of his past experience intact!

– Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR Saved from a Shark – Special – 10/9c on Nat Geo The scientific community is divided as to whether dolphins or whales will deliberately save a person from a shark attack. But the people who have lived through these terrifying encounters don’t doubt what happened.

– Special – 10/9c on Shark Eat Shark – Special – 9/8c on Nat Geo Around the world, reports of shark-on-shark attacks are on the rise. Now, off South Africa’s dramatic southern coast, a new hotspot has emerged — a bay where white sharks hunt other sharks. In a groundbreaking investigation, Enrico Gennari and Lacey Williams lead a team of experts into the deep to capture conclusive evidence of SHARKS EATING SHARKS!

– Special – 9/8c on Tough as Nails – Season 5 Premiere – 8/7c on CBS TOUGH AS NAILS is a competition series that celebrates everyday Americans who consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor. Competitors will be tested for their strength, endurance, agility and mental toughness in challenges that take place in the real world. One by one, they will be eliminated until the TOUGH AS NAILS winner is named, but nobody will go home. Even after they “punch out” of the individual competition, they will have the opportunity to win additional prizes in the team competitions that continue throughout the season. The series redefines what it means to be tough, proving that it comes in all shapes and sizes.

– Season 5 Premiere – 8/7c on

Monday, July 3rd

New TV Shows

Bull Shark vs. Hammerhead – Special – 10/9c on Nat Geo In Florida, a rare event between top ocean predators was captured on video: bull sharks attacking a great hammerhead. Dr. Heithaus and a team of shark experts launch an investigation pinning one against the other. They put experiments to the test to see what happens when these top predators come head-to-head.

– Special – 10/9c on Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari – Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR Filled with rage against spirits known as tsukumogami, Kunato Hyoma is sent to live with Nagatsuki Botan to help him see a different side. Though both are part of a clan that return the spirits back to their world with divine powers, their experiences with the otherworldly vessels are vastly different. Kunato, robbed of a loved one, and Nagatsuki, saved by them. Can she get through to him?

– Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR Masamune-kun's Revenge – Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR "I've returned to this town for revenge!" Eight years ago, Makabe Masamune, a weak and chubby boy, was harshly rejected by the beautiful Adagaki Aki. Now, he's lost a ton of weight, changed his name, and returned as a handsome teenage boy… all to make the "Brutal Princess" Aki fall in love with him so that he can reject her just as harshly as she did.

– Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR Return of the White Shark – Special – 9/8c on Nat Geo Hundreds of great white sharks have recently appeared on the doorstep of one of America’s most popular tourist destinations, hunting in ways never documented before. To understand why the sharks are here and what this means for Cape Cod, a team of scientists are studying this new phenomenon to try to keep people safe. Are the sharks changing the natural ecosystem … or restoring it?

– Special – 9/8c on Sweet Reincarnation – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR Pastry Mille Morteln, age 9, is both his father's heir and the reincarnation of an unfulfilled pastry chef. While he dreams of a land filled with sweet treats, there's a lot to be done first! From learning how to fight, to controlling his new magical talents and doing his best to defend his village from bandits, and yet all he really wants to do is bake the perfect apple pie… Pastry Mille Morteln has his work cut out for him in Sweet Reincarnation.

Unknown: The Lost Pyramid – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix In the desert sands of Saqqara, the latest hotspot of Egyptian archaeology, two of the world’s most famous Egyptologists seek to unearth ancient treasures. The legendary Dr. Zahi Hawass hunts for the long-lost pyramid of a forgotten Egyptian king while his protege and rival, Dr. Mostafa Waziri, searches for an unlooted tomb in an ancient necropolis. Both teams race against the clock to see who will make the bigger discovery and make their mark in history.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on When Sharks Attack 360 – Series Premiere – 8/7c on Nat Geo An international team of experts hunts for clues as they investigate why sharks bite humans. They unravel the surprising threads that link these incidents. As the evidence mounts, they analyze data in a cutting-edge VFX shark lab to understand in forensic detail why sharks attack.

– Series Premiere – 8/7c on

Tuesday, July 4th

New TV Shows

A Capital Fourth – Special – 8/7c on PBS This time-honored 43 year-tradition puts viewers front and center for America’s biggest birthday party with the greatest display of fireworks anywhere in the nation lighting up the iconic D.C. skyline. Celebrate our country’s 247th birthday with musical performances by top stars from pop, country, R&B, classical, and Broadway, featuring the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of premier pops conductor Jack Everly.

– Special – 8/7c on The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR A delightfully charming romantic comedy about a boy who only has eyes for the girl who always forgets her glasses! The distance between a boy and his crush shrinks every time she forgets her glasses! Komura starts his school year with a new seat neighbor in homeroom—the bespectacled Mie. Before long, he’s nursing a raging crush on his quirky classmate who’s always forgetting her glasses! While this might be ideal for Komura to get to know Mie better, will his poor heart give out from the daily strain of being up close and personal with the girl he likes?!

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR The King Who Never Was – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix A prince in exile, a top model, a gunshot in the dark that changed the lives of so many people, for generations to come. Starting with the events that happened on the tragic night of August 18, 1978 at Cavallo Island, The King who never was traces the story of Vittorio Emanuele di Savoia, the last heir to the throne of Italy. As much as the judicial affair of the murder of the young Dirk Hamer is central to the prince's life and consequently to the docuseries, episode after episode, a more intimate tale emerges of him: his troubled relationship with his parents, his love story with Marina Doria, his years working in Iran, his scandals and much more.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular – Special – 8/7c on NBC NBC and Macy’s light up the sky with America’s most iconic firework display on the 47th annual “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks®.” The star-studded event will feature dazzling fireworks, musical performances and appearances by special guests. Ashanti, Bebe Rexha, Ja Rule, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and LL COOL J featuring DJ Z-Trip & The Roots will take the stage ahead of Macy’s breathtaking fireworks display against the New York City backdrop. This year’s design will feature an average of 2,400 shells and effects per minute with 60,000 total shells, reaching dramatic heights of 1,000 feet to the water’s edge. New effects include a mile-wide waving flag created by a combination of red, white and blue palm and strobing shells, sunflower ring with crackling pistil shells, red stop sign-shaped effects and new Ghost pyro that turn from one color to another in an on/off design featuring four different hues.

– Special – 8/7c on Tom Segura: Sledgehammer – Special – Streaming on Netflix Tom Segura returns to Netflix with his fifth comedy special, Sledgehammer. Performing to an energized sold out crowd in Phoenix, Arizona, Tom explores his “admiration” for Brad Pitt, what it’s like raising two sons, and the lessons learned from sharing his gummies with his mother. Tom Segura: Sledgehammer premieres globally on July 4th only on Netflix.

– Special – Streaming on

Wednesday, July 5th

New TV Shows

Back to 15 – Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Anita needs to go back to age 15 to try to fix her sister Luiza's life. However, Joel hacked into her Floguinho account and also became a time traveler. After a disastrous day in which he interferes with everyone's lives, Anita returns to 2021 only to discover that her perfect moment in Paris with Henrique is no more. Everything is different. And now? Anita and Joel must join forces to put everything back on track and fix the future. In the midst of all this, she will still have to decide who she wants to be with: the romantic Henrique, the partner Joel or… the unlikely and irresistible Fabrício

– Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair – Special – Streaming on Hulu Told through exclusive one-on-one interviews and never-before-seen archival content and CMA Fest performances, “CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair” celebrates the festival’s humble beginnings as Fan Fair in 1972, which drew 5,000 fans to Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium, to its move to the Tennessee State Fairgrounds in 1982 and then ultimately to downtown Nashville in 2001, now drawing 80,000 fans a day, across four days, with attendees from all 50 states and 39 countries. The 75-minute documentary features exclusive interviews with some of Country Music’s most notable artists including Bill Anderson, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, BRELAND, Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Valierie Ellis, Vince Gill, Wynonna Judd, Miranda Lambert, Patty Loveless, Mark Miller, Craig Morgan, Lorrie Morgan, Dolly Parton, Carly Pearce, Jeannie Seely, Frankie Staton, Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Trisha Yearwood and Chris Young.

– Special – Streaming on Human Footprint – Series Premiere – 9/8c on PBS – Documentary – NR A new six-part documentary series, hosted by biologist and Princeton University professor Shane Campbell-Staton, embarks on a journey to understand all the ways humans have transformed the planet. Part science series and part travel show, HUMAN FOOTPRINT takes viewers from farms to restaurants, from a high-tech lab to a sweltering street market, from pristine rain forests to the sewers of New York City. Stories of science, history, and culture reveal the complicated, conflicted, and remarkable species that is Homo sapiens. The series is not a “doom and gloom” tale of human villainy. Instead, it is an honest reckoning with our vast footprint and our species’ singular history of transforming the planet. As our power to reshape the planet grows, will our understanding of the world we inhabit ever catch up?

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on PBS – Documentary – NR Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire – Series Premiere – Streaming on Disney+ This action-packed animated sci-fi anthology presents ten futuristic visions from Africa inspired by the continent’s diverse histories and cultures. Executive produced by Oscar®-winning director Peter Ramsey, these ten short films made by a new generation of animation creators draw on uniquely African perspectives to imagine brave new worlds of advanced technology, aliens, spirits, and monsters. This is Africa as you’ve never seen it before.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on My Happy Marriage – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Miyo's abusive family deems her worthless – but together with her powerful husband-to-be, her true self and hidden powers slowly begin to shine.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR After dying in a traffic accident, I find myself standing near an unfamiliar lake. My body won't move, I can't hear my voice, and when I try to shout in confusion, words that I never expected come out! "Get one free with a winner." I-it seems I've turned into a vending machine…! I can only do what actual vending machines can. It's impossible to move by myself, and there's no way for me to have any meaningful conversation-how am I going to survive some fantasy world's dungeon like this?!

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR Shadow Detective – Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Hulu Taekrok gets a threatening call and is falsely charged with murder. He desperately recalls the past.

– Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Shark Below Zero – 9/8c on Nat Geo White sharks have been spotted across Canada as far north as the coast of Newfoundland. After the first suspected white shark attack in Canada for over 150 years, experts Greg Skomal, Heather Bowlby, Megan Winton and Warren Joyce investigate what drives white shark’s journey to the northernmost limit of their range.

– 9/8c on Sharkano: Hawaii – Special – 10/9c on Nat Geo To find out why sharks are drawn to Hawaii’s volcanoes, biologists Dr. Mike Heithaus and Dr. Frances Farabaugh free dive with one of the most dangerous sharks: the tiger shark.

– Special – 10/9c on Undead Murder Farce – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR The 19th century — a world inhabited by vampires, golems, werewolves and other paranormal creatures. Immortal beauty and disembodied head Aya Rindo, along with half-human-half-demon "Demon Killer" Tsugaru Shunichi and her loyal maid Shizuku Hasei, travels through Europe as supernatural detective "The Cage User," solving supernatural mysteries while she searches for her lost body.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR

New Movies

WHAM! – Streaming on Netflix In 1982, the best of friends and still teenagers – George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley as WHAM! set out to conquer the world.By June of 1986 they played their very last gig at Wembley Stadium having done exactly that. Now for the very first time, told in their own words, the amazing story of how in four years they dominated the charts around the world with timeless and classic pop songs. Hit after hit – Club Tropicana, Wake Me Up Before You Go Go, Freedom, I’m Your Man and of course Last Christmas. Their time in the spotlight was white-hot, becoming the very first western pop act to play in China.It was a time that both encapsulated and epitomised not just their youth, but also those of the many millions of fans that adored them. WHAM! is a feature length documentary that captures this magical time, from director Chris Smith (Tiger King, Sr.) and producers John Battsek (The Deepest Breath) and Simon Halfon (Supersonic) With unprecedented access to both George and Andrew’s personal archive including remarkable and never-before-seen footage, alongside rare, candid and previously unheard interviews, WHAM! charts their incredible journey from school friends to superstars.

– Streaming on

Thursday, July 6th

New TV Shows

Breaking the Ice – Series Premiere – 9/8c on WEtv – Reality – NR World-renowned figure skater Rory Flack is no stranger to slicing through barriers, as the first African American woman to win the US Open Professional Figure Skating Championships. The figure skater-turned-coach is now spearheading Team DMV, the first all diverse, competitive synchronized skating team striving to make it to the Ice Sports Industry’s (ISI) national championship. The team is comprised of 10 middle and high school girls who are up for this challenge. Together, they endure rigorous training on and off the ice, and must manage team dynamics, as well as outspoken parents and skating rivals. On their way to Nationals, Team DMV is defying the odds: will they navigate the inherent danger of the ice and avoid injury? Or push through the obstacles…ultimately, Breaking The Ice!

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on WEtv – Reality – NR Deep Fake Love – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Five couples put their trust to the test in this steamy reality series, where deep fake technology blurs the line of truth and lies in a cash prize game.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Hart to Heart – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Peacock In the third season of HART TO HEART, Hart and his guests pop the cork on a variety of topics ranging from hilarious, never-before-told stories to career defining revelations. Each one-hour, in-depth interview takes place in Hart’s intimate wine cellar and will feature entertainment industry titans Bill Maher, Dr. Dre, Dwayne Johnson, Issa Rae, J.Cole, John Cena, Mark Cuban, Sofia Vergara, Will Ferrell and Will Smith.

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Kevin Hart: Reality Check – Special – Streaming on Peacock KEVIN HART: REALITY CHECK is a one-hour unforgettable night of comedy special! Kevin Hart self-reflects on his growing family, fame, mentions on Black Twitter and more. Hart returns with a bang to a live sold out crowd, at Resort World in Las Vegas. This tell-all special provides audiences with genuine humor, candid conversations and hilarious tall-tales.

– Special – Streaming on The Lincoln Lawyer – Season 2, Part 1 – Streaming on Netflix Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), an iconoclastic idealist, runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles. Based on the series of bestselling novels by renowned author Michael Connelly, the second season is based on the fourth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Fifth Witness.

– Season 2, Part 1 – Streaming on My Adventures with Superman – Series Premiere – Midnight on Adult Swim – Animation – NR “My Adventures with Superman” is a serialized coming-of-age story catching up with twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet. The story follows Clark as he builds his secret identity as Superman and explores his own mysterious origins. Lois, on her way to becoming a star reporter, teams up with photographer Jimmy Olsen to break the stories that matter. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love… as Lois gets closer and closer to uncovering his secret identity! Our trio share adventures, take down bad guys, stumble over secrets, and discover what it means to be heroes in their own right.

– Series Premiere – Midnight on Adult Swim – Animation – NR Shaun White: The Last Run – Series Premiere – Streaming on Max With unprecedented access and never-before-seen personal archival footage, the docuseries is a revealing portrait of three-time Olympic gold medalist and one of the greatest athletes in two separate sports, snowboarding and skateboarding, Shaun White. It is a story that includes childhood struggles with a congenital heart condition, the development of his unbeatable talent, sacrifices made by his unconventional but remarkably supportive parents, the move into pro-snowboarding at a young age, and of course, his exploits at the Olympics, where he holds the record for most gold medals by a snowboarder.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Wake Up, Carlo! – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix The series follows Carlo, a 7-year-old boy who loves fun, adventure and cookies—specifically, the guava-filled cookies known as ‘goiabitos.’ But after falling under a spell that makes him sleep for 22 years, he wakes up and realizes that everything is different—including his best friends, who are now responsible adults. However, with his positivity, free spirit, and total lack of understanding about the fundamentals of life, Carlo will inspire them to reclaim their sense of fun and be just as free as he is.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on When Sharks Attack… and Why – Series Premiere – 9/8c on Nat Geo From America’s coastlines to exotic beaches around the world, shark attacks are becoming more unpredictable. Many of these attacks occur suddenly, in large numbers and in unexpected locations — puzzling locals and scientists alike. Experts investigate these mysterious incidents to discover what is affecting some of nature’s most feared fish.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on

New Movies

Call Her King – Streaming on BET+ – NR Call Her King follows Judge Jaeda King (Naturi Naughton), who has just sentenced Sean Samuels (Jason Mitchell) to death when the courthouse is hijacked by Samuels’ brother Gabriel, also known as Black Caesar (Lance Gross). The Judge must then rely on her wits, strength and skill to find a way to end the standoff, save the hostages and fight her way out.

– Streaming on BET+ – NR Gold Brick – Streaming on Netflix Determined to even the scales and profit from his thankless job, a factory worker schemes to traffic luxury perfumes from under his employer's nose.

– Streaming on

Friday, July 7th

New TV Shows

The Ashley Madison Affair – Series Premiere – Streaming on Hulu “The Ashley Madison Affair,” a three-part, explosive docu-series exploring the unbelievable rise and fall of the scandalous and notorious dating platform Ashley Madison. As internet dating began to take off in the early 2000s, one dating site catering to extramarital affairs violated all conventions. This series explores the shameless marketing tactics that not only caught the attention of its intended audience but also a group of hackers known as The Impact Team. The docu-series tells the story of the hackers’ unmet demand, a data breach, and the catastrophic fallout. Upon the exposé-style demise of Ashley Madison, the public soon discovered that perhaps the site’s unfaithful users were not the only ones with a secret.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Big Nate – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Paramount+ In new episodes of the Emmy nominated series, Nate Wright and his misfit group of friends tackle new adventures, face epic challenges and unleash their boundless imaginations at P.S. 38. This new season pushes the boundaries of visual creativity, featuring episodes with animation styles including stop-motion, shadow box theater, photogrammetry and claymation. With laughter, friendship and heaps of Nate's signature mischief, season two promises to be bigger, bolder, and funnier than ever.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress – Season 3 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR Third-year middle school student Yu-yu Kondo lives in Kanazawa city of the country of Kaga. Being unable to reject requests, Yu-yu often gets caught up in his sister's hobbies. When Yu-yu could no longer bear it and ran away from home, he was saved by Megumi Okura. Megumi invites Yu-yu to the Night Amusement Park "Wonder Hill" where her friends gather. The amusement park is where many youths of the Vanguard-centric group "Team Blackout" gather. And this is how Yu-yu encounters Vanguard and was drawn in by the appeal of Vanguard and the world and friends he had never seen before.

– Season 3 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR Family Law – Season 2 Premiere – 8/7c on The CW Season two of FAMILY LAW begins six months into Abigail’s probation at her father’s firm, she is — although she’d never admit it — getting into the groove of family law. Her marriage, on the other hand, is a trainwreck. Harry, meanwhile, has finally made Daniel a partner — but is he ready to share his firm with his son? Daniel’s quest for approval leads him to a carefree woman who is definitely not his type… Or is she? And Lucy is crashing at Joanne’s, hoping she can fix things with a newly-pregnant Maggie — and getting up her older sister’s nose at the same time. Season two follows Abby and her dysfunctional family as they help other dysfunctional families — all while navigating their own personal dramas.

– Season 2 Premiere – 8/7c on Fatal Seduction – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix When Nandi spends a fateful weekend away, she meets an alluring tempter who ignites her deepest passions and exposes past lies and secrets of those closest to her.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on The Gene of Al – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR This science fiction omnibus depicting a doctor who "treats" robot and humanoid problems takes place in the near future, when humanoids with artificial intelligence account for 10% of the population. The main character, Dr. Sudo Hikaru, also has the undercover name Moggadeet, under which he secretly takes on illegal medical procedures.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR Hack My Home – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Jam packed with aspirational and jaw-dropping transformations, Netflix’s newest home renovation series HACK MY HOME follows deserving families experiencing a different version of the same problem – they need more space, but don’t want to move or break the bank to upgrade their home. Brought in to tackle these spatial challenges are our dream team of experts: Mikel Welch on Design, Brooks Atwood on Innovation, Ati Williams on Construction and Jessica Banks on Engineering. These home renovation and design gurus combine their skills to transform overcrowded spaces with their creative, out-of-the-box builds, decor and storage solutions to ensure that every square inch is maximized to its fullest potential for their clients.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Horror of Dolores Roach – Series Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video The Horror of Dolores Roach, based on the hit Spotify podcast series of the same name, is a contemporary Sweeney Todd-inspired urban legend of love, betrayal, weed, cannibalism and survival of the fittest. Dolores Roach (Justina Machado) is released from prison after 16 years and returns to a gentrified Washington Heights. She reunites with an old stoner friend, Luis (Alejandro Hernandez), who lets her live and work as a masseuse in the basement under his empanada shop. When the promise of her newfound stability is quickly threatened, “Magic Hands” Dolores is driven to shocking extremes to survive.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR When Saku took in a stray black cat, she never expected that he would become the equivalent of a housekeeping life partner. But Yukichi, a giant cat who towers over Saku, is not your ordinary feline. He takes great pride in his culinary skills, and a good sale at the supermarket always gets his whiskers twitching. Saku may not have her act together yet, but at least she has Yukichi!

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR Moonshine – Series Premiere – 9/8c on The CW Corrine Koslo (“Anne with an E”) and Peter MacNeill (“A History of Violence”) play Bea and Ken Finley-Cullen, the heads of the family and owners of The Moonshine, their own little slice of paradise that is starting to become a nightmare — if only they could decide which of their flawed brood is fit to take over the business. Jennifer Finnigan (“Salvation”) plays Lidia, an architect and the eldest sibling who wants to redevelop and exploit the valuable coastal property, giving her an opportunity to shine and overcome past disappointments, and Anastasia Phillips (“Reign”) plays her often-overlooked younger sister Rhian, who sees The Moonshine as her own chance to shine.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Ready to Love – Season 8 Premiere – 8/7c on OWN – Reality – TV-14 Ready to Love, a dating series from Will Packer Media and Lighthearted Entertainment, explores the real-life dating interactions of sexy, successful and grown black men and women in their 30s and 40s who are each looking for lasting love and an authentic relationship. A unique twist on a typical dating show, Ready to Love highlights the men's observations and experiences in the search for true love.

– Season 8 Premiere – 8/7c on OWN – Reality – TV-14 Reign of the Seven Spell blade s – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR Springtime at Kimberly Magic Academy, when new students begin their first year. One boy, clad in black robes with a white cane and sword strapped to his hip, approaches the prestigious school. This young man—Oliver—must form a bond with a katana wielding girl named Nanao if he's to survive the dangers he's to face at this school that is anything but what it seems!

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR Rent-a-Girlfriend – Season 3 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR A hopeless college student, Kinoshita Kazuya, meets a graceful rental girlfriend, Mizuhara Chizuru, and ends up introducing her as his girlfriend to his family and friends. Time goes on with Kazuya unable to tell the truth, as he's surrounded by devilish ex-girlfriend Nanami Mami, who keeps coming back to tempt him for some reason, hyper-aggressive provisional girlfriend Sarashina Ruka, who doesn't know how to take no for an answer, and super shy but diligent and hardworking younger rental girlfriend, Sakurasawa Sumi… beautiful girlfriends of all types! The pub, the beach, hot springs, Christmas, and New Year’s… Having gone through these challenging events, Kazuya's feelings for Chizuru keep growing stronger. But she reveals a shocking truth that threatens to shake their "relationship" to the very core!

– Season 3 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR Sugar Apple Fairy Tale – Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR Anne Halford is on her way to fulfill her dream of becoming a confectionary artisan, a Silver Sugar Master—however, the road to her destination is filled with a world of danger. To protect herself, she reluctantly buys Challe, a fairy forced into a life of servitude, but she seeks friendship more than a lackey. Torn between his freedom and her needs, she must confront what the sweet life is worth.

– Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR

New Movies

Insidious: The Red Door – Exclusively in Theaters In Insidious: The Red Door, the horror franchise’s original cast returns for the final chapter of the Lambert family’s terrifying saga. To put their demons to rest once and for all, Josh (Patrick Wilson) and a college-aged Dalton (Ty Simpkins) must go deeper into The Further than ever before, facing their family’s dark past and a host of new and more horrifying terrors that lurk behind the red door. The original cast from Insidious is back with Patrick Wilson (also making his directorial debut), Ty Simpkins, Rose Byrne, Andrew Astor and Lin Shaye. Also starring Sinclair Daniel and Hiam Abbass.

– Joy Ride – Exclusively in Theaters When Audrey’s (Ashley Park) business trip to Asia goes sideways, she enlists the aid of Lolo (Sherry Cola), her irreverent, childhood best friend who also happens to be a hot mess; Kat (Stephanie Hsu), her college friend turned Chinese soap star; and Deadeye (Sabrina Wu), Lolo’s eccentric cousin. Their no-holds-barred, epic experience becomes a journey of bonding, friendship, belonging, and wild debauchery that reveals the universal truth of what it means to know and love who you are.

– The Out-Laws – Streaming on Netflix Owen Browning (Adam Devine) is a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life, Parker (Nina Dobrev). When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws (Pierce Brosnan, Ellen Barkin) who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws.

Seasons – Streaming on Netflix After a string of failed relationships, two best friends make a deal to take risks and look for love again — but they might just find it in each other.

– Streaming on

New Movies

Los Iniciados – Streaming on Prime Video Bogotá in the year 2031 looks verily similar to Bogotá in 2022—same streets, same buildings, same people. But now uncontaminated water is rationed, blackouts are more frequent, and the fight for power over the city has reached new heights. It is within this backdrop where we are captivated by our main protagonist, Frank Molina, and his investigation into a murder that uncovers a larger and wholly unexpected conspiracy affecting the whole city. Amidst the chaos of a maze-like, tropical-gothic city, Frank Molina, a troubled crime reporter, confronts powerful and obscure forces that inhabit the hidden most layers of Bogotá society when an old informant winds up murdered—the day after she reaches out to Frank for help. His investigation into the homicide unravels a much larger mystery involving a forbidden love story, political corruption, massacres in the moonlight and water. In order to solve the riddle, however, Frank must first find the way out of the hardest maze of all: his own mind. But is he only a pawn in a bigger scheme?

– Streaming on

Saturday, July 8th

New TV Shows

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – Season 1, Part 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Hulu Was it all just a coincidence, or was it inevitable? Ichigo Kurosaki gained the powers of a Soul Reaper through a chance encounter. As a Substitute Soul Reaper, Ichigo became caught in the turmoil of the Soul Society, a place where deceased souls gather. But with help from his friends, Ichigo overcame every challenge to become even stronger. When new Soul Reapers and a new enemy appear in his hometown of Karakura, Ichigo jumps back into the battlefield with his Zanpakuto to help those in need. Meanwhile, the Soul Society is observing a sudden surge in the number of Hollows being destroyed in the World of the Living. They also receive separate reports of residents in the Rukon District having gone missing. Finally, the Seireitei, home of the Soul Reapers, comes under attack by a group calling themselves the Wandenreich. Led by Yhwach, the father of all Quincies, the Wandenreich declare war against the Soul Reapers with the following message: “Five days from now, the Soul Society will be annihilated by the Wandenreich.” The history and truth kept hidden by the Soul Reapers for a thousand long years is finally brought to light. All things must come to an end—as Ichigo Kurosaki’s final battle begins!

– Season 1, Part 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Greatest Geek Year Ever: 1982 – Series Premiere – 8/7c on The CW GREATEST GEEK YEAR EVER: 1982 is an epic four-part look back at the greatest geek year in films ever, 1982, featuring stars, directors, writers, producers and pop culture historians sharing their insights about such legendary movies as E.T. – The Extra-Terrestrial, Blade Runner, John Carpenter’s The Thing, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Poltergeist, Creepshow, Night Shift, The Dark Crystal, 48 Hours, First Blood, Tron, Conan The Barbarian, Cat People, Fast Times At Ridgemont High, The Road Warrior, and much, much more. Filled with exclusive interviews, rare behind-the-scenes footage and exclusive never-before-seen clips including Henry Winkler’s home movies from the set of Night Shift, in a fun, lively, no holds barred celebration of the legendary moviegoing year of 1982. “Greatest Geek Year Ever: 1982″ takes viewers behind- the-scenes to a time when fandom was in its infancy, featuring eye-opening interviews with genre superstars from in front of and behind the camera, of the biggest and most influential movies ever made. Among the iconic show business legends interviewed include Ron Howard, Paul Schrader, John Sayles, Amy Heckerling, Henry Winkler, William Shatner, Sean Young, Joanna Cassidy, Keith David, Cameron Crowe, Michael Deeley, Lisa Henson, Dean Devlin, Bruce Campbell, Dee Wallace, Felicia Day, Susan Seidelman, Roger Corman, Barry Bostwick, Marc Singer, Bryan Fuller, Leonard Maltin, Mike Medavoy, and over 100 more stars, directors, writers, producers, critics, executives, and pop culture historians.

– Series Premiere – 8/7c on Liar, Liar – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR A mind game of lies and deceit begins! At Academy Island, students battle in Games to win stars, hoping to earn the prestigious title “Seven Star.” Sarasa is last year’s champion and is on track to win again until Hiroto, a new transfer student, hits the scene. Surprisingly, Hiroto defeats her by sheer luck! Now, he must use bluffs and trickery to stay on top.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1 – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR Ryota Sato gets the surprise of his life when he's suddenly transported into another world and nearly clobbered at the hands of the young, pretty adventurer Emily Brown. This new world revolves around defeating monsters and profiting on whatever they drop—food, money, items, etc. Unfortunately for Ryota, he has no skills to speak of…until he learns he has the ability to get rare drops! Suddenly his luck turns around…or does it?

TenPuru – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR "I know! I'll become a monk!" Akagami Akemitsu has spent his days and nights absorbed in studying and part-time work in an effort to distance himself from his family, which is notorious as a household of philanderers. One day, he falls in love at first sight with a girl named Aoba Yuzuki, and suddenly he's constantly drowning in worldly desires. Hoping to fight back against his genes and live a more stoic life, he enters a temple… only to find out that it's a convent filled with gorgeous girls! So begins a new rom-com about the temple life of three adorable triplets and two beautiful freeloaders!

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR V.C. Andrews' Dawn – Series Premiere – 8/7c on Lifetime Dawn follows the story of Dawn Longchamp (Brec Bassinger), who after growing up in humble surroundings with a very hardworking family including her devoted father Ormand (Jesse Metcalfe) and older brother Jimmy (Khobe Clarke), suddenly has everything she loves ripped away from her. After discovering the shocking truth about the people who raised her, she is thrust into a new family whose dark and twisted secrets change the course of her life forever. As Dawn struggles to fit in, her wicked grandmother Lillian Cutler (Donna Mills) rules her life with an iron fist and inflicts cruel punishments when Dawn does not follow her strict orders. When Dawn finds herself entrenched in the mysteries surrounding the family, it becomes clear that a dark and inescapable curse looms over the Cutlers.

– Series Premiere – 8/7c on

New Movies

A Royal Christmas Crush – 8/7c on Hallmark Ava accepts the opportunity of a lifetime to work at the Royal Ice Hotel which leads her to a surprise whirlwind romance with the most important guest of all, the Royal Prince himself. Starring Katie Cassidy and Stephen Huszar.

– 8/7c on

This Week’s New Additions on Disney+

Sunday, July 2 Bull Shark Bandits (special) Bull Shark vs. Hammerhead Most Extreme Sharks (S1, 4 episodes) Return of the White Shark (special) Saved From a Shark (special) Shark Below Zero (special) Shark Eat Shark (special) Sharkcano: Hawaii Sharks vs. Dolphins: Bahamas Battleground (special) When Sharks Attack 360 (S1, 6 episodes) When Sharks Attack…And Why (S1, 5 episodes)

Wednesday, July 5 Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes Secret Invasion



Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)